Where To Find The Hands-Down Best Milkshake In Your State
We all might scream for ice cream, but truly, there's nothing like a cold, creamy milkshake. An American original, the drink that's also a dessert was first seen in drugstores with soda fountains, contained alcohol, and were promoted as a health drink. The more modern iteration made with ice cream gained popularity in the early 1900s, and skyrocketed in the following decades, with the invention of the electric blender.
Of course, you can always make your own homemade version. But why do that, when there are so many options out there — from cool classics, to boozy adult shakes, to ones topped with cake slices and fantastical candies? After taking a virtual expedition in search of the absolute best milkshakes in the country, we think we've found the very best milkshake in each state.
We not only looked at ice cream shops, but also at burger joints, old-school soda fountains, and farm creameries — any business who knows how to whip up a mean milkshake. Whether you're planning a vacation in another state, or just curious about your home state's superior shake, these crafters will have you wanting to head out on a dairy-driven road trip.
Alabama: Crestwood Pharmacy and Soda Fountain in Birmingham
Though not as prevalent, you can still find some of the coolest old-school soda fountains in the U.S. Honoring this tradition on the outskirts of Birmingham is Crestwood Pharmacy and Soda Fountain, opened in 2017. The shop has small-town charm, and serves Cammie's Old Dutch Homemade Ice Cream — an Alabama staple since 1969. You can get old-fashioned drinks such as an egg cream, and malted and coffee milkshakes are available, as well.
(205) 564-0429
5502 Crestwood Blvd., Suite A, Birmingham, AL 35212
Alaska: Big Dipper Homemade Ice Cream in Wasilla
The constellation of stars that this Palmer, Alaska shop has received on online forums reflects its name, Big Dipper Handmade Ice Cream. The milkshakes are made from flavors like Alaska Wild Berry and Malt Moose Nugget, with ingredients from partnerships with local farms and purveyors. The shop, opened in 2021, has received several accolades, including Frontiersman's Best of the Valley award for best ice cream and dessert, several years in a row.
(907) 745-6233
101 W. Arctic Ave., Palmer, AK 99645
Arizona: The Stand Arcadia Burger Shoppe in Phoenix
Oftentimes, burger joints have the best milkshakes. This seems to be the case at drive-thru The Stand Arcadia Burger Shoppe, which won the Phoenix New Times' Best of Phoenix, Best Milkshake 2025. The deliciousness is in the details, with shakes consisting of hand-scooped chocolate or vanilla Thrifty ice cream, fresh cream, and homemade add-ins. The Stand uses a 50s-style mixer for a vintage vibe, spinning flavors like The Salted Dulce de Leche and The Chocolate Chile.
(602) 314-5259
3538 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arkansas: The Purple Cow Restaurant, various locations
Open since 1989, the Purple Cow Restaurant has earned a number of awards, including several for its milkshakes, but it's the titular purple shake that mostly piques people's curiosities. While it's a little reminiscent of McDonald's viral Grimace shake, the Purple Cow's was created years before, and is made with Arkansas' own Yarnell's purple vanilla ice cream — which is specially concocted for the restaurant. There are even boozy shakes, like the Apple Pie Lightning, made with vanilla ice cream, Rocktown Distillery's Apple Pie Arkansas Lightning liqueur, and chunks of fresh-baked apple pie.
Various locations
California: Fosselman's Ice Cream Company in Alhambra
Even though California's In-N-Out Burger is known to be one of the fast food chains who make its milkshakes with real ice cream, the best in the state can be found at an old-fashioned soda shop in Alhambra. Fosselman's Ice Cream Company, which got its start over 100 years ago, makes milkshakes with classic flavors such as French Vanilla Bean and Spumoni, as well as more exotic ones like Lychee and Macapuno. Time has clearly not diminished its quality, as the shop consistently receives high praise and positive reviews online.
(626) 282-6533
1824 W. Main St., Alhambra, CA 91801
Colorado: Milkbox Ice Creamery in Denver
Milkbox Ice Creamery is known for its boozy milkshakes, using locally-crafted Little Man Ice Cream that comes in classic flavors like chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry, as well as more adventurous ones such as Space Junkie and Salted Oreo. The modern-style shop also offers something called Box Blendies — blended milkshake-style treats served in milk or juice cartons — with names like Nutty Samurai and Gram's Apples.
