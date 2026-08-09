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Perfecting your own homemade ice cream is a worthy endeavor, but one that can be rife with false starts. Knowing which recipes to follow and which pieces of advice are worth listening to isn't always clear, which is why we've sought out expert advice on how to make the best homemade ice cream.

Lindsey Flowers is the executive chef of Eastern Mediterranean restaurant Namak in Washington D.C., where she has introduced a lineup of unconventional homemade ice cream flavors to the restaurant's dessert menu. Minoo Mahdavian is a food blogger and recipe developer at MinooMakesStuff. David Davidov is the creator and recipe developer behind The Cooking Foodie and has created an online course all about ice cream making. Thanks to them answering my probing questions about making ice cream from scratch, I was able to uncover some useful tips for anyone who wants to do it themselves at home.

Whether you've been making ice cream for a while but your recipe isn't quite there yet or you're just starting out, this advice can help you get the best possible results. These 11 tips for the best homemade ice cream cover ingredients and techniques that can really turn things around when you're struggling. Whatever your issue — lackluster flavors, ice crystals forming, ice cream that's too soft — this expert advice will point you in the right direction.