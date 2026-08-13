This Savory, Spicy, And Sweet Private-Label Snack Is Almost 50% Off At Aldi Right Now

Aldi offers a unique shopping experience that sets the chain apart from most other grocery stores. Along with cart rentals for a quarter and a lack of plastic grocery bags, the store's prioritization of its own private-label products saves shoppers a lot of money. As a result, customers can expect even deeper discounts when already affordable products go on sale. Fans of cured meat sticks take note: There's a doozy of a sale on Simms Spicy Honey Smoked Sausages, one of several popular Aldi brands.

Featuring a blend of beef and pork — and free of added nitrites — this meaty snack normally retails for $8.05, but right now shoppers can snag it for nearly half off. To really underline what a deal this is, consider a comparable branded product. Oregon-based beef jerky company Tillamook Country Smoker offers Mike's Hot Honey Smoked Sausages at $14.99 for the same size bag as Aldi's snack. For other great deals, be on the lookout for Aldi items with price cuts in July 2026 (if you can still find them, that is).