(720) 460-3708
1701 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO 80202
Connecticut: Collins Creamery in Enfield
Ice cream shops love to boast freshness, but it doesn't get much fresher than the treat enjoyed at a farm creamery. Collins Creamery is tucked away on the "quiet side" of Enfield, as noted on its Facebook page — but once you find it, the adventure ends with what many consider the best ice cream in Connecticut. Customers enjoy milkshakes in flavors such as Dutch Apple, Cow Tippin', and Cake and Ice Cream, in view of the cows who helped make them.
(860) 749-8663
9 Powder Hill Road, Enfield, CT 06082
Delaware: Woodside Farm Creamery in Hockessin
Milkshakes from Woodside Farm Creamery start with its owners milking the dairy's cows twice a day, and fresh-batching the ice cream onsite five days a week. The family has tended the farmland since they purchased it in 1796, and according to the website, claims to use processes to make their ice creams "in nearly the same way they were when George Washington was President." Flavors include Motor Oil , which is coffee ice cream with a green caramel and fudge swirl.
(302) 239-9847
378 North Star Road, Newark, DE 19711
Florida: DeNucci's in Fernandina Beach
Florida's best milkshake can be found in a small coastal town situated around 10 miles below the state line. DeNucci's in Fernandina Beach slings ice cream sundaes, soda floats, and Dole Whip, alongside highly-praised milkshakes, made in flavors named Hawaiian Fruit Cup, Peppermint Flash ... and Smurf. Run by the David family, DeNucci's has been helping to cool off visitors and residents of The Sunshine State since 2019.
(904) 310-6837
2210 Sadler Road, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
Georgia: Grindhouse Killer Burgers, various locations
Grindhouse Killer Burgers, less than a mile from Atlanta's Krog District, a culinary hotspot, has become the go-to place in Atlanta for alcoholic milkshakes, and customers aren't keeping it a secret, sharing rave reviews online. Shake flavors include Veruca Salt, salted caramel ice cream with Heath candy bar and chocolate pecan whiskey; and the Booty Shake, peach ice cream with Evan Williams peach whiskey. Malted and virgin milkshakes are available, as well.
Various locations
Hawaii: Just Cruisin Coffee in Hilo
You may not expect to find a coffee shop on a list touting the best milkshakes, but this little café on the island of Hilo is surpassing expectations. Just Cruisin offers a large range of drinks, including some stellar milkshakes. Made with hand-scooped vanilla ice cream and any of the 40-plus flavored syrups, the possibilities are almost endless. You can also order a smoothie, or use sugar-free syrup in your milkshake — with, or without, coffee.
(808) 934-7444
835 Kilauea Ave, Hilo, HI 96720
Idaho: Hamburger Connection in Caldwell
Some reviewers say they visit the Hamburger Connection, which has been around for over two decades, solely for the milkshake. There is a good list of classic flavors to choose from, including Mountain Blackberry, Cherry Pie, and Peanut Butter. And, the shake here is so thick, you will most likely need to use a spoon.
hamburger-connection.hey-restaurants.com
(208) 454-8477
423 S. 10th Ave., Caldwell, ID 83605
Illinois: Stella's Diner in Chicago
It's not difficult to find delicious milkshakes in Chicago, but Stella's Diner has been a standout in the Windy City since 1962. One reviewer called the handspun chocolate milkshake a "revelation," and other folks agree. The South Beach Shake is described on the shop's menu as "a ride down Ocean Drive on the back of a motorcycle, a liquid creamsicle."
(773) 472-9040
3042 N. Broadway St., Chicago, IL 60657
Indiana: Udder Up Café, Kuehnert Milk House in Fort Wayne
Generations of the Kuehnert family have raised dairy cows on their Indiana farmland for over 100 years, and every step of the creamery's farm-to-scoop process takes place in view of visitors. The freshness is reflected in the quality of the ice cream, served in the Udder Up Café — with some reviewers saying the milkshakes here are the best they've ever had . Staff scoops classic flavors, as well as one called Magical Cow, which is cotton candy-flavored ice cream with cotton candy crunch and marshmallows.
kuehnertdairy.com/udderuppcafe
(260) 490-1937
6532 W. Cook Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46818
Iowa: B-Bops, various locations
If you're from Iowa, chances are you've not only heard of B-Bops, but it's likely you've enjoyed your share of burgers and fries from the local fast food chain, which opened in Des Moines in 1988. The classic chocolate shake is actually the only milkshake you can order here — but fans say the combo of B-Bops' hot, salty french fries dipped in its creamy, ice-cold chocolate shake has been an iconic duo for a long time in The Hawkeye State.
