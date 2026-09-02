11 German Week 2026 Aldi Finds That Belong In Your Cart
As any fan will tell you, Aldi's themed weeks are among the best times to shop at the chain, with a variety of new products hitting store shelves only for their respective week. It's a great way to explore the food of other cultures at an accessible price point, and the limited-time nature of the drops makes shopping a little bit more fun. Aldi's twice-yearly German Week is one of these highly anticipated theme weeks, especially since it calls back to the chain's humble origins in Germany.
With the second one of 2026 coming up in September — just in time for the start of this year's Oktoberfest — Aldi will be offering a full lineup of products that fit in perfectly with celebrations. And even if you're not big on Oktoberfest itself, the lineup includes a few favorites that people crave year-round. If you need any more motivation to check things out, here's a quick peek at the meals, snacks, sweets, and beer (of course) beloved by Germans and in stores sometime around the third and fourth weeks of September. This'll be your last chance to try these products out this year, so make sure you drop by an Aldi around then if you don't want to miss out.
Deutsche Küche Pork Schnitzel
You can't get more traditionally German than a pork schnitzel, and these breaded cutlets are a fan favorite both for their quality and ease of preparation. Instead of pounding the meat and breading it yourself, all you have to do is bread these bad boys and you have yourself a pretty hearty dinner. Pro-tip: Cook Aldi's pork schnitzel in the air fryer if you want it ready quick. Deutsche Küche Pork Schnitzel will hit Aldi's freezers on September 23, going for $9.99 for a pack of six.
Deutsche Küche Savory Strudel
Most folks might be more familiar with sweet strudels (thanks in no small part to the invention of the Toaster Strudel), but don't knock the savory versions if you haven't tried them yet. These flaky puff pastries come in three cheesy flavors — Mushroom & Cheese, Red Pepper Cheese, and Spinach & Ricotta — and are the perfect quick bite to keep in your freezer. Each 10.6-ounce Deutsche Küche Savory Strudel will be available for just $4.49, and will hit stores on September 16.
Deutsche Küche Doppelino Cookies
These German cookies from Aldi differ in a couple of ways from the sandwich cookies we're used to. First off, the cookie part is spiced, which adds a layer of warmth to its flavor. The other bit is that the creme filling comes in three varieties: hazelnut, chocolate, and speculoos. While the first two sound drool-worthy on their own, there's something particularly exciting about the idea of cookie butter-filled cookies. You can try Deutsche Küche Doppelino Cookies for yourself starting September 23 at $3.99 for a 1-pound package.
Aldi Bavarian Soft Pretzels
No traditional Oktoberfest celebration is complete without Bavarian soft pretzels, which are a perfect pairing for beer and pretty darn tasty on their own. These frozen pretzels, available in twist and stick versions, even come with a salt packet so you can get as close to traditional as possible, with the coarseness of the salt on the exterior providing a delightful contrast to the soft, chewy pretzels. Grab a box of six Aldi Bavarian Soft Pretzels for $4.79 starting September 16, just in time for Oktoberfest's September 19 kickoff this year.
Deutsche Küche Beef Schnitzel
If pork isn't your thing, you can always try the beef version of Deutsche Küche's schnitzels. Just don't confuse them for wienerschnitzels, which are made with veal. As such, you can expect a bolder, meatier flavor on these beef schnitzels, which make them a great match for beer — especially when smothered in some no-frills brown gravy. Like the pork schnitzels, these will hit Aldi stores on September 23, with each box of six priced at $9.99.
Deutsche Küche Pumpernickel Bread
No one makes pumpernickel bread quite like Germans, which is where the style is believed to have originated. European pumpernickel in general is incredibly different from U.S. pumpernickel bread, with the German type specifically being much denser and having a sweet-sour flavor. If you want to try this more traditional take, head to Aldi starting September 23 and get yourself a 17.6-ounce package of Deutsche Küche Pumpernickel Bread for just $2.69.
Deutsche Küche Peanut Puffs
While peanut might not be a flavor we usually associate with corn puffs, this snack has quite the number of fans. Over on Reddit, one user compared them to Cap'n Crunch's Peanut Butter Crunch, while another said they were like a smaller, crunchier version of Bamba Peanut Butter Puffs. Deutsche Küche's puffs are made with freshly ground peanuts, which gives their flavor a nice, light nuttiness. You can find them at Aldi starting September 23, at $2.49 per 7-ounce bag.
Festlich Haus Oktoberfest
People drink a massive amount of beer during Oktoberfest, and much of that comes from styles of beer brewed especially for the festival. Festlich Haus's Oktoberfest is one of those styles — a festbier — with a light flavor and smooth finish that make it perfect for day-long drinking. If you want to add some extra authenticity to your own Oktoberfest celebrations, grab a few six-packs at Aldi for $7.99 each. It'll hit stores starting September 11, so you have more than enough time to pre-game for the festivities.
Deutsche Küche Chicken Schnitzel
Schnitzel lovers are spoiled for choice during German Week, with Aldi also offering Deutsche Küche's chicken schnitzels along with the pork and beef ones. People have been raving about these chicken schnitzels for quite some time now, so their return is bound to be a welcome sight for many customers. Like the pork and beef versions, this German Week staple is available for $9.99 for a six-piece box, and will drop at Aldi locations on September 23.
Deutsche Küche Potato Sticks
If you're in a snacky mood, it's hard to go wrong with these German potato sticks. They come in two flavors: the self-explanatory Hash Brown Style and Herbs of the Alps, which is a mix of onion, garlic, parsley, and herby flavors. The sticks have their fair share of fans, so make sure you grab a bag or two before they're gone. Deutsche Küche Potato Sticks hit Aldi stores starting September 23, and cost $1.79 for a 4.4-ounce bag.
Deutsche Küche White Asparagus
While there are differences between green, purple, and white asparagus, one of the more unusual defining features of the white kind is that Germans are absolutely obsessed with them. The delicately flavored veggie is so beloved in Germany that it's often referred to as "white gold", with locals eating about three whole pounds of the stuff every year (via the Associated Press). If you'd like to taste exactly why Germans fuss over it so much, you can get a 11.6-ounce jar (7.2 ounces dry) of Deutsche Küche White Asparagus at Aldi for $2.99 starting September 23.