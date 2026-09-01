The Best Items New To Target To Buy In September 2026

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Get ready, Target shoppers: The bullseye brand is embracing the season this September, with plenty of new grocery items to help you celebrate fall. From pumpkin spice to Halloween-themed treats, the latest finds include limited-edition Oreos, seasonal pancakes, festive ravioli, a fall-flavored meal complete with dessert, a viral yogurt brand, and even a Harry Potter item.

There's a little something for every kind of shopper, whether you're stocking up for kids' lunch boxes, craving a new weeknight dinner, or looking for a few fun additions to your pantry. Some of these products are designed to make mealtime easier, while others are for when you just want to add a little fall flair to your meals.

So whether you're looking for an easy breakfast, a quick dinner, or something fun to snack on while watching your favorite fall show or movie, these new Target finds may be right up your alley. Just remember not to wait too long — seasonal goodies usually don't stick around forever.