Various locations
Kansas: Old Mill Tasty Shop in Wichita
When it comes to milkshakes, old-school is sometimes the best school. Old Mill Tasty Shop has been serving old-fashioned milkshakes and malts in downtown Wichita since 1932. Comfort food is also served at Old Mill, but reviewers seem to agree that it's the shakes that shine in the spotlight, with flavors ranging from classic chocolate or strawberry, to cinnamon, pecan, and even Dr. Pepper.
(316) 264-6500
604 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67202
Kentucky: Dairy Kastle in Louisville
There's one word that describes Dairy Kastle in Louisville: nostalgic. The ice cream stand with walk-up windows has been around since 1976, and its vintage vibe will transport you right back to the hottest summer days of childhood. The milkshakes, made with the shop's soft serve, come in classic flavors like peanut butter, butterscotch, and strawberry, as well as brownie batter and cake batter.
(502) 634-8990
575 Eastern Parkway, Louisville, KY 40217
Louisiana: Creole Creamery, various locations
One of the things that Louisiana is synonymous with is flavor, and Creole Creamery certainly plays that up in its ice cream variations. With four locations, you'll find unique flavors like Lavender Honey, Red Velvet, Magnolia Flower, and Pear & Balsamic Caramel on its regular and seasonal menus. Locals and visitors alike seem to love the old-fashioned ice cream parlor's milkshakes that can be made with any of the available ice creams, which change daily.
Various locations
Maine: Duckfat in Portland
Duckfat's milkshakes have a solid reputation, and naturally, pair nicely with the establishment's Belgian frites. The upscale sandwich shop, which has been located in Portland for over two decades, offers flavors like Blueberry & Buttermilk, and the popular Sea Salted Duckfat Caramel, the only shake that contains the namesake duck fat. All of the shakes are made with gelato that comes from Maine's Gelato Fiasco, which sources milk from family-run dairy farms in Maine and New England.
(207) 774-8080
43 Middle St., Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: The Papermoon Diner in Baltimore
Part of the fun of milkshakes is how imaginative they can be, with endless options of things you should be putting in them. The Papermoon Diner in east Baltimore serves up some takes this to a new level, with shakes made with bacon and avocado, and the Kaptain Krunch, which is blended with cereal. Open since 1994, the restaurant is known for its eclectic atmosphere, which includes a large Pez collection, as much as for its creative milkshakes and comfort food.
(410) 889-4444
227 W. 29th St., Baltimore, MD 21211
Massachusetts: Crescent Ridge Dairy Bar in Sharon
In Massachusetts, a milkshake is actually referred to as a frappe, and what Bay Staters call a milkshake is actually flavored, shaken milk. Crescent Ridge Dairy offers frappes made from ice cream that comes from milk produced on its family-owned and operated farm, which has been providing dairy to the state since 1932. Frappes come can be ordered extra thick, and in ice cream flavors ranging from Frozen Pudding to Ginger.
(781) 784-2740
407 Bay Road, Sharon, MA 02067
Michigan: Brome Modern Eatery, various locations
With a few locations throughout the Detroit area, Brome Modern Eatery offers some interesting spins on burgers and milkshakes. The local chain's cornflake shake is a favorite, with reviewers stating it is the best thing on the menu. Everything here is halal, made from scratch, and the milkshakes are handspun.
Various locations
Minnesota: Cup and Cone in White Bear Lake
White Bear Lake's Cup and Cone has ice cream that is so good, people will drive over half an hour to get it. While the business is closed during the winter months, it's bustling during the warm months — with crowds largely comprised of members of the community who have been patronizing the ice cream shop for decades.
