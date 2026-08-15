Where To Find The Hands-Down Best Milkshake In Your State

We all might scream for ice cream, but truly, there's nothing like a cold, creamy milkshake. An American original, the drink that's also a dessert was first seen in drugstores with soda fountains, contained alcohol, and were promoted as a health drink. The more modern iteration made with ice cream gained popularity in the early 1900s, and skyrocketed in the following decades, with the invention of the electric blender.

Of course, you can always make your own homemade version. But why do that, when there are so many options out there — from cool classics, to boozy adult shakes, to ones topped with cake slices and fantastical candies? After taking a virtual expedition in search of the absolute best milkshakes in the country, we think we've found the very best milkshake in each state.

We not only looked at ice cream shops, but also at burger joints, old-school soda fountains, and farm creameries — any business who knows how to whip up a mean milkshake. Whether you're planning a vacation in another state, or just curious about your home state's superior shake, these crafters will have you wanting to head out on a dairy-driven road trip.