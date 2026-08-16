10 Rules To Know Before Your First Visit To Raising Cane's

If you are used to a fast food chain with a large menu, you may be taken aback by Raising Cane's limited menu (admittedly, myself included). If you don't already know it, Raising Cane's specializes in only chicken fingers, with the exception of a chicken finger sandwich. This means you won't find wraps, salads, or grilled chicken here. In fact, there are only a handful of items on the menu. But don't let that deter you, as the small menu means the chain focuses on doing a small number of menu items right — and plans to continue doing so, per a Mashed exclusive interview with its founder. "I just believe in doing one thing and doing it better than anybody else, or at least striving to, and focusing on that and being good at what you're good at," he said. "And it's worked out for 25 years. But look, it got the worst grade in business planning class."

Beyond the quality over quantity benefits of a small menu, there can be added bonuses in the actual dining experience. Diners have commented that the limited menu helps with efficiency in employees completing made-to-order meals quickly and consistently with limited confusion. Decision-fatigue also lessens when there are fewer options to choose from, meaning faster counter ordering and drive-thru experiences on the customer end. And every minute counts when you are starving for your fried chicken fix!