(651) 426-1498
2126 4th St., White Bear Lake, MN 55110
Mississippi: Brent's Drugs in Jackson
Brent's pharmacy and soda fountain dates back to 1946, and even has a cool, secret door in the back that leads to a speakeasy. The milkshakes can be found in plain sight, though, and are reviewed as "amazing," with classic flavors and malts, as well as specialties such as the Ginger Finger — made with Butterfinger, vanilla ice cream, and ginger syrup.
(601) 366-3427
655 Duling Ave., Jackson, MS 39216
Missouri: A Spoonful of Sugar
Located on Benton Park, A Spoonful of Sugar opened in 2024, to the delight of the neighborhood. In its first month of operation, the shop implemented a summer reading program for the community, and also partners with nonprofit GiftAMeal to help with food insecurities. Milkshakes are crafted with the family-run parlor's housemade, small batch ice creams, with flavors like Blueberry Butter Cake and Benton Park Butterfinger.
2800 McNair Ave., St. Louis, Missouri 63118
Montana: St. Regis Travel Center in St. Regis
It's rare that a roadside tourist shop would make the best-of-anything list, but St. Regis' Travel Center takes its milkshakes very seriously. The folks who work there claim its huckleberry shake is the best in the state, and many who pull up to its door agree. The center is open 24/7, making it the perfect stop for even the late night milkshake craving.
(866) 649-2407
55 Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, MT 59866
Nebraska: Zesto in Omaha
Zesto — which opened in the summer of 1953 — has that classic, old-school, small-town ice cream shop vibe, with milkshakes that bring people back, time and time again. The flavor combinations here hit just right, whether it's a blackberry shake with cheesecake pieces, or a marshmallow shake made with strawberry soft serve. There are slushies, too, in case you wanted a frozen treat, sans dairy.
(402) 451-0581
8608 N. 30th St., Omaha, NE 68112
Nevada: Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in Las Vegas
If you're going to Vegas, you're likely trying to go big, so it's appropriate that the milkshake for this state is over-the-top. Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, located inside The Venetian — one of the city's most prominent casinos — doles out some intense Crazyshakes, as they're called on the menu. Try the Vegas Golden Knights Shake: a caramel base with a vanilla frosted rim dotted with black, white and gold sprinkles, and a chocolate cake "puck," topped with whipped cream, more sprinkles, and a cherry.
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer
(702) 414-2337
3355 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109
New Hampshire: Lickee's and Chewy's Candies & Creamery in Dover
Sweet shops have the best milkshake and ice cream toppings, but it's rare to find one that actually serves up a scoop as well. Lickee's and Chewy's in Dover combines the best of both worlds — these milkshakes come topped with candies, cakes, sprinkles and more. With rave reviews on online review sites, this candy shop is a unique place to grab ice cream, featuring King Shakes in truly endless flavor combinations.
(603) 343-1799
53 Washington St., Suite 100, Dover, NH 03820
New Jersey: Evergreen Dairy Bar in Southampton
Evergreen Dairy Bar is an example of small-town Americana, and its milkshakes will transport you to a different time. The details are done right here, with Reddit users praising the dairy bar's attention to detail, like its use of mini mint chips that actually fit up straws. Reviewers praise the milkshakes — which have been slung since 1949 — as the best thing to order.
(609) 654-8585
1643 New Jersey Highway 70, Southampton Township, NJ 08088
New Mexico: 66 Diner in Albuquerque
Not only is 66 Diner the best place to grab a shake in New Mexico, but it's one of the absolute best diners on the iconic Route 66. There are a ton of flavors to ponder here, and any of them would wind up as a great choice. One fan favorite is the grasshopper shake, which matches the shop's retro style.
(505) 247-1421
1405 Central Ave. N.E., Albuquerque, NM 87106
New York: Ray's Candy Store in New York City
With thousands of ice cream shops in New York and countless other restaurants that offer milkshakes, the competition in this state is fierce. Our choice for the best is Ray's Candy Store in New York City, because this East Village institution has a proven track record of providing some pretty amazing shakes. Hundreds of glowing reviews name Ray's a must-visit, which has been around for over 50 years.
