The 9 Best Fall Bakery Items In 2026

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The autumn season ushers in brilliant foliage, cozy temperatures, and more sweets than you could possibly imagine. We're not just talking about popular Halloween candy either, as retailers usually unleash fall-themed baked goods en masse this time of year. We checked out the current bakery selection for 2026 and put together a list of the best-rated fall treats from stores like Aldi, Walmart, Sam's Club, Costco, Target, and Trader Joe's. Our list is curated according to customer reviews and ratings, as well as positive statements from shoppers online.

As you might expect, this selection of pies, cookies, muffins, and cakes is teeming with many pumpkin and pumpkin spice offerings. We also included an apple-inspired goodie to placate any culinary contrarians out there (according to a Mashed poll, apple is the true flavor of the autumn season). As seasonal releases, these products won't be on store shelves forever. We included links where applicable so you can scoop them up swiftly, but otherwise, you'll probably need to shop for these bakery items in person.