3 Standout Costco Bakery Cakes In 2026 So Far

From artisan loaves to sumptuous desserts, Costco members heap loads of praise on the retailer's bakery. Shoppers are now able to order custom-made cakes through the Costco app (it was a big change to Costco's Bakery in 2026), but the chain features a good selection of ready-to-buy cakes too. We took a look back at 2026 (so far) to see which Costco cakes made the biggest impact on customers and uncovered some outstanding treats. Our selection includes three types of bar cake, which are long, rectangular cakes that typically have two or more layers.

While the Kirkland Signature waffle cone bar cake is a new Costco dessert, the brand's caramel tres leches and peaches and cream bar cakes were sold at the store in previous years. The retailer takes a hands-on approach to its baked goods, even when the items aren't made in-store. A self-proclaimed Costco employee on Reddit said, "[Costco bakes] some things from scratch like some cakes and muffins. Most things come in frozen but unbaked, like croissants, buns, chocolatines, danishes. They get proofed and baked in store though." This system could explain why Costco cakes and other baked goods are so beloved by members.