Pork Ribs Came Out Tough? This Butter And Apple Juice Trick Could Save Your BBQ

Plenty of things can go wrong in front of the grill, and there may be mistakes you make while cooking BBQ ribs that you don't realize until it's too late, from not removing or scoring the membrane to overcooking the meat. Sometimes it's on you, but other times, the grill or the ribs just have a mind of their own. A prime example? Spending tons of time making pork ribs only for them to come out tough. Thankfully, there's a trick to fix that.

No one wants to eat a dry rib — the dream scenario is that the meat falls off the bone. If you check on your ribs and discover they're moisture-less, don't give up and hope that some extra sauce will remedy the problem. Instead, you can lather your ribs in butter, a teaspoon or so of BBQ sauce, and a thin coating of apple juice. Wrap your ribs in foil and leave the bundle on the grill for an hour, then take their internal temperature (between 190 and 200 degrees Fahrenheit is generally recommended).

Cook times and grill temperatures for pork ribs can vary, landing anywhere between two and six hours. The temperature of the grill should be between 250 and 300 degrees. So, if you want to get the most out of a butter and apple juice baste, check the ribs' moisture before the two-hour mark.