6 Beers To Buy & 6 To Skip From Sam's Club
Sam's Club has excellent deals on all kinds of items, and beer is no exception, so it makes sense to buy a case next time you're heading there to stock up. But, with so many options on the shelf, you might be wondering which to choose. We've scoured the shelves and compared reviews to find six beers to buy and six to skip at Sam's Club.
We acknowledge that beer can be subjective. Everyone has their own tastes and preferences, and some beers that receive largely poor reviews are still beloved by many. That said, you can't argue with consensus, and where beers received poor ratings, we named them skippable.
You can find low prices on beer at Sam's Club, but it's only worth the money if you actually like what you buy. Whether you're into refreshing lagers, heavy stouts, or buttery and hoppy IPAs, there are options for you. It's time to learn which beers available at Sam's Club are rippers and which are skippers.
Buy: Modelo Especial
Modelo Especial has been growing in popularity, and in recent years has overtaken longtime heavyweights to become the country's top-selling beer. The fact that you can pick it up at Sam's Club for a bargain price is sure to please lots of folks. It might not be the most complex of beers, nor does it come from a small producer, but it's a best-seller for a reason.
This Mexican pale lager is easy-drinking, crisp, and refreshing, with a maltiness and notes of corn and sweet honey. It's not really a thinker of a beer, but that's the point. It's built for chugging on hot summer days. It's not the kind of beer you sip thoughtfully while you contemplate its tasting notes. Reviewers praise its drinkability, even if some beer purists find it a little unmemorable.
At Sam's Club, a case of 24 imported Modelo Especial costs about $19.76, or around $0.82 per can, which makes it an obvious choice if you're stocking up for a crowd. The same case costs about $26.99 at Target, so that's a significant difference. It's inoffensive enough that almost anyone will drink it happily without cringing at the aftertaste. If you're looking for a reliable, crowd-pleaser of a lager to stock the cooler with, this is one of the safest bets on the shelf.
Skip: Busch Light
We know there's a time and a place for light beers, but does it have to be Busch Light? With a BeerAdvocate score of 49, it sits in the "awful" category, which is not the resounding recommendation you might hope for. One reviewer on the site describes it as "probably the most watered down beer I have ever had." If you're looking for flavor, this isn't the beer for you.
Public opinion about this beer isn't great. Of course, it has its fans, otherwise it wouldn't be on the market, but many folks would much rather leave it on the shelf. It's one of those light beers that aren't worth the cooler space. That said, if you are a fan, Sam's Club still isn't the place to get it. A case of 30 costs $18.66 at Sam's Club and $18.77 at Walmart, so the price savings isn't enough to make it worth the extra trip.
If you want something that isn't too heavy, there are plenty of refreshing beers at Sam's Club, and many of them at bigger discounts. There are quality lagers and bocks, and even light beers that are worth drinking on a hot day, but reviews and opinions about Busch Light tell you everything you need to know. By all means, pick up a case if you want something that's more like sparkling water than beer, but buy it where the prices are lowest.
Buy: Guinness Draught
Guinness might taste different in its motherland, but this Irish stout is still popular across the globe, and for good reason. You can pick it up in eight-packs at Sam's Club for just $15.46, while the same size package will run you $20.99 at Walmart, so it's reasonably priced without you having to commit to buying a huge case. This is just as well because, as a dark beer, it's more of a sipper than a crusher. Since a lot of Sam's Club beers are lagers or pale ales, it's nice to have a stout that you can toss in the cart while you do your groceries.
With a BeerAdvocate score of 82, it lands solidly in the site's "good" category. It might not be the thickest and creamiest of stouts, but it's a tasty, approachable option. It has complex notes of malt, caramel, and coffee without being overly heavy, like some stouts. And, with a 4.2% ABV, it's not going to knock your socks off, either, unlike some imperial stouts with their alcohol percentages deep into double digits.
If you want to go over to the dark side, Guinness Draft is a perfect place to start. It's a classic for a reason, and the fact that you can grab a pack while you're picking up your groceries at Sam's Club is the cherry on the cake. This is definitely one to buy, especially as the nights draw in and you're craving something more complex than crushable.
Skip: Michelob Ultra
Michelob Ultra is a hugely popular beer, and we respect that Sam's Club is following supply and demand. But, would we actively recommend it? That's a definite no from us. The reason why you should avoid drinking Michelob Ultra is a simple one: The flavor is disappointing. We understand enjoying refreshing beer, but this is more like water than alcohol, and at that point, why even bother?
It's rated "awful" on BeerAdvocate, with a score of 49, and that basically tells you what you need to know. "[Taste] is like someone poured a couple of ounces of beer into seltzer water," says a BeerAdvocate reviewer. "It has a thin, fizzy body, with almost no mouthfeel, and a metallic finish," they say, adding that it's a beer designed for people who don't actually like beer. If that's you, then go ahead and buy it. But, if you want your post-work pint to actually taste like beer, opt for basically anything else.
