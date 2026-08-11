What's The Typical Lifespan Of An LG Refrigerator?
With prices for consumer goods on the rise, it's even more important that major appliances like refrigerators are made for the long run. One way most people weed out short-lived fridges from long-lasting ones is through brand recognition, and LG is easily one of the most popular brands on the market. The good news is that you can usually expect its refrigerators to last about as long as the competition.
LG refrigerators typically last around 10 to 15 years, with some running for as long as 20. The lower end of that range is par for the course, as the average lifespan of a fridge falls within that 10- to 15-year limit. Hitting the 20-year mark is relatively rare, though it does happen for some owners.
While your refrigerator's brand and model can directly influence its lifespan, people often overlook other factors that affect how long a fridge lasts. Climate, activity level, location in your home, energy fluctuations, and built-in features like water dispensers all impact how many years of quality service you'll get from your refrigerator, LG or otherwise. That said, construction quality is a major factor in a fridge's lifespan, so it's still best to seek out labels with good reputations. Considering that LG is among the top 12 refrigerator brands, according to customers, you'll likely get at least a decade's worth of relatively fuss-free operation.
How to prolong the lifespan of your LG refrigerator
While anything beyond 15 years is already an above-average lifespan for refrigerators, there's no reason not to shoot for 20 or more, and you have more of a say in that than you might think. LG itself published a guide on how owners can maximize the longevity of their appliance, offering tips like setting them to the optimal temperature for the amount of food kept inside. (This prevents the compressor from working too hard to keep everything cool.)
Regularly cleaning your LG refrigerator can also prolong its lifespan. In fact, cleaning one of the most-overlooked spots on your fridge is crucial for maintaining its performance over time: When the condenser coils get choked up with dust, they compensate by working harder than usual, which can cause literal burnout. You can usually find them in the back or near the bottom of your fridge, and safely clearing them of dirt a couple of times a year can help your refrigerator last much longer.
Most people don't know that putting hot food inside your fridge can also impact its lifespan. It's one of the more common mistakes people make with refrigerators, but this is usually discussed in terms of food safety. What few realize is that the food's heat can raise your fridge's internal temperature, so it'll have to work harder to compensate for the sudden jump.
Known issues that may impact your LG fridge's longevity
A few common issues can compromise your fridge's lifespan. One of the four biggest complaints about LG refrigerators is that the freezer's defrosting system doesn't always work as intended. That slowly growing layer of ice on the sides and surfaces of your freezer actually has an insulating effect, which in turn forces the fridge to overcompensate in order to maintain its ideal temperature. This can cause the compressor to wear itself down faster than normal, resulting in issues with overall cooling.
There's also a chance that your LG refrigerator is one of multiple models with faulty compressors. In 2021, a class-action lawsuit was filed against LG Electronics Canada, Inc. alleging that the manufacturer knowingly distributed refrigerators with malfunctioning compressors. Customers complained that their refrigerators stopped cooling long before their expected lifespan was up. LG agreed to a settlement in 2023, covering 21 different models sold between January 30, 2014 and the date the settlement was certified. This wasn't the only time LG was involved in a class-action lawsuit regarding its fridge compressors, either — a more recent example involved fridges purchased in the U.S. from 2019 onwards.
As with any major appliance purchase, do your research before committing to an LG refrigerator. While many customers experience the full expected lifespan of their fridge, others have dealt with machines that were essentially set up for failure.