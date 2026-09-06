12 Foods Sailors Ate During Long Voyages At Sea

During long stretches at sea, preserving food was one of the main challenges in the eras before refrigeration. Salting and drying offered practical ways to preserve vital proteins for extended voyages, and fish — particularly cod — was a must on many vessels.

Vikings first began preserving cod for sea voyages in the late eighth or early ninth century. The practice later expanded to the Basques, and over the centuries that followed, it became a common practice aboard seafaring vessels throughout Europe.

"In the Middle Ages and up through the 16th and 17th centuries, a real staple was stock fish — air-dried fish that was imported from Iceland," explained Simon Spalding. "By the 18th and 19th centuries, that was largely replaced by salted cod, which is still used today. It's still a staple in Jamaican cuisine, for example." It's also one the main ingredient in one of Portugal's ultimate comfort dishes.

And what began as a practical way to keep sailors fed eventually became a culinary core item enjoyed at sea — and beyond. Different regions transformed the preserved cod and incorporated it into culinary culture; Scandinavian sailors created lutefisk, and the Italians created baccalà alla vicentina with this maritime staple, which both remain popular today.