17 Sauces And Spices To Take Your Chicken To The Next Level

Chicken is a versatile protein that can adapt to just about any spice, sauce, or seasoning — many of which can take its neutral taste to the next level. The key is selecting the right flavors to give your chicken depth and interest without overpowering it. Your cooking method and the type of dish you're making will also play a role in determining which spices and sauces to use.

For instance, Mediterranean-inspired chicken dishes might include oregano, basil, and garlic powder, while Mexican cuisine might have a mix of cumin, paprika, and cayenne pepper. Grilled dishes might call for garlic powder, onion powder, pepper, and soy sauce, and a roasted chicken might need thyme and rosemary. But you don't have to adhere to the traditional roadmap.

Get creative and experiment with different seasonings and combinations to see how each might enhance the flavor of your favorite chicken dishes. Here are 17 spices and sauces to get you started on that journey.