To add insult to injury, its price at Sam's Club is far higher than you'd find it elsewhere, so it's not even a case of this being a cheap and cheerful option. A 12-pack of bottles will set you back around $23.56 at Sam's, while the same case is $17.82 at Walmart or $14.99 at Target.
Buy: Deep Ellum IPA
You might not expect too much from an IPA bought at Sam's Club, but Deep Ellum really delivers, even for the beer snobs among us. It's an ode to the West Coast's bitter, punchy IPAs, but brewed in Dallas, Texas, with big flavors to go with it. And, at 7% ABV, it packs a bit of a punch. Sam's Club doesn't sell a huge number of IPAs, focusing more on macro lagers, so it's a good chance to pick up a more interesting beer from a warehouse store.
This isn't just good for a beer you can grab on your grocery run; it has excellent reviews. BeerAdvocate rates it 89, or "very good," based on scores from over 1,000 consumers. It's nicely balanced, both hoppy and bitter with notes of pine, citrus, and some bold tropical fruit aromas. If you're a fan of pale ales, especially bitter West Coast IPAs, this one is going to be a real treat.
It has a bit of a kick to it, but it's not overly sweet or syrupy, so it can still be a refreshing choice, with a lot more flavor than lighter beers. A 12-pack will run you $16.96, which is cheaper than some of the other IPA's at sold at the retailer. Anyone who wants to drink more ales or who already enjoys this style of beer should buy some on their next Sam's Club excursion.
Skip: Dos Equis Mexican Lager
Dos Equis is a Mexican cerveza lager, which means that it should be fairly easy-drinking and inoffensive. But, if you're looking for this style of beer, there are better options at Sam's Club. This one is best skipped in favor of other Mexican lagers that, frankly, taste better.
BeerAdvocate's ranking of 65 could be worse, but it's still considered poor. It's fairly bland, with a malty sweetness and a slight saltiness that some people like and some people loathe. We totally get wanting a crushable Mexican lager for a summer's day, but, in this case, Modelo Especial is the better option. At $19.96 for a case of 24, you do get a good price for Dos Equis at Sam's Club, but this is still $0.83 per can, compared to Modelo's $0.82, so it's just the better option all-round.
If you enjoy mildly flavored beers, this one isn't totally offensive. You could do worse if you're buying for a cookout or party and want a big case of beer at a moderate price, but, you could also do better. So, save yourself the heartache of drinking mediocre beer and choose Modelo instead.
Buy: Revolver Brewing Blood & Honey American Ale
If you want something a little different from the usual macro lagers, Revolver Brewing Blood & Honey is one to consider on your next jaunt to Sam's Club. This American ale is brewed in Texas and finished with blood orange peel, local honey, and spices. It has a lot more going on than you might expect from a grocery store option. At 7% ABV, it's stronger than your average lager, so it's one to sip rather than crush. It's not the sort of beer you'd usually find at Sam's Club, which is a big part of why you should grab some on your next trip.
Reviewers describe it as well-balanced, with the honey bringing sweetness, while the blood orange and spices give it pleasantly citrusy notes. It's not trying to be a straightforward, no-frills beer, and that complexity has earned it a loyal following and a BeerAdvocate score of 87. Some tasters find the mix of flavors a bit busy, but most come away impressed by how smoothly these notes come together.
This is a beer for people who want their pick from Sam's Club to actually taste like something. It's a great choice if you're looking to branch out from generic lagers without committing to a heavy, bitter craft beer. This is one for anyone who likes their beer a little sweeter and more aromatic than the norm, and at $18.46 for a 12-pack, you aren't taking much risk in snatching up a case.
Skip: Bud Light
Bud Light is among America's most popular beers, but popularity and quality don't always go hand in hand. On BeerAdvocate, it has a score of 47, which means it's in the "awful" bracket, with reviewers repeatedly describing it as watery, tasteless, and barely distinguishable from carbonated water.
It's not that Bud Light is offensive; it's just very forgettable. Most reviews focus on the same complaints. People say it has a thin body, almost no aroma, and minimal hop character. It's the kind of beer people reach for out of convenience rather than because they absolutely love the taste. It's familiar, sure, but it's not a great beer. Honestly, most people drink it for the low price, and you won't even get much of a deal at Sam's Club. There, you can grab 24 cans for $19.56, or roughly $0.81 per can, whereas a comparable package from Walmart will run you $19.66, just 10 cents more, making the savings minimal.
There's nothing wrong with wanting a light, easy-drinking beer sometimes, but you can do so much better at Sam's Club. There are other refreshing beers on this list that are worth buying and cheaper. Bud Light might be a beer everyone knows, but that doesn't mean you should take it home.
