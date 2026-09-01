16 Items At Costco With Price Cuts In September 2026

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As grocery prices remain high around the nation, many consumers rely on coupons and discounts to keep food costs in check. Costco's membership model is one of several unique features that set the warehouse chain apart, and member fees also keep prices low. Despite its built-in affordability, the store also discounts items on a regular basis. We took a look at the latest crop of discounts at Costco this September and found lots of name-brand goods at excellent prices. We included convenient shopping links for each item, but keep in mind that sale prices are only good for a limited time.

Costco has lots of discounted snacks this month, many of which fall into the wholesome foods category. Speaking of, a massive 50-piece healthy snack variety pack is currently available for a steal, while shoppers will find lots of other reduced-price groceries (sparkling water, coffee, and barbecue sauce, just to name a few). We even included some specialty items, such as an earthy, aromatic spice known for being expensive. Though you should always keep an eye out for the store's monthly price cuts, here are ways to save even more money at Costco.