8 Trader Joe's Products To Add To Your Shopping List In September 2026

If you find grocery shopping catastrophically boring, check out Trader Joe's for a change. From ube-flavored treats to umami-rich seasoning blends, Trader Joe's quirky hidden gems make for a more exciting shopping experience overall. The store also debuts products on a regular basis, giving shoppers opportunities to discover something different. We checked out the website to see what's new for September 2026 and found lots of fun products to make the end of summer a little less glum.

Trader Joe's has more leeway to offer unique products because the majority of goods come from its in-store label. Our September selection aptly illustrates the store's love of uncommon snacks with sardine-shaped milk chocolates, potato bites, chewy coconut cakes, and other items you can't easily find elsewhere. The chain is also a pretty affordable place to shop — however, there are things Trader Joe's shoppers don't love about the store, with its large crowds and tight spaces being chief among them. Avoid the rush by visiting TJ's early on weekday mornings, especially midweek if you're able to.