Why Culver's Cut This Fan-Favorite Chicken Menu Item, According To Redditors

While Culver's is best known as a burger chain, it does try to run with the likes of KFC and Popeyes by offering fried and grilled chicken sandwiches and multiple kinds of chicken tenders. What the best fried chicken chains offer that Culver's doesn't, however, is bone-in fried chicken, but the Midwestern chain actually used to sell the item. Now, fried chicken and other Culver's items that disappeared from the menu exist only in the murky archives of discontinued fast food. Redditors have taken up the job of figuring out why.

A Reddit user who identified as an assistant manager at Culver's recalled that while the bone-in fried chicken tasted amazing, "It's also a pain to make (15-minute cook time plus 5 minutes to bread and bring it to the fryer)." They went on to note that it also hogged fryers needed for other items. Other commenters echoed that the chicken was not easy to prepare. An additional Redditor familiar with Culver's operations and its bone-in fried chicken noted, "Restaurants are too high volume to deal with it anymore."

The menu item is gone, but it has not been forgotten. One Redditor reported, "We still get 1 to 2 guests a year looking for it." Fans of Culver's bone-in chicken said their piece on Reddit, too. "I haven't forgiven them," said one, while another stated, "My dad and family still talk about missing Culver's fried chicken." As for how it actually tasted, one commenter shared, "The chicken was very good and very high-quality."