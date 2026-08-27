The 9 Best Fall Bakery Items In 2026
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The autumn season ushers in brilliant foliage, cozy temperatures, and more sweets than you could possibly imagine. We're not just talking about popular Halloween candy either, as retailers usually unleash fall-themed baked goods en masse this time of year. We checked out the current bakery selection for 2026 and put together a list of the best-rated fall treats from stores like Aldi, Walmart, Sam's Club, Costco, Target, and Trader Joe's. Our list is curated according to customer reviews and ratings, as well as positive statements from shoppers online.
As you might expect, this selection of pies, cookies, muffins, and cakes is teeming with many pumpkin and pumpkin spice offerings. We also included an apple-inspired goodie to placate any culinary contrarians out there (according to a Mashed poll, apple is the true flavor of the autumn season). As seasonal releases, these products won't be on store shelves forever. We included links where applicable so you can scoop them up swiftly, but otherwise, you'll probably need to shop for these bakery items in person.
Bake Shop Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cookies
Bake Shop Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cookies from Aldi come in 10-count packages and cost $3.95. Like many products at the famously affordable chain, these treats offer more than just cost savings. As a shopper on Reddit said, "These are too delicious I cannot buy these again for my own good."
Freshness Guaranteed Pumpkin Cake Roll
Walmart shoppers seem pretty impressed with this fall dessert, with one customer review saying, "The flavor is so perfect, the texture is pleasant, of course, the filling is delicious!!" That's what you get when moist pumpkin cake and sweet buttercream join forces. Buy Walmart's Freshness Guaranteed Pumpkin Cake Roll for $4.94.
Member's Mark Pumpkin Spice Cake Balls
We don't know who decided to turn luscious cake into little balls of deliciousness, but we'd like to buy them a drink. These Sam's Club sweets come in 24-count packs (with two cute seasonal designs) and feature a crunchy outer shell to contrast the soft cake inside. Buy Sam's Club Member's Mark Pumpkin Spice Cake Balls for $18.97.
Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie
"Costco pumpkin pies are the best," stated a Redditor, "And whoever bakes these pies at Costco ... I LOVE YOU. May your bank account never be empty." While we love this seasonal dessert best for its flavor, it's also quite a steal. Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pies are massively sized, weighing almost four pounds, and retailing for the low price of $5.99.
Favorite Day Iced Pumpkin Sliced Cake
Our taste buds tell us Favorite Day Iced Pumpkin Sliced Cake from Target would make a fine accompaniment to a cup of coffee or even a mulled apple cider recipe. As one reviewer put it, "SOOO EFFFING GOOOOOD. Ate the whole box." Each package comes with eight slices of cake and retails for $5.49 each.
Marketside Pumpkin Spice Streusel Muffins
Great for breakfast or as a snack, these muffins are made with real pumpkin puree and feature a crumbly streusel topping made from brown sugar. According to a Walmart review, "The seasoning and spice are not overpowering ... They are also so very moist, and the topping adds just a little bit of crunch." Buy Walmart's Marketside Moist Pumpkin Spice Streusel Muffins for $3.98.
Trader Joe's Apple Cider Donuts
Apple Cider Donuts are a returning Trader Joe's favorite, and shoppers have yet to fall out of love with them. Upon its arrival at the chain in fall 2026, a TJ's customer on Reddit declared, "The yelp I yelped when I saw these in the store last weekend. I actually held them over my head like the Lion King." Boxes include six of these cake-style donuts, retailing for $4.99 each.
Favorite Day Harvest Pumpkin Spice Mini Cupcakes
Currently on sale at Target, Favorite Day Harvest Pumpkin Spice Mini Cupcakes come in packs of 12 and cost $4.99 each. "Absolutely amazing!! My entire family loved these. Will be buying again," exclaimed one shopper. Each cupcake comes with cream cheese filling to contrast the sweet and cinnamon-y flavors.
Member's Mark Pumpkin Spice Latte Bar Cake
This freshly made Sam's Club spice cake features decadent layers of pumpkin and coffee caramel mousse, plus a cinnamon infused whipped topping. In a review, a member said, "It's moist and not overly sweet at all. Perfect balance. The latte cream is super good and smooth." Buy Member's Mark Pumpkin Spice Latte Bar Cake for $16.87.