Restaurant-Worthy Sirloin Sandwiches Made At Home

This sandwich isn't the kind that you stuff into the kids' lunchboxes on a frantic Wednesday morning — this is something special. This is a sando that you'd pay a pretty penny for from the hip new deli across town, or might order alongside a glass of gamay on a swanky night out. But enjoying this meal doesn't need to come with a big price tag or a trip to the other side of town. These sandwiches are simple enough to whip up in your own kitchen and serve with a glass of the finest boxed wine.

A good steak is a wonderful, simple thing, but a good steak sandwich relies on a complex interweaving of flavors and textures. Here we take top sirloin steak and season it simply with salt and pepper before giving it a quick sear and slicing it thinly. The rare steak is piled high on a ciabatta roll — an airy bread with enough tooth to stand up to the meat — and complemented by a variety of strong flavors. We have caramelized shallots: Sweet, salty, pungent, and a touch acidic, they provide an excellent counterpoint to the meaty steak. A handful of baby arugula adds a bitter and peppery touch, freshness, and color. But no sandwich is complete without a sauce, and here our creamy Dijonnaise — a simple mixture of Dijon mustard, mayonnaise, garlic powder, and white wine vinegar — truly shines. All together, it is the sort of sandwich you won't quickly forget.