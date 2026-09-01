The Best Items New To Target To Buy In September 2026
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Get ready, Target shoppers: The bullseye brand is embracing the season this September, with plenty of new grocery items to help you celebrate fall. From pumpkin spice to Halloween-themed treats, the latest finds include limited-edition Oreos, seasonal pancakes, festive ravioli, a fall-flavored meal complete with dessert, a viral yogurt brand, and even a Harry Potter item.
There's a little something for every kind of shopper, whether you're stocking up for kids' lunch boxes, craving a new weeknight dinner, or looking for a few fun additions to your pantry. Some of these products are designed to make mealtime easier, while others are for when you just want to add a little fall flair to your meals.
So whether you're looking for an easy breakfast, a quick dinner, or something fun to snack on while watching your favorite fall show or movie, these new Target finds may be right up your alley. Just remember not to wait too long — seasonal goodies usually don't stick around forever.
Oreo Banana Pudding Limited Edition Sandwich Cookies
A little more of a carryover from summertime barbecues, but it's Oreo! As far as weird Oreo flavors go, this is probably one of the least offensive ones. In fact, customers seem to like the Banana Pudding flavor, seeing as it's made with banana puree, giving it a 4.4 out of 5-star rating, which tops the other two current, limited edition flavors, Chicken and Waffles and Deep Fried. So if you're deciding between the three, this is the clear crowd favorite.
Purchase Oreo Banana Pudding Limited Edition Sandwich Cookies for $5.39.
The Coconut Cult Spooky Brownie Batter
Coconut Cult, the coconut yogurt brand with a viral following on TikTok (via ABC6), has released a Halloween flavor. Its Spooky Brownie Batter comes in fun, pink packaging decorated with skeletons, bats, and spiderwebs. There's nothing spooky about the taste of this specialty flavor, however, with reviewers noting this might be the best-tasting Coconut Cult flavor yet. Even if you're not into the Halloween branding, the organic ingredients and 12 active probiotic cultures might just be enough to win you over.
Purchase The Coconut Cult Spooky Brownie Batter for $8.99.
Factor Butternut Squash & Sage Chicken Macaroni
If you're a fan of meal prep delivery kits, you'll be happy to know Target now carries Factor meals in its refrigerated section. The Butternut Squash & Sage Chicken Macaroni is perfect for fall, and packs in 33 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber in this 700-calorie meal. You even get a side of green beans and a dessert included — apple cranberry crumble — which is a great value despite the higher price point.
Purchase Factor Butternut Squash & Sage Chicken Macaroni for $12.99.
Belgian Boys Bite-Sized Pumpkin Spice Pancakes
Pumpkin spice season is in full swing, and these mini pancakes are the perfect addition for a fall-themed breakfast with a PSL on the side. Although they're ready to eat, you can make them a special treat by heating them in the microwave, on the stovetop, or in the air fryer. Best of all, there are 32 mini pancakes included, although they'll likely go fast, especially if you have kids.
Purchase Belgian Boys Bite-Sized Pumpkin Spice Pancakes for around $6, depending on location.
Five Cheese Pumpkin & Maple Leaf-Shaped Ravioli — Good & Gather
Reviewers are raving about how cute these pumpkin- and maple leaf-shaped raviolis are. The light and dark orange ravioli are filled with a blend of five cheeses that one reviewer called "phenomenal." This festive pasta will make the perfect fall dinner with some sauce or the addition of a few meatballs for extra protein. Now, if you could only figure out which Gilmore Girls episode to watch while you eat.
Purchase Five Cheese Pumpkin & Maple Leaf-Shaped Ravioli — Good & Gather for $4.99.
Pillsbury Harry Potter Shape Cookies
Harry Potter fans rejoice! Pillsbury has teamed up with the wizard franchise to put out a golden snitch-themed version of its ready-to-eat sugar cookies. While they won't taste any different than other iterations of these Pillsbury cookies — which include pumpkin and ghost versions — reviewers suggest serving them with homemade butterbeer and other Harry Potter-themed snacks for a Halloween party or Harry Potter movie night.
Purchase Pillsbury Harry Potter Shape Cookies for $3.19.