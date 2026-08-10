How To Order These 10 Secret Menu Items From Burger King
Unlike some fast food chains, there is no official secret menu for Burger King. That means it's a truly secret secret menu, which can make the whole thing a bit confusing. If you look around on the internet, you'll find a whole host of off-menu possibilities you can request to make your order a little more exciting. Customers have either stumbled upon or invented their own secret menu items, merging existing orders into unique creations like a fast food Dr. Frankenstein and bringing deliciously chimeric flavors and textures to life. But, you have to know what you're aiming for if you want to make the most of the Burger King hacks you wish you'd known sooner.
Since Burger King is historically known as the "have it your way" burger chain, the world is literally your Whopper here, even if you aren't fully versed in what the secret menu holds. As long as you know how to compile components to create the order you want, there's no limit to the wild combos the so-called Burger King secret menu contains. It's best if you have a guide to consult when first getting started, just to make sure you don't spend your money on self-invented combinations that miss the mark.
These 10 creations — a blend of burgers and sandwiches, beverage treats, and even a snazzy side dish — are a great place to start. They'll clue you in on how to connect the fast-food dots and come up with customized bites that push the envelope in deliciously imaginative directions.
Chicken Parmesan
When Burger King adds a touch of Italian flair to its menu, it comes in the form of a Chicken Parmesan Royale sandwich. This elongated creation fills a sub roll with a chicken patty and tops it with marinara and Parmesan cheese, just like you'd find at an old neighborhood deli or traditional Italian restaurant. But, the tangy flavors play peekaboo and only show up on occasion, leaving fans longing for the next time it appears. You probably already know where this is leading ... once you know the secret menu hack for making your own chicken Parm sandwich, you can decide when to enjoy it rather than relying on the whims of Burger King's marketing team.
To get your hands wrapped around a makeshift chicken Parmesan sandwich, order the BK Original Chicken Sandwich with a side of mozzarella sticks. Pile the sticks onto the patty and dust them in the marinara dipping sauce included. Then put the top button back on, smash it down to incorporate all the flavors, and live your best life. Is it real Parmesan cheese that gives the sandwich its faux-authentic flavor? Nope, but it's as close a second-tier option as you're likely to find at Burger King when the real deal is unavailable. Alla vita!
BK BLT
A crave-worthy deli sandwich like a BLT has no real place on a menu board where beefy deliciousness and chicken-centered magic are the orders of the day. However, the right words will get you a tasty little number called a BK BLT, which remixes the same old elements into something that feels fresh and original for a burger joint.
A similar item called the Peppercorn BLT Whopper — arguably one of the best new burgers of 2026 — was previously on the menu, making it easy to get a BLT fix. Now that we don't have this prepared base to start from, you can queue up this classic Burger King secret menu item in two easy steps: order a Whopper (or a Whopper Jr.) and ask for bacon. It's so simple, and yet, if you didn't realize the combination would result in such a timeless blend, you might never think to give it a go. Now that you know the trick, it can become your go-to, down-low order.
Breakfast Melt
One of the gooier morning treats Burger King offers every now and again is the Breakfast Melt, a spin on the daybreak sandwich that gets folks off to a satisfying start. It was a stack of savory joy, featuring toasted bread, scrambled eggs topped with American cheese, and your choice of ham, sausage, or bacon. The undeniably tasty, Cheesy Breakfast Melt from Burger King made a temporary appearance, but it left an indelible impression on those who tried it, enough to inspire a secret menu item that can resurrect the magic during the breakfast hour.
To get one of these tempting upgraded sandwiches into your life, all you need to do is order a BK Breakfast Sandwich specifying your choice of filling and request that the croissant be replaced with a burger bun. It won't be identical to the Breakfast Melt, but it comes pretty close. Your day will be humming along in mouthwatering style in no time — or as long as it takes to cook up the contents.
Quad Stacker
For the protein eaters who don't find a double burger satisfying enough, there's a mega-bite on the secret menu known as a Quad Stacker, which piles four patties into a single towering burger that's bound to hit the spot. The super-sized specialty was part of the chain's Stacker collection, which was available in the 2000s, daring the most intrepid of guests to give it a whirl. If it sounds like a bold move for even the most seasoned fast food fan, that's because it is — which is probably why Burger King doesn't officially sell it right now.
If you're eager to see what this meaty morsel is all about, here's a handy Burger King hack to make it happen: Choose a non-rush afternoon hour to put less pressure on the workers and request four patties with four slices of cheese and yet another four slices of bacon under the top bun. The Stacker menu had a signature sauce, but just ask for Zesty sauce instead. And, be prepared for a pricey bill; you'll be charged separately for each patty, cheese slice, and bacon strip, which will drive the cost significantly higher than the average Burger King burger.
Mustard Whopper
If you're familiar with an Animal Style burger from In-N-Out, where the patty is fried in mustard, you're close to understanding how to order a mustard Whopper from Burger King. Though mustard on a Whopper was more common in the '70s, the spicy condiment isn't part of the standard Whopper blueprint anymore; that honor belongs to the timeless team of ketchup and mayo. Asking for a squeeze of the yellow stuff is bound to clue the workers into your special knowledge of the secret menu system at play here. And that's really all you need to do: Ask for mustard to be added to the mix, and your wish shall be granted.
