Aldi Customers Are Calling This Bakery Item 'Beyond Delicious'

Plenty of grocery stores offer an array of baked goods, and Aldi is no exception. Under its Bake Shop private label, the chain puts out everything a sweet tooth could desire: cookies, donuts, muffins, cakes, and more. Shoppers are particularly fond of its cakes, such as the triple chocolate crème (our favorite store-bought chocolate cake). But to many, Aldi's much lighter lemon sliced loaf cake, well, takes the cake.

This eight-slice loaf comes plain — not iced like a Starbucks or Walmart lemon loaf — however, that doesn't mean you'll be missing out. Named one of the best in our ranking of Aldi bakery items, we deemed it "so delicious and light that we were tempted to eat several portions." And fans couldn't agree more!

One Facebook user wrote, "THIS lemon cake is beyond delicious. I just ate one slice and I know that one more slice will not be enough. I want to eat the entire pack of eight, and yet I am certain that I will still want more." A commenter agreed, saying, "These are delicious. I could eat the entire box, but unfortunately I have to share." Meanwhile, a fan on TikTok posted, "This lemon cake is so good."