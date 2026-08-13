This Savory, Spicy, And Sweet Private-Label Snack Is Almost 50% Off At Aldi Right Now
Aldi offers a unique shopping experience that sets the chain apart from most other grocery stores. Along with cart rentals for a quarter and a lack of plastic grocery bags, the store's prioritization of its own private-label products saves shoppers a lot of money. As a result, customers can expect even deeper discounts when already affordable products go on sale. Fans of cured meat sticks take note: There's a doozy of a sale on Simms Spicy Honey Smoked Sausages, one of several popular Aldi brands.
Featuring a blend of beef and pork — and free of added nitrites — this meaty snack normally retails for $8.05, but right now shoppers can snag it for nearly half off. To really underline what a deal this is, consider a comparable branded product. Oregon-based beef jerky company Tillamook Country Smoker offers Mike's Hot Honey Smoked Sausages at $14.99 for the same size bag as Aldi's snack. For other great deals, be on the lookout for Aldi items with price cuts in July 2026 (if you can still find them, that is).
Who makes Simms Smoked Sausages for Aldi?
It's usually a good idea to avoid name-brand products at Aldi, as the store doesn't accept manufacturer coupons (whereas you may be able to use them elsewhere). Shoppers are seriously missing out if they overlook Aldi's large private-label selection. These items aren't only inexpensive, they're also often comparable to name-brand options in. The chain puts a lot of time and effort into choosing and developing its products, but that's only one part of the picture.
While it's not easy to confirm specifically, many name-brand manufacturers also produce private-label goods for stores like Aldi. Manufacturers prefer that this information remains hidden, as it could influence consumer buying decisions and lead them to the more affordable item. As for Simms Spicy Honey Smoked Sausages, we don't know the exact manufacturer. However, a commenter on Reddit offered their own theory. "Not Dukes, it's Tillamook," the person posted, refuting another commenter's claim that Duke's Smoked Meats was behind the product. "Better priced out than both brands, though."