113 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009
North Carolina: Hilltop Ice Cream Shop, various locations
Ice cream at Hilltop comes with a view of the surrounding mountains at the shop's original location in Fairview. The handspun shakes, a cold treat in the Carolina heat, are crafted with housemade ice creams created by a former chef of nearby Biltmore Estate. The family-run shop uses local ingredients for flavors like Lavender Honey, Cherry Goat Cheese, and Apple Brown Betty. Locals and tourists offer rave reviews, saying it's the perfect stop, post-hike.
Various locations
North Dakota: Kroll's Diner, various locations
Kroll's Diner, with locations scattered throughout North Dakota, is home to some thick milkshakes. With perfectly balanced consistency and sweetness, the shakes here are large enough for two, but on Mondays you can actually grab two shakes for the price of one. That's a great deal for old-fashioned, handspun milkshakes — made since 1969.
Various locations
Ohio: Mitchell's Homemade Ice Cream, various locations
Mitchell's Homemade Ice Cream was the winner of Northeast Ohio Parent magazine's Best Place to get Ice Cream in 2026, and it's a great place to get a milkshake as well. As its name suggests, the ice cream here is made in-house and is also small batch. This allows the shop to craft a number of interesting flavors — with peach being a fan favorite.
Various locations
Oklahoma: Mad Eats in Owasso
Mad Eats in Owasso adds a modern twist to a classic diner atmosphere, both in its vibes and on its menu. The milkshake selection offers classic flavors featured alongside boozy cocktail shakes. Reviews laud both the virgin and alcoholic versions, with locals calling the restaurant the best place in the area to grab a shake. Look out for the Milkshake of the Month.
(918) 401-4353
201 S. Main St., Suite 130, Owasso, OK 74055
Oregon: The Pie Spot in Portland
The Pie Spot might just offer the most interesting take on the milkshake, especially for pie lovers. This pie shop crafts Pie Shakes, a hybrid sweet treat that level-up the milkshake experience. Reviewers rave about the dessert beverage, made with the shop's seasonal, rotating flavors, like Lemon Vanilla Bean and Bourbon Peach.
(503) 913-5103
521 N.E. 24th Ave., Portland, OR 97232
Pennsylvania: Fox Meadows Creamery in Lancaster County
Fox Meadows Creamery uses milk from its own farm for its ice cream, which has been praised consistently for its quality. The area is packed with ice cream options, but local redditers think that Fox Meadows is the tops. Custom milkshakes come in local flavors like Lancaster Co. Shoofly Pie and Strawberry Pretzel Pie.
https://www.foxmeadowscreamery.com/
(717) 721-6455
2475 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522
Rhode Island: Newport Creamery, various locations
Newport Creamery takes milkshakes so seriously that it has its own name for them. If you're ever in Rhode Island, head into one of the eight locations throughout the state and order an Awful Awful. You'll be rewarded with an extra creamy milkshake that's made with ice milk that comes in many flavors combinations. Drinking one is considered one of the best tasting rights of passage in Rhode Island.
Various locations
South Carolina: '55 Exchange in Clemson
Located on the campus of Clemson University, '55 Exchange has food science students at the helm of the ice cream-making process, using milk from local dairy cows to produce an award-winning product. The milkshakes receive high praise, and proceeds go back to supporting the education of Clemson students. Everyone wins, no matter the sports season.
(864) 656-2155
720 McMillan Road, Clemson, SC 29634
South Dakota: Stensland Family Farms in Sioux Falls
The Stensland Family produces dairy from farmland owned and operated by generations since 1915. Their small-batch ice cream is hand-scooped, and comes in unique flavors like Twin Bing Dream, which is made with Palmer Candy Company's candy bars of the same name, maraschino cherries, chopped peanuts, and a fudge swirl. Reviewers appreciate the friendly service, and give shoutouts to favorite flavors Corn and Lemon Poppyseed.
(605) 271-0833
3101 W. 41st Street, Suite 109, Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Tennessee: Legendairy Milkshake Bar in Nashville
Just a short walk from Nashville's main honky tonk strip, you'll find Legendairy Milkshake Bar, where the tasty milkshakes are large and flashy. Shakes are served in Mason jars emblazoned with the shop's name and logo, and are literally filled over-the-top with flavors like Sippin' Pretty in Music City — salted caramel truffle ice cream with mini marshmallows, caramel sauce, whipped cream and Music City's official candy, the Goo Goo Cluster, all topped with a souvenir cowboy hat.
