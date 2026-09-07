The Hands Down Best Store-Bought Frozen Breakfast Sandwich Is Loaded With Protein

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's no doubt frozen premade breakfast sandwiches are convenient. What's less consistent across the many brands is whether they get your day off to a good nutritional start. When we ranked eight store-bought frozen breakfast sandwiches, one stood out not just for its overall quality but also for foundational dietary needs. That was Kodiak Protein-Packed Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheddar Cheese Sandwich, with one sandwich providing more than a quarter of the daily recommended amount of protein.

Finding a hefty amount of protein shouldn't be a surprise to those who've sampled Kodiak's other products, which include oatmeal, a variety of flapjack and waffle mix flavors, granola bars, and more. The turkey sausage breakfast sandwich includes 20 grams of protein while containing just 270 calories, making it stand out on a list where most contenders measure in at around 13 or 14 grams of protein. The closest, at 17 grams, is also the lowest ranked of the eight: Red's All-Natural Egg'wich Turkey Sausage with Egg and Cheese, which lost substantial points for being incredibly dense with bland sausage.

The Kodiak sandwich also provides 14% of the daily suggested fiber intake, and contains no nitrates or nitrites, which are potentially cancer-causing compounds often found in preserved or cured meats like sausage. The breakfast sandwich has more than a third of the daily suggested amount for sodium and four grams of saturated fat, which represents 20% of the suggested daily intake.