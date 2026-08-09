6 Beers To Buy & 6 To Skip From Sam's Club

Sam's Club has excellent deals on all kinds of items, and beer is no exception, so it makes sense to buy a case next time you're heading there to stock up. But, with so many options on the shelf, you might be wondering which to choose. We've scoured the shelves and compared reviews to find six beers to buy and six to skip at Sam's Club.

We acknowledge that beer can be subjective. Everyone has their own tastes and preferences, and some beers that receive largely poor reviews are still beloved by many. That said, you can't argue with consensus, and where beers received poor ratings, we named them skippable.

You can find low prices on beer at Sam's Club, but it's only worth the money if you actually like what you buy. Whether you're into refreshing lagers, heavy stouts, or buttery and hoppy IPAs, there are options for you. It's time to learn which beers available at Sam's Club are rippers and which are skippers.