But, that will just get you a Whopper with mustard, which isn't the same thing. If you want to get to the zesty heart of what a mustard Whopper can be, you can also ask for the ketchup and mayo to be left off and more mustard added in their place. This puts the mustard flavor front and center without any other spreads to complicate matters.
Rodeo King
Every so often, Burger King brings back its popular Rodeo King, a highly flavorful burger in which barbecue sauce and onion rings take a beef patty for a ride on the range. But, when it gallops off into the sunset, unwitting fans are left wondering when this savory stranger will make its next return. The savvier customer already knows how to wrangle one of these bad boys regardless of its presence on the menu. Thankfully for everyone involved, there's already a near-match waiting to toss on its boots to get your tasty trail ride underway.
When ordering your clandestine Rodeo King, let the folks behind the register know you'd like a Bacon King, but with barbecue sauce and onion rings. You can opt for extra bacon and extra cheese if you think you'll need a little more of those; just remember that every addition increases the price. It's the easiest way to arrange this specialty order without over-instructing the crew — unless you happen to live in an area that serves the Rodeo Burger, in which case you just need to add a second patty, bacon, and mayonnaise — and it gives you less to remember when you head in with your non-menu request.
Soda Float
McDonald's is better known for its soft serve than Burger King, but there's a machine cranking out swirly vanilla goodness here, too. This means that on any visit to your nearest burger kingdom, you're only moments away from enjoying a soda float. And, unlike some of the more restrictive fast food spots with floats on the menu, you're not locked into just Coke or root beer here; the slogan "Have it your way" means "Have your float with whatever soft drink you find at the dispenser that calls to your taste buds."
Some markets push predetermined promotional floats with specific soft drinks, but don't let that make you feel like you have no other options. There's no great mystery to getting the soda float of your choice; simply request a cup of soft serve and a small beverage, and add your favorite carbonated beverage from the fountain. If you're lucky, your Burger King will have a Coca-Cola Freestyle machine so you can come up with a custom combination that makes this secret menu order even more special. Sip it slowly to avoid a brain freeze, and you'll be golden.
Ham and Bacon Whopper
Carnivores, rejoice; the kingdom of burgers and fries offers the opportunity to triple-up on the smoky sizzle with the addition of ham and bacon. It's a savory step-up for the beef patties already waiting inside the bun, guaranteeing you a taste of nearly every kind of meat on the menu. Customers started chattering about this hidden treasure when it showed up on some international Burger King menus under the name Meat Lovers Whopper. But, you don't have to renew your passport or book a flight to get a taste of what's happening if you have the secret menu know-how to conjure it up closer to home.
For you to get the Ham and Bacon Whopper in your mitts, you'll want to start with a basic Whopper (or Double Whopper) and request bacon under the bun, obviously, as well as a slice of ham. It's really that simple. If your locale has a Bacon King on the menu, you can just ask for ham to be added, an even easier approach. As ham is a breakfast item, employees may not always agree to this request, but you can still try. Some secret menu loyalists have been known to add mustard for even more flavor, an idea that may appeal to those who love pushing the fast food envelope. You're already ordering a secret menu item; why not go a little further?
BK Surf & Turf
Burger King probably isn't the first location that comes to mind when you think of surf and turf. That sort of high-end eating is reserved for fancy restaurants with tablecloths, silverware, and floors that don't stick to the soles of your shoes. But, if you're in the know, you can wrangle a BK Surf & Turf that takes the fixings on the menu and transforms them into a mixed-meat meal you can eat with your hands.
What's the magic formula for getting this combo creation in the bag? Let your server know you'd like a burger of your choice, topped with one of the fish filet patties they have on hand for the Big Fish. If you prefer your turf on top of your surf, request a fish filet sandwich with a burger added under the top bun. Whichever sequence floats your boat, you'll be swimming in surf-and-turf eats in no time. With an order of fries in the bag too, you can transform this secret menu sensation into a burger-fish-and-chips combo.
BK Bird and Beef
Similar to surf and turf, the BK Bird and Beef gives diners a chance to enjoy both chicken and a burger in the same double stacked bite. This is a number you'll only find in the secret menu hack subculture; Burger King has never released a sandwich that cleverly combines chicken and beef in one masterful creation. But, it's a surprisingly easy order to wrangle up. All you have to do is order a chicken sandwich of your choice and ask for a beef patty to be added on top. The same effect can be achieved by piling nuggets or strips onto your favorite burger.
Whatever toppings whet your appetite complete the sandwich in a personalized manner that could become your favorite customized order. The plain version with a little mayo and ketchup may be flavorful enough to do the trick. But don't forget you can ask for barbecue sauce, cheese, tomatoes, and onions for a more deluxe take, or stick with pickles and mustard to take the flavor profile in a zestier direction.