8 Store-Bought Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches, Ranked From Worst To Best

Everyone's heard some variation of the phrase "a good day begins with a good breakfast" at some point. While it's nice to boost your energy levels early in the day, it's sometimes easier said than done. Most of us would love to visit the best breakfast spot in our area and ease into the day with a hot cup of coffee and a plate piled high, but the reality is that most weekday mornings are more of a mad rush out the door than a leisurely wake-up period. When timing gets tight and you're looking for more than a granola bar, a frozen breakfast sandwich might be the best option.

The freezer aisle at your local grocery store is most likely brimming with frozen breakfast sandwiches, featuring everything from English muffins and croissants to pancakes and biscuits. There are lower-carb options, too, which is where this piece kicked off as Red's All Natural sent me a package of its new Egg'wich Turkey Sausage, Egg, and Cheese frozen sandwiches. I wanted to see how this unique sandwich stacked up to the rest, so I purchased seven other sausage-based breakfast sandwiches and tasted them all.

From differences in cooking instructions to some clear winners and losers in the egg department, these sandwiches provided plenty of variety, but one stood above the rest. Read on to find out which frozen breakfast sandwich should earn a spot in your morning routine.