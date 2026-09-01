16 Items At Costco With Price Cuts In September 2026
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As grocery prices remain high around the nation, many consumers rely on coupons and discounts to keep food costs in check. Costco's membership model is one of several unique features that set the warehouse chain apart, and member fees also keep prices low. Despite its built-in affordability, the store also discounts items on a regular basis. We took a look at the latest crop of discounts at Costco this September and found lots of name-brand goods at excellent prices. We included convenient shopping links for each item, but keep in mind that sale prices are only good for a limited time.
Costco has lots of discounted snacks this month, many of which fall into the wholesome foods category. Speaking of, a massive 50-piece healthy snack variety pack is currently available for a steal, while shoppers will find lots of other reduced-price groceries (sparkling water, coffee, and barbecue sauce, just to name a few). We even included some specialty items, such as an earthy, aromatic spice known for being expensive. Though you should always keep an eye out for the store's monthly price cuts, here are ways to save even more money at Costco.
Godiva Masterpiece Milk Chocolate Ganache
This Godiva gift set features four bags with 180 individually wrapped milk chocolate and ganache candies (ganache is a creamy chocolate filling found in lots of desserts). According to one Costco shopper's review, "So smooth and delicious! Each piece is wrapped beautifully, perfect for gifting or treating yourself at home."
You can buy Godiva Masterpiece Milk Chocolate Ganache online for $64.99 (offer valid through September 20).
Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce
If you want a barbecue sauce brand that uses real ingredients, Bachan's is a great option. Inspired by the founder's family recipe, this sauce is made with ginger, mirin, garlic, and green onion, with zero GMO ingredients.
You can buy this Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce online for $10.39 (offer valid through September 6).
Kar's Sweet 'N Salty Trail Mix
This 24-count pack of sweet and salty trail mix is the perfect fuel for a busy life. Each individually wrapped snack bag contains raisins, peanuts, sunflower kernels, and cocoa candies and can be consumed easily while on the go.
You can buy Kar's Sweet 'N Salty Trail Mix online for $10.49 (offer valid through September 20).
Liquid Death Soda-Flavored Sparkling Water Variety Pack
Don't let the lethal name fool you. Liquid Death is a brand of sparkling water known for its subtle and highly refreshing flavor. This 24-count pack features three varieties: Severed Lime, Cherry Obituary, and Doctor Death (an edgier version of Dr Pepper).
You can buy this Liquid Death Soda-Flavored Sparkling Water Variety Pack online for $17.49 (offer valid through September 6).
Volupta Premium Freeze Dried Strawberries
A Costco reviewer dubbed these freeze-dried strawberries, "Too good ... I put them in my Greek yogurt or [eat them] just as an evening snack." Each bag comes with the equivalent of 3 pounds of fresh fruit.
You can buy these Volupta Premium Freeze Dried Strawberries online for $9.49 (offer valid through September 20).
Mayorga Organic Artesano Whole Bean Blend Coffee
Brewing whole bean coffee results in a tastier cup because whole coffee beans will always taste fresher and more flavorful than ground. This medium roast whole bean coffee also comes in a hefty 2-pound bag and features a nicely balanced flavor with hints of chocolate and nuts.
You can buy this Mayorga Organic Artesano Whole Bean Blend Coffee online for $16.99 (offer valid through September 20).
Ninja BlendBOSS Tumbler Blender with Tumblers and Straws
This Ninja Blender system lets you churn out the best smoothie recipes imaginable. Each set includes two portable tumblers with leakproof lids for on-the-go sipping.
You can buy the Ninja BlendBOSS Tumbler Blender with Tumblers and Straws online for $89.99 (offer valid through September 20).
Pirate's Booty Aged White Cheddar Snacks
If you're in the market for a low-cal snack, a Costco reviewer wrote, "Sometimes you just need something salty and tasty ... [Pirate's Booty] little bags limit your walk on the wild side with only 70 calories per bag." They're made with real white cheddar cheese and contain no artificial dyes.
You can buy these Pirate's Booty Aged White Cheddar Snacks online for $12.49 (offer valid through September 20).
Manuka Health UMF 20+ (MGO 850+) Raw Manuka Honey
Manuka honey is extremely expensive because it's so labor-intensive to source. It comes from the pollen of a single flower (the Manuka Flower) that only blooms for a short period of time in often remote parts of New Zealand. Thanks to its anti-bacterial benefits, this honey may help with wound healing and respiratory infections.
You can buy Manuka Health UMF 20+ (MGO 850+) Raw Manuka Honey online for $39.99 (offer valid through September 20).
LaCroix Sparkling Water Spring Variety Pack
This refreshing LaCroix variety pack includes three flavors: Blackberry Cucumber, Strawberry Peach, and Cherry Lime. "Every flavor tastes great," wrote a satisfied customer in their Costco review.
You can buy this LaCroix Sparkling Water Spring Variety Pack online for $9.69 (offer valid through September 20).
Nature's Garden Probiotic Yoggies Variety Pack
Made with real fruits and creamy yogurt, these probiotic snacks come in Lemonberry and Mango-Peach flavors. Probiotics are helpful microbes that can balance the gut microbiome for better digestion.
You can buy this Nature's Garden Probiotic Yoggies Variety Pack online for $11.99 (offer valid through September 20).
Crafted Classics Coffee K-Cup Pod Variety Pack
Bid expensive coffee shops farewell with this 72-count K-Cup variety pack. It comes with the brands you know and love — like Peet's and Lavazza — and includes medium and dark roast varieties. You can also check out these must-try coffee hacks to get more out of your pods.
You can buy this Crafted Classics Coffee K-Cup Pod Variety Pack online for $32.99 (offer valid through September 20).
Full Thread Greek Saffron
Saffron is often called the most expensive spice in the world, largely because of the precise, time-sensitive process necessary to harvest it. You can use this fragrant spice in a variety of tasty dishes like fish stew, risotto, and chicken biryani.
You can buy 14 grams of Full Thread Greek Saffron online for $59.99 (offer valid through September 20).
Go Raw Sprouted Organic Pumpkin Seeds with Sea Salt
Organic Sprouted Pumpkin Seeds are a Costco fan favorite, and the current sale price makes them even more tempting. Pumpkin seeds are an excellent source of antioxidants and nutrients like protein, magnesium, and zinc while also offering lots of fiber.
You can buy Go Raw Sprouted Organic Pumpkin Seeds with Sea Salt online for $7.99 (offer valid through September 20).
The Balanced Company Better-For-You Snack Box
A Costco member review raved about this massive snack variety, writing, "Can't believe how many come in this one box. Will be ordering this to make packing school lunches a little easier." Each box contains 50 individually wrapped items like Bamba Peanut Puffs, Simply Protein Dipped Bars, and The Good Crisp Potato Crisps (just to call out a few).
You can buy this Balanced Company Better-For-You Snack Box online for $34.99 (offer valid through September 20).
Joyburst Hydration Drink Variety Pack
Each Joyburst Hydration pack comes with three flavors: watermelon, peach, and strawberry lemonade. Along with hydrating electrolytes, these beverages also contain a special blend of vitamins and supplements to keep your energy up.
You can buy this Joyburst Hydration Drink Variety Pack online for $17.99 (offer valid through September 20).