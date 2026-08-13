Breakfast Foods You Should Be Making In Your Air Fryer
When it comes to whipping up a hot breakfast in short order without turning on the oven, an air fryer is your best friend. Its smart convection heating method makes quick cooking of many daybreak specialties, minimizing your work and your mess while keeping your house a whole lot cooler. You can make breakfast fresh on the day you need it or prep ingredients for a slew of delicious dishes ahead of time, toss them into the tray, and enjoy your morning while the timer ticks down.
If you've never explored the potential for your air fryer to become a full-service breakfast station, you've missed a prime opportunity to test the creativity this compact cooker provides. You can even tailor portions to suit your needs, whether you're feeding a whole household or just whipping up something for yourself. This collection of sweet and savory creations will help enlighten you to all the early morning magic you can make while saving time in the kitchen and cutting down the heat factor in your home.
Omelets
It's fun to play chef and make complex gourmet omelets in your finest pan on the weekend, but when time is short and your appetite still longs for the eggy goodness, your air fryer is a solid stand-in for a Le Creuset. You can find air fryer omelet recipes that ensure a photo finish for your race to breakfast, including mini versions, filled with all the tasty fixings you know and love. But it's easy enough to adapt your own omelet recipe for air frying and even expand for multiple servings if necessary. As long as you cook your creation at 300 to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and check it for doneness at regular intervals, you can control how smooth or crispy the exterior gets as the center cooks to perfection.
Reddit users who've turned out successful air fryer omelets share that using milk or cream in your omelet batter will prevent scorching. This may require you to alter your chosen recipe a bit. You may also need to add a bit of butter or oil to the bottom of your pan to help the finished omelet release without sticking or breaking.
Hash browns
Keeping frozen hash browns on hand lets you put your air fryer to work at breakfast time without the splattered mess of popping oil that comes with stovetop cooking. It only takes 10 to 15 quick minutes or so at 375 degrees Fahrenheit to transform your potato-sicle patties into crispy, tender hash browns. Add the seasonings you love and a blast of cooking spray for extra crispiness, and let them cook while you get your morning coffee situation sorted and check your agenda for the day. Flip them at the halfway mark to make sure both sides get crispy.
Though you may prefer shredded hash browns to patties, you may not have as much success with them; stray pieces can burn while the rest of the pile cooks to perfection, or they can get caught up in the fan. Seasoned cooks have pointed out online the challenges they face. You might have a pan or liner that solves the problem, however; test it out to see how it works, preferably in advance of needing to serve your hash browns to hungry eaters.
Pancakes
Skillets and griddles aren't the only kitchen gadgets that can help you turn out fluffy pancakes for breakfast. Your air fryer is just as good at keeping the centers light while making the edges crisp. This is especially good to know if you have a small kitchen with limited counter space and aren't in the mood to stand over the stove, watching to make sure your cakes don't burn. A basic buttermilk pancake mix prepared to the instructions on the box and ladled into pie plates will ensure even cooking in perfectly round shapes when cooked in a 400 degrees Fahrenheit air fryer for seven to eight minutes.
A fringe benefit for anyone who likes a taller, thicker pancake: Some home cooks have found the close quarters and circulating hot air may puff up your air fryer pancake like a Dutch baby, which usually requires a skillet. Celebrate your good fortune if this happens, and show off your skills to your brunch buddies.
Waffles
Obviously, there's no obvious way to make homemade waffles in an air fryer; you'd need a grooved iron insert to get the deep pockets that make these breakfast favorites so enticing. But you can easily transform frozen waffles into a satisfying diner-style plate, whether you've pre-made your waffles and kept them in cold storage or you picked up a box of Eggos from the grocery store for the occasion. A fryer preheated to 350 degrees Fahrenheit will get your waffles breakfast-ready in a speedy five minutes.
An extra perk in the time-savings game: You can cook frozen waffles and sausage patties in your air fryer simultaneously, splitting your prep time in half. Redditors call it out as a step saver that gets a more complete breakfast spread on your table without calling for added labor or extra heat. Warm up some maple syrup in the microwave to drizzle over them, add sliced fruit and nuts, and your table will be set as sweetly as any down-home diner.
Bacon
How could you resist the urge to try cooking bacon in an air fryer once you find out it's a slam dunk of a technique? Your favorite strips laid in a pan for 10 to 15 minutes (depending on thickness) at 350 degrees Fahrenheit will turn out bacon that's as crispy or as tender as you want it. Remember to turn it over halfway through. You can even experiment with luxe versions like air fryer candied bacon to add depth to your breakfast and brunch offerings. With a crisp coating of brown sugar and cinnamon adding flavor and texture, your strips get even tastier.
