Breakfast Foods You Should Be Making In Your Air Fryer

When it comes to whipping up a hot breakfast in short order without turning on the oven, an air fryer is your best friend. Its smart convection heating method makes quick cooking of many daybreak specialties, minimizing your work and your mess while keeping your house a whole lot cooler. You can make breakfast fresh on the day you need it or prep ingredients for a slew of delicious dishes ahead of time, toss them into the tray, and enjoy your morning while the timer ticks down.

If you've never explored the potential for your air fryer to become a full-service breakfast station, you've missed a prime opportunity to test the creativity this compact cooker provides. You can even tailor portions to suit your needs, whether you're feeding a whole household or just whipping up something for yourself. This collection of sweet and savory creations will help enlighten you to all the early morning magic you can make while saving time in the kitchen and cutting down the heat factor in your home.