12 Must-Have Food Items At Walmart With Price Cuts In August 2026

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Some major changes are taking place at Walmart in 2026. New and modernized store locations and the rollout of digital price tags are among the corporate-led advancements — but shoppers can rest assured that prices will remain ultra-low at the grocery chain despite these upgrades. In addition to its overall affordability, Walmart also offers regular discounts. We searched through the chain's current deals and picked out several of the best food items with price cuts in August. Walmart has tons of grocery staples on sale this month, like dried herbs, quick meals, and easy lunches. We also included some sweet, creamy treats, as well as an uncommon breakfast item, ramen toppings, and plenty of other goodies.

Most of the items featured here are name brands, but there are also a few products from the store's own Great Value line. We should mention that rollback deals are usually finite in nature, though certain promotions may last three to six months, depending on the product. Since there's no telling just how long these Walmart discounts will be in effect, shoppers might be inclined to order them online or head to their local store ASAP to take advantage of these low prices.