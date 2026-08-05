12 Must-Have Food Items At Walmart With Price Cuts In August 2026
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Some major changes are taking place at Walmart in 2026. New and modernized store locations and the rollout of digital price tags are among the corporate-led advancements — but shoppers can rest assured that prices will remain ultra-low at the grocery chain despite these upgrades. In addition to its overall affordability, Walmart also offers regular discounts. We searched through the chain's current deals and picked out several of the best food items with price cuts in August. Walmart has tons of grocery staples on sale this month, like dried herbs, quick meals, and easy lunches. We also included some sweet, creamy treats, as well as an uncommon breakfast item, ramen toppings, and plenty of other goodies.
Most of the items featured here are name brands, but there are also a few products from the store's own Great Value line. We should mention that rollback deals are usually finite in nature, though certain promotions may last three to six months, depending on the product. Since there's no telling just how long these Walmart discounts will be in effect, shoppers might be inclined to order them online or head to their local store ASAP to take advantage of these low prices.
Magnum Double Raspberry Creamy Ice Cream Bars
Taste receptors tingle any time Magnum Ice Cream goes on sale. These double raspberry bars contain creamy raspberry filling and sauce enveloped in 44% cacao milk chocolate, making for an especially appetizing dessert. Then again, we don't expect less from the brand, which is touted as the largest (and best-selling) ice cream company in the world.
Buy Magnum double raspberry creamy ice cream bars online or in-store for $4.48.
NPG Whole Bay Leaves
Bay leaves can infuse flavor into lots of recipes, including soups, stews, and seafood dishes. While there are numerous varieties of this dried herb, Turkish bay leaves are the most common type and have a mild, slightly minty flavor. NPG's 2-ounce container is now available at Walmart at a $1.30 discount.
Buy NPG whole bay leaves online or in-store for $11.69.
Mama's Creations Flame Grilled Chicken Breast
Affordability aside, customers have also pointed out that this fully cooked grilled chicken is pretty tasty. "A great find," wrote one shopper in a Walmart customer review, "[The chicken is] Conveniently packaged and ready to eat. I cooked mine in the air fryer and was very pleased with the results."
Buy Mama's Creations flame grilled chicken breast online or in-store for $9.97.
Jimmy Dean Blueberry Pancakes & Sausage On A Stick
If you love a sweet and savory flavor combo at breakfast, Jimmy Dean's blueberry pancakes and sausage on a stick fit the bill. In a Walmart review, a shopper shared a suggestion for elevating this fun and convenient heat-and-eat food: "Get a little condiment/dipping cup and put some honey or pancake syrup in it ... this puts them on a different level."
Buy the Jimmy Dean blueberry pancakes & sausage on a stick online or in-store for $9.38.
Diet Cooker Dried Ramen Toppings
Ramen is such a versatile and filling dish, and you can create a flavorful masterpiece with the right add-ins and tweaks. For instance, Diet Cooker's dried vegetable mix contains shiitake mushrooms, corn, green onions, carrots, broccoli, and cabbage, which pair beautifully with ramen or other soups and stews. Walmart has slashed $4.60 off this 14.11-ounce bag.
Buy Diet Cooker dried ramen toppings online or in-store for $18.39.
Chef Boyardee Mini Micro Beef Ravioli In Tomato And Meat Sauce
If you're like me, you spent lots of your childhood staring into the jaunty face of Chef Boyardee. In case you didn't know, this brand was developed by a bona fide Italian chef, which could explain its lasting appeal when it comes to quick and convenient pasta dishes like these miniature beef ravioli.
Buy the Chef Boyardee mini micro beef ravioli in tomato and meat sauce online or in-store for $1.00.
Welch's Fruit Snacks
Does your household need an on-the-go snack that will last longer than a day or two? Welch's fruit snacks are a convenient and budget-friendly option. They're available in a 40-count box at Walmart, making them an excellent bulk buy for back-to-school season.
Buy Welch's fruit snacks online or in-store for $7.78.
Great Value Pitted Deglet Noor Dates
If you want to add a healthy item to your snacking rotation, dates are an excellent option. In addition to their high fiber content, dates are also rich in antioxidants, which can lower the risk of certain medical conditions.
Buy the Great Value pitted Deglet Noor dates online or in-store for $2.97.
Hamburger Helper Cheesy Ranch Burger
Hamburger Helper is a nostalgic classic that's experiencing a bit of resurgence these days. When grocery budgets are tight, this mix of pasta and creamy, cheesy sauce makes ground beef go further. Cheesy ranch burger is just one of several Hamburger Helper flavors Walmart currently sells. Others include beef Stroganoff and cheesy Italian.
Buy the Hamburger Helper cheesy ranch burger online or in-store for $1.48.
StarKist Smart Bowls Mediterranean Tuna Pasta And Beans
StarKist Smart Bowls have everything you need for a filling, wholesome lunch. In addition to tuna, each pouch comes with fully cooked, ready-to-eat farro, chickpeas, and olives in a Mediterranean-style vinaigrette.
Buy the StarKist Smart Bowls Mediterranean tuna pasta and beans online or in-store for $4.32.
Frito-Lay Flavor Mix Snack Chips Variety
When your household can't decide on a single snack, this variety box is an easy solution. Each pack contains 18 individually wrapped bags of Frito-Lay classics like Doritos, Cheetos, Fritos, and Lay's chips — so every member of the family can grab one on their way out the door.
Buy the Frito-Lay flavor mix snack chips variety online or in-store for $8.97.
Great Value Cookies & Cream Ice Cream
A classic flavor for a great price. This Great Value ice cream is perfect right out of the container, but would also work well in milkshakes, sundaes, or as a topping for this easy classic pecan pie recipe.
Buy the Great Value cookies & cream ice cream online or in-store for $2.50.