Review: Oreo Is Out Of Control With Its 3 New Flavors, But Somehow They All Work
Oreo is all about exploring new flavors. With tons of regular options on shelves and unique limited-time promos, like this year's BTS cookies, the brand is having plenty of fun, and now customers can get in on the action. Oreo has put together a taste test of three new flavors and is opening things up to a vote to find out which one should be around for more than just a limited time.
Banana Pudding, Chicken and Waffles, and Deep Fried Cookies are the three newbies going head-to-head in an effort to win over America's heart and taste buds. All three flavors will be available for presale beginning August 17 and will hit shelves nationwide on August 24. The voting period runs August 17 to October 12, during which time fans can visit OREO.com/twist-lick-vote to vote for the winner. As an added bonus, that vote also enters you into a sweepstakes to win a year's supply of classic Oreos.
In advance of the release, Oreo sent a package of each to try. While I certainly don't want to skew the voting process, I definitely had a favorite, but all three flavors surprised me in different ways. Read on to find out more about these crazy cookies and which one you definitely need to try for yourself.
Methodology
Oreo shipped me a package of each new cookie, and after a quick photo shoot, I dug in. My evaluation was based on flavor, texture, and how well the Oreo executed on its intended premise. I did my best to separate the individual components of each cookie, so I could taste the parts that made up the whole. While I didn't directly compare any of the cookies to classic Oreos or other more established flavors, I kept the main lineup in mind while sampling because, at the end of the day, all Oreos strive to be the original.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.
Oreo Chicken and Waffles
Right out of the gate, this flavor definitely has the most shock value based on the name alone. The savory Oreo is a rarity in the U.S., but strange Oreo flavors, like Mushroom and even Hot Chicken Wings, have hit shelves internationally. This twist on a southern-fried staple is inarguably unique, and while it's third on my list, it's certainly intriguing.
The element that keeps this cookie from going full savory is the waffle, and, more specifically, a maple syrup flavor and scent that is the first thing to penetrate your senses. Visually, this cookie reminds me of a Nutter Butter, complete with a waffle-print on one of the two outer cookies and a toasted-brown color. The creme is split into two distinct layers: One that's lighter in color and contains some crispy, crunchy sugar-and-spice pieces reminiscent of those in the BTS Oreo, and another, darker layer that is smooth and almost entirely savory. The cookie itself is a mix of sweet and salty with some definite maple flavor throughout.
This Oreo is salty and peppery, and it kind of works. The flavors come together in a way that leaves me wanting more, if only to get a better understanding of what I'm eating. With 70 milligrams of sodium per cookie, this cookie contains almost twice the 43 milligrams of sodium per cookie of an original Oreo. Toss in ingredients like black pepper, celery spice, and paprika, and this is not your standard Oreo.
Oreo Deep Fried Cookie
We've officially reached Oreo inception territory. This is an Oreo pretending to be a deep-fried Oreo. No, the cookies aren't battered and fried before being packaged; instead, Oreo has turned the inner creme of the cookie into a full classic Oreo while the outer, crunchy cookie portion represents the deep-fried shell. It's okay to be confused.
The key to this cookie is the triple layer of creme: Two black layers with a white one in the middle. Sound familiar? The creme is acting as the standard Oreo and playing the part well, while also providing extra filling akin to the Double Stuffed variety. If you've ever had a dirt cake recipe and enjoyed when the Oreos begin to soak in some of the moisture from the pudding mix, that's what this inner filling tastes like. There's a bit of the deep-fried oil taste in the creme, with the other half of that flavor coming from the light outer cookie, which feels like it's there because it has to be.
One of the fun parts of a good Oreo, regardless of the flavor, is separating the top from the rest and enjoying the cookie solo, but the deep-fried cookies are nothing to write home about. On the whole, this creation works because you're basically eating a classic Oreo with a twist, but it's not quite the massive swing of Chicken and Waffles or the rousing success of the final flavor.
Oreo Banana Pudding
Banana flavor is divisive, and I'll be the first to admit it's not always my favorite. I'll pretty much always pass on banana-flavored candies, but, when applied properly, it can work. Oreo knows how to utilize banana, in part because in addition to natural and artificial flavors, this cookie employs the real deal: Puréed bananas.
Like the other cookies on this list, this one has two layers of creme: A white one that I'm calling the pudding, and a yellow one that is all banana. Like any good banana pudding, though, the star of the show is the cookie, in this case an Oreo masquerading as a vanilla wafer. I love banana pudding, and this cookie is a dead ringer for the dessert. The flavors flow effortlessly into one another for a cookie that delivers on its name and is definitely getting my vote for an extended run.
Final verdict
If Oreo wanted to release a new flavor every week, I'd support that decision. The brand has one of the world's best-selling snacks and is still keeping the R&D team hard at work concocting crazy cookies for the rest of us to enjoy. While I don't think I'll be putting the Chicken and Waffles or Deep Fried flavors into my regular rotation, they're at least fun and innovative. The Banana Pudding, however, is a home run. Oreo hasn't released word on how long the winner of the competition will be in stores, but I wouldn't be shocked if we see Banana Pudding carve out a spot in the regular rotation.
Availability and nutritional info
All three of Oreo's new flavors are available beginning August 17 via online purchase at OREO.com/UnwrapTheCollab and in stores beginning August 24. Fan voting to determine the winner of this Oreo-off will take place August 17 through October 12 at OREO.com/twist-lick-vote, where you can also enter to win a year's supply of original Oreos.
These Oreos are packed with salt, sugar, and all the things that make them an oh-so-delicious treat. The Chicken and Waffle flavor contains 140 calories, 7 grams of fat, 140 milligrams of sodium, and 11 grams of sugar in a two-cookie serving. The same count of the Deep Fried Cookie flavor will run you 180 calories, 9 grams of fat, 115 milligrams of sodium, and 15 grams of sugar. Finally, the Banana Pudding Oreos contain 140 calories, 7 grams of fat, 80 milligrams of sodium, and 11 grams of sugar in a two-cookie serving. (Go ahead and try to stop at just two, I dare you.)