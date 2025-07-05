Sriracha-Honey Glazed Chicken Recipe: A Sweet And Spicy Treat
If you have a weakness for crispy chicken and sweet and spicy Asian-inspired flavors, today's recipe is about to become a game-changer in your cooking routine. Brought to us by Catherine Brookes, this sriracha-honey glazed chicken looks and tastes just like your favorite takeout, but comes without the price tag or the waiting time. In fact, you can whip up this easy homemade creation in just 30 minutes, with many of the ingredients being pantry staples.
To get the succulent chicken breast pieces nice and crispy, we first coat them in egg, then a seasoned cornstarch mixture, before frying them until golden. Then, they're tossed in the sticky sauce, which features the warmth of sriracha and fresh ginger, umami depth of soy sauce, and sweetness of honey. The result is a wonderfully balanced contrast of sweet, savory, and tangy flavors. This honey-sriracha chicken would taste fantastic served over a bed of fluffy white rice, with some chewy udon noodles, or perhaps even tossed into a sandwich or pita bread.
Gather the ingredients for sriracha-honey glazed chicken
Start by dicing up some chicken breasts. To coat these, you'll need an egg, some cornstarch, salt, and black pepper. Then, for frying, grab some vegetable oil. For the sauce, there's honey, sriracha, rice vinegar, soy sauce, minced ginger and garlic, more cornstarch, and a splash of water. Feel free to garnish the finished dish with some chopped green onion and sesame seeds, too.
Step 1: Beat the egg
Beat the egg in a large shallow dish.
Step 2: Mix cornstarch and seasonings
In a separate shallow dish, stir together ⅓ cup of the cornstarch plus the salt and black pepper.
Step 3: Toss chicken with egg
Toss the diced chicken with the beaten egg.
Step 4: Toss chicken in cornstarch
Transfer the chicken to the dish with the cornstarch mixture, and toss thoroughly to coat the meat.
Step 5: Heat oil in frying pan
Add the oil to a large frying pan over medium-high heat.
Step 6: Pan-fry the chicken
Add the chicken and pan-fry until cooked through with a crisp, golden coating. This should take about 10 minutes.
Step 7: Begin making the sauce
Meanwhile, add the honey, sriracha, rice vinegar, soy sauce, ginger, and garlic to a separate saucepan.
Step 8: Heat the sauce until bubbly
Stir the sauce mixture over medium heat until just starting to bubble, about 2 minutes.
Step 9: Mix cornstarch and water
In a small bowl, stir together 2 teaspoons of cornstarch and 1 tablespoon of water to make a slurry. Then, stir in the remaining tablespoon of water.
Step 10: Add cornstarch mixture to sauce
Pour the cornstarch mixture into the saucepan, stirring over the heat for another 1 to 2 minutes until the sauce has thickened up.
Step 11: Toss chicken with sauce
Pour the honey sriracha sauce all over the cooked chicken and toss everything together.
Step 12: Garnish and serve the sriracha-honey glazed chicken
Serve the chicken with sides of your choice, such as rice or noodles, and garnish with some chopped green onions and sesame seeds if desired.
Pairs well with sriracha-honey glazed chicken
Ingredients
- 1 egg
- ⅓ cup + 2 teaspoons cornstarch, divided
- ¾ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 chicken breasts, diced
- 4 tablespoons vegetable oil
- ¼ cup honey
- 1 tablespoon sriracha
- 2 teaspoons rice vinegar
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon minced ginger
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 2 tablespoons water
Optional Ingredients
- Chopped green onion, to garnish
- Sesame seeds, to garnish
Directions
- Beat the egg in a large shallow dish.
- In a separate shallow dish, stir together ⅓ cup of the cornstarch plus the salt and black pepper.
- Toss the diced chicken with the beaten egg.
- Transfer the chicken to the dish with the cornstarch mixture, and toss thoroughly to coat the meat.
- Add the oil to a large frying pan over medium-high heat.
- Add the chicken and pan-fry until cooked through with a crisp, golden coating. This should take about 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, add the honey, sriracha, rice vinegar, soy sauce, ginger, and garlic to a separate saucepan.
- Stir the sauce mixture over medium heat until just starting to bubble, about 2 minutes.
- In a small bowl, stir together 2 teaspoons of cornstarch and 1 tablespoon of water to make a slurry. Then, stir in the remaining tablespoon of water.
- Pour the cornstarch mixture into the saucepan, stirring over the heat for another 1 to 2 minutes until the sauce has thickened up.
- Pour the honey sriracha sauce all over the cooked chicken and toss everything together.
- Serve the chicken with sides of your choice, such as rice or noodles, and garnish with some chopped green onions and sesame seeds if desired.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|840
|Total Fat
|37.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|278.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|59.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.7 g
|Total Sugars
|35.1 g
|Sodium
|1,226.5 mg
|Protein
|65.6 g
What other proteins would pair well with this honey sriracha sauce?
If you don't have chicken breasts on hand or you simply prefer other types of meat, you can absolutely use a different type of protein here, while sticking to the same honey-sriracha sauce recipe. A brilliant option would be pork loins, which can be chopped up and coated with the egg and cornstarch mixture in the same way, before frying until crisp. Beef is another great choice, with slices of sirloin steak yielding a wonderfully tender and flavorful result. Just bear in mind that this will likely require a shorter cooking time.
To give this dish a seafood twist, try switching out the chicken for shrimp. Peeled and deveined raw shrimp will work brilliantly here, and again will be even quicker to cook than the chicken. Or, if you'd prefer to whip up a vegetarian-friendly version of the recipe, go for pressed and cubed firm tofu, which can also be coated and fried using the same method.
Can I make the sauce spicier?
While the sriracha-honey sauce in this recipe already has a decent kick to it, you can absolutely add an extra dose of fieriness if you'd like. The most obvious solution is to increase the quantity of sriracha. Start by stirring in an extra teaspoon once the sauce has finished cooking, then taste and adjust according to your preference. Another option is to switch out the sriracha for something naturally spicier, such as tabasco sauce or one made with scotch bonnet chili peppers. Or, to craft a more complex flavor profile, add a dollop of gochujang paste, which offers a delicious savory richness alongside its welcome dose of heat.
Using dry ingredients is a great way to turn up the heat here, too. Try sprinkling some red pepper flakes into the sauce mixture towards the start of cooking, or perhaps a dash of cayenne pepper or chili powder. Alternatively, if you have fresh chiles on hand, such as jalapeños, Serranos, or Thai chiles, these can also be diced up finely and tossed into the sauce.