3 Standout Costco Bakery Cakes In 2026 So Far
From artisan loaves to sumptuous desserts, Costco members heap loads of praise on the retailer's bakery. Shoppers are now able to order custom-made cakes through the Costco app (it was a big change to Costco's Bakery in 2026), but the chain features a good selection of ready-to-buy cakes too. We took a look back at 2026 (so far) to see which Costco cakes made the biggest impact on customers and uncovered some outstanding treats. Our selection includes three types of bar cake, which are long, rectangular cakes that typically have two or more layers.
While the Kirkland Signature waffle cone bar cake is a new Costco dessert, the brand's caramel tres leches and peaches and cream bar cakes were sold at the store in previous years. The retailer takes a hands-on approach to its baked goods, even when the items aren't made in-store. A self-proclaimed Costco employee on Reddit said, "[Costco bakes] some things from scratch like some cakes and muffins. Most things come in frozen but unbaked, like croissants, buns, chocolatines, danishes. They get proofed and baked in store though." This system could explain why Costco cakes and other baked goods are so beloved by members.
Kirkland Signature peaches and cream bar cake
The Kirkland Signature peaches and cream bar cake first appeared at the bakery in 2025. It proved so popular among shoppers that it became Costco's summer must-have treat, and it's back again this year. People are still completely enamored with its peachy, just-right flavor. A Costco member who posted a Reddit comment about the dessert said, "It's got the perfect balance of cake, whipped icing, and peach compote ... It's perfectly captured the sweet tang of stone fruit." Elsewhere on social media, an Instagram commenter admitted, "My favorite bar cake. I wait all year for this to come back."
This cake features a vanilla sponge with layers of whipped cream and peach filling. Despite customers' concerns that the peach filling would have an artificial flavor, another Redditor noted that the cake "Tasted like canned peaches, not peach candy ... The frosting felt and tasted like whipped cream, not too sweet!" As a seasonal item, we don't know whether this cake is still available at all warehouses. If you can't find it at your local store, don't fret. The fact that Costco offered the cake two years in a row indicates that it could return to warehouses next summer.
Kirkland Signature waffle cone bar cake
The bakery innovators at Costco merged two tasty treats into one glorious creation with the Kirkland Signature waffle cone bar cake. From the waffle cone-flavored cake and creamy frosting to the adorable chocolate-stuffed mini cones that top the dessert, this treat has made a big impression on Costco shoppers. One Reddit user said, "My husband and I just finished this cake. We loved it! Moist, not too sweet. We plan on buying it again." The confection was also described as "so delicious" in an Instagram post highlighting its release.
If you want to make this delicious dessert last beyond a single occasion, consider freezing a few slices for later. Start by placing the pieces you want to save in the refrigerator, as the cold temperature will firm up the icing. Next, wrap the cake securely in multiple layers of plastic wrap and aluminum foil, then store it in an airtight container. Minimizing air exposure helps prevent freezer burn and will keep your frozen Costco cake tasty for longer.
Kirkland Signature caramel tres leches bar cake
Like Costco's peaches and cream dessert, the Kirkland Signature caramel tres leches bar cake is a returning fan favorite. As you may have guessed, this flavor is inspired by the classic Latin American cake of the same name. Tres leches means "three milks" in Spanish, and recipes usually feature a white cake drenched in evaporated milk, heavy cream, and sweetened condensed milk. Costco's version is a double-layer sponge cake that includes caramel-infused custard mousse, and a topping of caramel glaze finished with chocolate shavings.
While this Costco bakery item doesn't match the exact characteristics of tres leches cake, it puts a delicious spin on the classic dessert. As a shopper on a r/Costco Reddit thread put it, "It's not as moist as a traditional [tres leches], but the bottom layer and that thin caramel on top is pretty d**n good." On Facebook, a fan declared, "It's delicious and not super sweet, just right." The love fest continued on an Instagram reel, where a Costco shopper said of the cake, "It's giving flan meets tres leches."