18 Groceries At Meijer With Price Cuts In August 2026
Originating as an affordable source for groceries during the Great Depression, Meijer has transformed quite a bit over the last nine decades. The Midwest chain currently operates more than 500 stores and other retail locations and is credited with introducing innovations that have become commonplace (like shopping carts and motorized conveyor belts). Despite its continued growth, Meijer has largely stuck withs its promise of economical groceries. As such, we put together a list of the biggest price discounts in August 2026 to help shrink your end-of-summer grocery bill.
The store has introduced lots of cuts on popular grocery staples, including beef, poultry, and produce. Shoppers can also save on quick meals, frozen snacks, easy desserts, and even Halloween treats (yes, we know it's early). These price cuts won't be around forever, though, so look for sale items ASAP.
One more thing: Meijer has a relatively small footprint compared to larger grocery chains, so not every consumer can take advantage of these bargains. Locations are relegated to just six states: Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Illinois, and Indiana. Along with Meijer, here are some regional chains we'd love to see expand to more locations.
Certified Angus Beef Top Sirloin
If you can't cope with exorbitant restaurant takeout prices, Meijer is here to save dinner (and your wallet). With Certified Angus beef top sirloin strips priced at just $9.74 a pack, you can make a classic beef stir fry recipe for a reduced price.
Sweet Corn
Priced at only $0.25 per ear, now is an excellent time to stock up on sweet corn while you still can. Remember, corn season in the U.S. only lasts until September, after which moisture and flavor will diminish. Here are some more reasons to avoid out-of-season produce.
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Priced at a cool $3 per box, Cinnamon Toast Crunch is a sweet way to kick off your morning. And because late-night cravings for sweet and starchy foods are a common part of the human experience, this cereal also makes a tasty midnight snack.
Meijer Parmesan Stuffed Chicken Breasts
Meijer Parmesan Stuffed Chicken Breasts are a great compromise for when you don't have the energy to cook but don't have the budget for dining out. Each pack comes with six cheese- and marinara-stuffed chicken breasts, plus a crispy outer breading seasoned with Italian herbs and spices. The cheese is a provolone and parmesan blend.
Flavor Bombs Tomatoes
Hothouse-grown and certified non-GMO, Flavor Bombs Cherry Tomatoes are currently on sale at Meijer for only $4.99. Use them in pasta dishes and salads, or as a way to spruce up frozen pizzas. You can also check out these highly effective culinary hacks perfect for cherry tomatoes.
Meijer Split Top Wheat Bread
From avocado toast to towering BLTs, Meijer Split Top Wheat Bread is a versatile pantry staple. Currently priced at just $1.89, we wouldn't blame customers for stocking up on this great bargain. Just make sure to avoid common bread storage mistakes (like tossing it in the fridge) to keep loaves fresher for longer.
Meijer All Natural Bone-In Chicken Drumsticks
This family-size pack of Meijer All Natural Bone-In Chicken Drumsticks is an absolute bargain at $4.85 for nearly 5 pounds of meat. If you want a bit of culinary inspiration to do this deal proud, check out these easy and delicious chicken drumstick recipes.
Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Caramel Jack O' Lanterns
One of the great things about buying Halloween candy early is that you don't have to share it with anyone else. At $6.99 a bag, we don't think we could resist these Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Caramel Jack O' Lanterns. Throw a couple in your desk for clandestine midday snacking.
Kraft Original Macaroni & Cheese Dinner
Every pantry should have a supply of Kraft Original Macaroni & Cheese Dinner. Easy side dish, quick lunch, or even late-night snack, this five-pack can be found at Meijer for the economical price of $4.49. Be sure to try out these hacks for elevating your boxed mac and cheese if you take advantage of the sale.
P.F. Chang's Home Menu Chicken Lettuce Wraps Cooking Sauce Pouch
Ranking in the top five of P.F. Chang's popular menu items from worst to first, fans of the restaurant's Chicken Lettuce Wraps can now enjoy this tasty appetizer at home courtesy of Meijer. Each pack retails for $2.99, though be aware that you only get the sauce pouch with purchase. As such, you'll need to supply the chicken and veggies yourself.
Little Debbie Mini Chocolate Chip Muffins
You never really outgrow the snacks of your youth, and these Little Debbie Mini Chocolate Chip Muffins are a great way to satisfy your inner child. Each box comes with 20 muffins total in five individually wrapped pouches, making them ideal for snacking, lunches, or as a way to treat yourself. Meijer shoppers can find these treats for just $2.79 per box.
Certified Angus Beef Top Sirloin Strip Steak
With beef costs projected to skyrocket in 2026, $8.99 for Certified Angus Beef Top Sirloin Strip Steak is an undeniable deal. Meijer customers are encouraged to look out for this beefy bargain, but what can you do with sirloin strip steak? This steak sandwich with creamy dijonnaise sauce seems like a tempting place to start.
Old El Paso Stuffed Nachos Beef & Cheese
Retailing for $6.99 per pack of 40, Old El Paso Beef & Cheese Stuffed Nachos aren't nachos by the classic definition of the food. Instead, they're similar to a Tex-Mex version of pizza rolls, albeit with seasoned beef, provolone cheese, and spicy peppers.
Marie Callender's Coconut Cream Flavored Mini Pies
The price for a two-pack of Marie Callender's Coconut Cream Flavored Mini Pies at Meijer might have you questioning reality. Two mini pies for $2? Have we died and gone to dessert heaven? Even better, there's no baking required. You can thaw these pies in the fridge or microwave for maximum convenience.
Frito Lay Family Fun Mix Variety
When no one in your home can agree on a singular snack, this Frito Lay Family Fun Mix Variety Pack is just the thing to keep the peace. Each 18-count box comes with three bags each of the following snacks: Fritos, Funyuns, Lay's, Ruffles, and two variety of Cheetos (Puffs and Crunchy).
Meijer Cheese Stuffed Pasta Shells
If stuffed shells were one of your favorite meals growing up, you're in luck. Featuring a blend of Romano and ricotta cheeses, Meijer Stuffed Shells make the perfect weeknight comfort meal (though you'll need to add your ow sauce). Each 1-pound bag retails for $3.99.
Meijer All-Natural Bone-In Pork Shoulder Butt
Shoppers can visit Meijer to snag a 7-pound bone-in pork shoulder butt for the affordable price of $12.53. While it's not technically fall yet, hardy comfort foods like this low and slow pork roast recipe are always in season.
Vlasic Sandwich Dill Pickle Chips
Priced at $2.50 a jar, Vlasic Sandwich Dill Pickle Chips are essential for any well-stocked condiment selection. They give burgers and sandwiches a satisfying, sour crunch but also serve as the star ingredient in this deep-fried pickle chips recipe.