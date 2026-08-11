What's The Typical Lifespan Of An LG Refrigerator?

With prices for consumer goods on the rise, it's even more important that major appliances like refrigerators are made for the long run. One way most people weed out short-lived fridges from long-lasting ones is through brand recognition, and LG is easily one of the most popular brands on the market. The good news is that you can usually expect its refrigerators to last about as long as the competition.

LG refrigerators typically last around 10 to 15 years, with some running for as long as 20. The lower end of that range is par for the course, as the average lifespan of a fridge falls within that 10- to 15-year limit. Hitting the 20-year mark is relatively rare, though it does happen for some owners.

While your refrigerator's brand and model can directly influence its lifespan, people often overlook other factors that affect how long a fridge lasts. Climate, activity level, location in your home, energy fluctuations, and built-in features like water dispensers all impact how many years of quality service you'll get from your refrigerator, LG or otherwise. That said, construction quality is a major factor in a fridge's lifespan, so it's still best to seek out labels with good reputations. Considering that LG is among the top 12 refrigerator brands, according to customers, you'll likely get at least a decade's worth of relatively fuss-free operation.