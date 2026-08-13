Review: Oreo Is Out Of Control With Its 3 New Flavors, But Somehow They All Work

Oreo is all about exploring new flavors. With tons of regular options on shelves and unique limited-time promos, like this year's BTS cookies, the brand is having plenty of fun, and now customers can get in on the action. Oreo has put together a taste test of three new flavors and is opening things up to a vote to find out which one should be around for more than just a limited time.

Banana Pudding, Chicken and Waffles, and Deep Fried Cookies are the three newbies going head-to-head in an effort to win over America's heart and taste buds. All three flavors will be available for presale beginning August 17 and will hit shelves nationwide on August 24. The voting period runs August 17 to October 12, during which time fans can visit OREO.com/twist-lick-vote to vote for the winner. As an added bonus, that vote also enters you into a sweepstakes to win a year's supply of classic Oreos.

In advance of the release, Oreo sent a package of each to try. While I certainly don't want to skew the voting process, I definitely had a favorite, but all three flavors surprised me in different ways. Read on to find out more about these crazy cookies and which one you definitely need to try for yourself.