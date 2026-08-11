The Indian-Style Food Item You Need To Stop Overlooking At Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's has no shortage of impressive food, including its frozen options. Still, some of its best everyday products are easy to overlook in favor of more glamorous-sounding seasonal releases. One such regular item is so good that a Mashed writer highlighted it as a hidden gem she frequently stocks up on. While Trader Joe's has plenty of delicious Indian food, its private label frozen garlic naan has won her affection.

Our writer praises the garlic naan for its simplicity, stating she can just throw it in the oven right when she turns it on and soon get a piece of perfectly cooked bread. Or go a step further and prepare it as a flatbread naan pizza. At four pieces for $2.99, it's much cheaper than frozen pizza, though, and as our writer mentions in her article, it's even less expensive than Aldi's garlic naan.

Besides using the Trader Joe's garlic naan as pizza, or as a side for scooping up other Indian dishes, our writer mentions it's also great for making wraps and eating with a salad. If you like a little crunch with your meal, you can bake the naan for a few extra minutes, which she says is perfect "for soup or dip lovers looking for an alternative to crackers."