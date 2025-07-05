Sriracha-Honey Glazed Chicken Recipe: A Sweet And Spicy Treat

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you have a weakness for crispy chicken and sweet and spicy Asian-inspired flavors, today's recipe is about to become a game-changer in your cooking routine. Brought to us by Catherine Brookes, this sriracha-honey glazed chicken looks and tastes just like your favorite takeout, but comes without the price tag or the waiting time. In fact, you can whip up this easy homemade creation in just 30 minutes, with many of the ingredients being pantry staples.

To get the succulent chicken breast pieces nice and crispy, we first coat them in egg, then a seasoned cornstarch mixture, before frying them until golden. Then, they're tossed in the sticky sauce, which features the warmth of sriracha and fresh ginger, umami depth of soy sauce, and sweetness of honey. The result is a wonderfully balanced contrast of sweet, savory, and tangy flavors. This honey-sriracha chicken would taste fantastic served over a bed of fluffy white rice, with some chewy udon noodles, or perhaps even tossed into a sandwich or pita bread.