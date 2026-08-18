18 Groceries At Meijer With Price Cuts In August 2026

Originating as an affordable source for groceries during the Great Depression, Meijer has transformed quite a bit over the last nine decades. The Midwest chain currently operates more than 500 stores and other retail locations and is credited with introducing innovations that have become commonplace (like shopping carts and motorized conveyor belts). Despite its continued growth, Meijer has largely stuck withs its promise of economical groceries. As such, we put together a list of the biggest price discounts in August 2026 to help shrink your end-of-summer grocery bill.

The store has introduced lots of cuts on popular grocery staples, including beef, poultry, and produce. Shoppers can also save on quick meals, frozen snacks, easy desserts, and even Halloween treats (yes, we know it's early). These price cuts won't be around forever, though, so look for sale items ASAP.

One more thing: Meijer has a relatively small footprint compared to larger grocery chains, so not every consumer can take advantage of these bargains. Locations are relegated to just six states: Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Illinois, and Indiana. Along with Meijer, here are some regional chains we'd love to see expand to more locations.