Buy: Shiner Bock
Every state has its signature beer, and Shiner Bock is that for Texas. It's been brewed by Spoetzl Brewery in Shiner, Texas, since 1913, so buying a case at Sam's Club means you're getting a bit of Texas beer history for a bargain price. It's a good, solid choice for people who want flavor, but not too much heaviness. It's an institution of a beer, so it's well worth picking up at Sam's Club, where a lot of other options lean toward the big brands that we all know, but tolerate more than love.
Shiner Bock is on the lighter side for the style at 4.5% ABV, which makes it easier to session than most bocks, as they're usually heavier and boozier. It has a BeerAdvocate score of 74, putting it in the "good" range, and drinkers talk about its malty, lightly roasted flavor with hints of caramel, describing it as flavorful without being overwhelming.
Some people consider it a bridge between generic big-name lagers and craft beers. It's got more character than a straightforward lager, but it's still approachable enough for casual drinkers who aren't looking for anything too heady. If your local Sam's Club has it in stock, it's certainly worth grabbing a case or two, and at about $25.56 for a case of 24 bottles, you are paying just over $1 per bottle, which is a good deal, considering you'd pay $3.38 more for the same amount of beer at Walmart.
Skip: Heineken Original
Heineken was the imported beer John F. Kennedy liked to drink, but things have moved on since the '60s, and we certainly wouldn't recommend it today. This macro lager doesn't have a huge amount to offer, and it's not even the cheapest you can buy at Sam's Club at $24.86 for a 24-pack. It might be a popular, recognizable option, but that's not a good reason to take a case home with you on your next grocery run.
On BeerAdvocate, Heineken's score of 65, which falls into the "poor" range, and a lot of reviewers point to the same issue: A skunky aroma and taste when sold in bottles that some buyers can't get past. Heineken is bottled in green glass, which lets in more light than brown, speeding up the chemical reaction responsible for that skunky, off-flavor. The thing about buying from Sam's Club is that the company buys in large quantities and cases are likely to have been sitting around a while, meaning more time to go off and taste weird. It's likely to be fresher if you buy from a smaller liquor store.
Beyond the skunkiness, Heineken is basically forgettable. It's a light, grainy, slightly sweet lager that doesn't do anything wrong, exactly, but also doesn't stand out. If you're paying extra for an imported beer, you'd rather it taste distinctly better than cheap domestic offerings, and Heineken doesn't.
Buy: Community Beer Co. Mosaic IPA
If you're after something bold and hoppy, look out for Community Beer Co.'s Mosaic IPA at Sam's Club. It comes from an independent craft brewery in Dallas, Texas, where it's brewed with Mosaic hops alongside other American varieties to deliver juicy notes of blueberry, pine, citrus, and tropical fruit. You normally don't find craft beers at Sam's Club, making this a great find.
This is pretty boozy, coming in at 8.6% ABV, so it's not one to down a whole six-pack of, but it's surprisingly drinkable for a beer with such a big alcohol content and hop profile. It scores 93 on BeerAdvocate, which earns it an "outstanding" title, so that gives you a little window into what to expect.
For beer lovers who want more than a straightforward lager, this is a perfect pick. It's the kind of local craft beer that makes the beer aisle at Sam's Club a worthwhile place to shop. It's flavorful with a lot of hoppy bitterness, but with enough sweetness to balance it out nicely. So, when you're looking for something other than the average grocery store offerings, this is a solid choice. At $21.26 for a 12-pack, it isn't a budget buy, but it is a unique one.
Skip: Miller Lite
You might notice this is yet another light beer on our "skip" list, but the numbers don't lie. Miller Lite is popular, sure, but it has a BeerAdvocate score of 55 — which equates to "awful," and we believe you can do better than the lowest common denominator.
If what you want is a cheap beer that doesn't taste of much that you can down like water, then Miller Lite might be for you. However, Sam's Club isn't actually the best place to get a bargain. It's sold in cases of 24, instead of the 30 often found elsewhere. It's $0.78 per can at Sam's, but just $0.77 per can at Walmart, not a huge savings, but it all adds up.
Plus, for those trying to find some genuinely good beer, this is most definitely a skipper. It's thin and watery with basically no flavor to speak of. A slight sweetness and some grain-like notes, but that's about it. Call us old-fashioned, but we like beer that actually tastes of something.
While it's a cheap beer, it doesn't cost significantly less than some of the beers we recommend from Sam's Club, so that's no reason to pick it up. You can find beers that are easy to drink without having to resort to picking ones this forgettable.
Methodology
We first took a look at all the beers available at Sam's Club, then compared reviews for each and found consumer opinions on sites such as Reddit. With this information, we decided on six beers to buy and six to skip. Prices were based on availability from the Sam's Club and other retailers located in Dallas, Texas, though these may vary by location.