Some home cooks have encountered a bit of smoke coming from their air-fried bacon as it sizzles away. Prevent this by adding a slice of bread under the basket to absorb extra grease, and you can have smoke-free bacon to your heart's content, whether you sweeten it up or leave it plain.
Granola
With so many unnecessary ingredients like extra sweeteners and preservatives that can end up in store-bought granola, you should definitely investigate the process for making your own crunchy oat cereal in your air fryer. It's quick, easy, and highly customizable. You can make a single batch and store it in a sealed bag or jar for the week to come, or do multiple batches and stash it in the freezer for longer storage. It also makes a great gift for a breakfast party or brunch celebration.
A simple formula of 2 cups rolled oats, ½ cup nuts or seeds, ½ cup real maple syrup and ¼ cup coconut or neutral oil becomes an easy, delicious granola in less than 20 minutes. Bake it at around 320 degrees Fahrenheit and stir halfway through to keep the bits from burning. Add your favorite mix-ins like shredded coconut and dried cranberries once it cools, and you can skip the cereal aisle entirely. To satisfy a mixed crowd, bake up a basic base granola and set out bowls with add-ins to let every eater assemble their own custom mix.
Cinnamon rolls
Get your family up and running with a batch of bakery-level cinnamon rolls made in the air fryer and you'll have everyone around the table in a flash. The airy texture and sweet, gooey flavorings in these easy-to-bake pastries are only part of the experience; the aroma that arises instantly from the cooker and wafts through the air also creates a homey vibe no self-respecting breakfast fan would dare refuse.
Making your cinnamon rolls from scratch takes just as much effort as usual; baking them in a springform pan in your air fryer is what prevents you from firing up the oven. This method ensures freshness and control over your ingredients, though, which may make the difference for you. If you're good with store-bought cinnamon rolls, however, all it takes is nine minutes at 340 degrees Fahrenheit to create a quicker version. You can reduce the heat a little to ensure an even bake if you're leery of burning your rolls.
Breakfast burritos
Rather than microwaving your frozen breakfast burritos and risking uneven cooking, drop them in your air fryer and let them heat up properly. You'll have warm centers that ooze with melted cheese and fluffy eggs while the tortilla that holds it all gets a gentle toasting. Just grab your favorite pre-made or frozen daybreak wrap, spritz the tops with cooking spray or brush them with a little oil to get the browning going, and cook at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for four to six minutes before flipping, spraying the other side, and browning them for another few minutes.
If you're more of a homemade breakfast burrito kind of chef, you can absolutely make your own ingredients and cook them up in the same manner just before air frying them. Whether you construct them on the spot or make them ahead of time and store them in the freezer for future use, you can apply the same method to get everything nice and hot with a crispy outer shell and a satisfying center everyone will love.
Morning quesadillas
Flip the script on a toasted cheese sandwich with a morning quesadilla that captures similar flavors in a jazzier format. This is a breakfast creation your littlest chefs can help out with. Slice up an array of quesadilla-friendly fillings and have them arrange their choice of meats and veggies on a flour tortilla — and plenty of cheese, of course — and either top with a second tortilla or fold in half.
Give your quesadilla a four-minute spin in the air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit before flipping it and giving it another four minutes to crisp up. You'll have melted cheese between a toasted top and bottom, though you may need to remove it early if your fryer is a smaller size. Since physics may pop your quesadilla open once the heat gets rolling, you may want to use toothpicks around to keep it sealed or consider buying a crisping tray for your cooker to keep everything together.
French toast
There's a little labor involved in making air fryer French toast, but it's a less fussy process than using a skillet or griddle, thanks to the controlled convection heat and handy timer that makes breakfast prep fool-proof. Dip your slices in an eggy batter and lay a few in your air fryer pan at a time, working in batches to make sure all surfaces are evenly cooked. You can also cut your bread into strips before dipping to create French toast sticks. Bake it for six minutes in a 335 degrees Fahrenheit preheated air fryer, flipping it at the three-minute mark to get both sides crisp.
If even crispier French toast is your thing, raise the heat to 400 degrees Fahranheit and set the timer for three minutes before checking. Keep an eye on your strips if that's the shape you're working on; they may cook faster and should be removed sooner to prevent burning. You'll have a plateful of happiness practically before you can get the butter and syrup on the table.
