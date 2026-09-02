11 German Week 2026 Aldi Finds That Belong In Your Cart

As any fan will tell you, Aldi's themed weeks are among the best times to shop at the chain, with a variety of new products hitting store shelves only for their respective week. It's a great way to explore the food of other cultures at an accessible price point, and the limited-time nature of the drops makes shopping a little bit more fun. Aldi's twice-yearly German Week is one of these highly anticipated theme weeks, especially since it calls back to the chain's humble origins in Germany.

With the second one of 2026 coming up in September — just in time for the start of this year's Oktoberfest — Aldi will be offering a full lineup of products that fit in perfectly with celebrations. And even if you're not big on Oktoberfest itself, the lineup includes a few favorites that people crave year-round. If you need any more motivation to check things out, here's a quick peek at the meals, snacks, sweets, and beer (of course) beloved by Germans and in stores sometime around the third and fourth weeks of September. This'll be your last chance to try these products out this year, so make sure you drop by an Aldi around then if you don't want to miss out.