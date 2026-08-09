Why BBQ Ribs Taste Better In Restaurants

Ordering a giant rack of ribs at a restaurant is a special commitment. Your hands are going to get messy, and you have to gnaw around the bones to get every morsel of meat. You may even smear sauce all around your mouth if you're really going to town. Although the experience is a bit wild, it's always satisfying and memorable. If you've ever tried to recreate that magic at home, your efforts may have fallen flat. It's a tragedy like no other: You invest so much time and money into those ribs, and they turn out dry or not that flavorful compared to what you order at a restaurant. Why is that?

To get to the bottom of the issue, Food Network celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson has shared his valuable insights. Samuelsson is the founder of over a dozen international restaurants, including Vibe BBQ in NYC and a new Vibe BBQ location in Nassau at Grand Hyatt Baha Mar. A highlight of this menu is an array of smoked meats, including K-Town Pork Ribs. These succulent ribs are bursting with flavor because they have a gochujang glaze and are topped with sesame seeds. Needless to say, Samuelsson knows what he's doing when it comes to infusing flavors into each dish he creates.

Are you salivating at the idea of being able to make restaurant-style ribs at home? Read on to learn the secrets that chefs use to make ribs so incredible, courtesy of Chef Marcus Samuelsson.