Hard-boiled eggs
One of the most exciting discoveries about air fryer cooking is how easy and successful it can be when prepping hard-boiled eggs for breakfast. No more handed-down stories about how long to boil the water or whether to add the eggs first; your air fryer removes the guesswork and eliminates the steamy atmosphere that traditional hard-boiled eggs are known for. You can heat up a batch with perfect textures for both yolks and whites without having to consult the elders in your chef circle.
To make hardboiled eggs in your air fryer, preheat your fryer to 250 degrees Fahrenheit and place your eggs in lukewarm water to prep them. When the fryer is ready, add four to six to the preheated pan and cook them for 17 to 18 minutes. Remove the eggs from the cooker and plunge them into an ice bath to ensure the shells peel away cleanly and easily. And if you're turning them into deviled eggs for a special morning occasion, you'll be halfway to the finished dish. Just cut the eggs in half lengthwise, mix your yolks into a filling as usual, and pipe it into the egg whites.
Pumpkin spice donuts
Baking in an air fryer is especially fun, and a homey recipe like air fryer pumpkin spice donuts is a great creation for getting your bearings on making fresh breakfast sweets on the spur of the moment. Since there's no deep frying here, the finished donuts are more cake-like than the airy bakery version, but the denseness is part of what makes them so delicious. A simple dough cooked at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes finishes the work and makes your kitchen smell like a coffee shop.
Store the leftover donuts in the fridge and enjoy them through the week, or wrap them up tightly to stay in the freezer until you're ready to dig in again. And there's no need to wait until September just because they're pumpkin spice; you can indulge anytime you feel like it.
Frittata
Similar to an omelet but with its own bougie personality, an air fryer frittata incorporates layers of meats and vegetables among a cream-and-egg batter. It bakes up like a morning casserole that serves as many hungry eaters as you can fit around the table. Start by preheating your fryer to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, then mix beaten eggs, vegetables, and other ingredients together. Pour the concoction into your pan, and cook for 15 minutes.
If you add both meats and vegetables to your frittata, you may need to pre-cook them to make sure everything has the right amount of heat to cook through evenly. Try prepping peppers and onions, mushrooms, and sausage in your air fryer ahead of making your frittata. And using a little cooking spray on your pan — or trying a silicone baking tray — will prevent sticking, ensuring your finished air fried dish turns out pitch perfect on all fronts.
Mini bagels
Small bites like air fryer mini bagels help you save money by replacing your grocery store purchase or morning bakery stop with a more budget-friendly homemade version. You can also control the ingredients to offer a wholesome substitute served in sensible portion sizes that keep you from having to share with a friend or store half a bagel for later. The five-ingredient dough comes together into kneaded dough rings topped with an egg wash. Pop them into an air fryer preheated to 280 degrees Fahrenheit and bake them for 12 to 15 minutes, or until they turn golden brown. Let them cool for 15 more minutes, and you're good to go.
Cooking your mini bagels in batches will prevent them from sticking together, as will making sure your rings are small enough to rise without becoming too puffy. You can also top them with a sprinkle of coarse salt or an everything bagel mix to add flavor to your finished bakes.
Roasted potatoes
One of the easiest dishes to put your air fryer to use on is classic roasted potatoes. They're a no-hassle side selection that can shift to the center of the plate with a few additional ingredients. Best of all, they take so little prep, you can arrange your ingredients and have your potatoes roasting away in a matter of minutes. For breakfast fans who favor home fries or wedges instead of hash browns, they make a fantastic custom-crafted substitute for the usual shreds or patties.
In their most basic form, air fryer roasted potatoes are simply cut into slices, spritzed with cooking spray or drizzled with oil, and sprinkled with seasoning. Spread them in a single layer to make sure every piece gets crisped exteriors, as Reddit cooks recommend. Cook at 380 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes, turn the pieces, then cook for another 10 minutes. The end result will be some of the tastiest potatoes you've ever made. You can even make a second batch if it turns out you need more, all without compromising your morning schedule.
Sausage and potatoes
If you have an hour to spare in the morning, you can conjure up a 20-minute sausage and potatoes recipe in your air fryer and settle in to enjoy it before heading out the door. Sliced sausage, potatoes, red onion, and bell peppers are the stars of the show here, creating a savory-spicy mix that feels hearty all on its own. The potatoes and sausage go in first, cooking for 10 minutes before the onions and bell peppers join the party. This lets each ingredient cook as needed without burning in the process.
The air fryer environment ensures that all pieces should crisp up nicely, as Facebook users point out about their own sausage and vegetable dishes. Though there's plenty of flavor in the pan, you could easily incorporate your favorite seasonings as a toss-over to move the needle in a regional direction — think cumin and garlic powder for a Mexican-style dish, or oregano and basil for an Italian-inspired creation.