(615) 750-5843
171 3rd Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37201
Texas: Amy's Ice Creams, various locations
Reddit users discussing the best milkshake in Austin enthusiastically mention Amy's, with its vast menu selection and locations across the state. If the reviews ring true, then everything is worth picking, with flavors ranging from the shop's original classic Mexican Vanilla to Jalapeño Popper — which is cheesecake ice cream mixed with roasted peppers, lime juice, and house-candied bacon. The Texas chain has also received several awards, and has been around since 1984.
Various locations
Utah: Iceberg Drive Inn in Millcreek
This is one ice cream joint that has a very appropriate name, as the milkshakes here look like icebergs coming out of the chain's red, white, and blue paper cups. This historic drive-in has customers raving online about their soft serve-like milkshakes. Try Almond Fudge or Grape, or check out the secret menu for flavor combinations like the Oven Lovin' — which consists of cheesecake, brownie, and cookie dough.
(385) 474-6254
3906 South 900 E., Millcreek, UT 84107
Vermont: Palmer Lane Maple in Jericho
When you go for ice cream in Vermont, you must opt for a creemee — the state's super-rich, soft serve treat. Palmer Lane Maple not only carries a Maple Milkshake made from its Maple Cremee, it also has crafted maple sprinkles that locals swear by. The shake is known to be incredibly sweet ,and reviewers claim it's like drinking maple syrup — so much so, they poured the leftovers on their pancakes the next morning!
(802) 899-8199
19 Old Pump Road, Jericho, VT 05465
Virginia: The Village Cafe in Richmond
Richmond's The Village Cafe serves up its massive diner-style milkshakes in frosted metal mixing cups. Having a shake alongside a beverage served in the cafe's signature plastic pitcher is a right of passage for Richmonders, who have been dining at this establishment since 1956. Anyone who has attended the city's colleges has a fond memory or two, and locals will frequently push you in its direction.
(804) 353-8204
1001 W. Grace St., Richmond, VA 23220
Washington: Shake Shake Shake in Tacoma
When talking about the best shake in The Evergreen State, Shake Shake Shake seems to always be in the conversation. This retro-themed, diner-style spot offers burgers and hot dogs, as well as a variety of milkshake options — including Lemon Meringue and Miso Butterscoth with Salted Caramel. There's even a Salty Sweet menu that includes mashup milkshake flavors Caramel-Ritz and Peanut Butter-Cheezit.
(253) 507-4060
124 N. Tacoma Ave., Tacoma, WA 98403
West Virginia: Austin's Homemade Ice Cream, various locations
At Austin's, ice cream making is a family affair. The craft has been passed down for generations, offering the kind of experience that you can taste in the product. Austin's has received a whole lot of online love for its milkshakes. Many flavors are available here, including the much-beloved seasonal Banana Puddin', and the shop's list of Cereal Killer Shakes.
Various locations
Wisconsin: Monty's Blue Plate Diner in Madison
With Wisconsin being in the heart of the Dairy Belt, it's only expected that the milkshakes found in this state are the cream of the crop. Monty's uses ice cream from the state's Sassy Cow Creamery, and offers vegan treats, too. At this converted service station, you can order a specialty shake such as Ben's Spiced Apple or the Fat Elvis, which locals laud online.
(608) 244-8505
2089 Atwood Ave., Madison, WI 53704
Wyoming: Black Bear Cafe in Thermopolis
While not an ice cream joint, Black Bear Café makes the best milkshakes in Wyoming, with classics being served along seasonal flavors like Peach Cobbler and Huckleberry. One Reddit user enthusiastically calls the milkshakes here "fanfreakingtastic," and other online reviewers sing shoutouts to its malts as well.
(307) 864-3221
111 N. 5th St., Thermopolis, WY 82443
Methodology
Tracking down the very best milkshake in each state was a sweet job, but it wasn't easy. We scoured review sites such as Yelp and Trip Advisor to help us hone in on the most well-loved spots. To dig deeper, we visited online forums such as Reddit to gather opinions of locals. Also taken into account were any awards or formal accolades received. We didn't include national chains, and didn't limit our choices to ice cream shops.