The Hands Down Best Store-Bought Frozen Breakfast Sandwich Is Loaded With Protein
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There's no doubt frozen premade breakfast sandwiches are convenient. What's less consistent across the many brands is whether they get your day off to a good nutritional start. When we ranked eight store-bought frozen breakfast sandwiches, one stood out not just for its overall quality but also for foundational dietary needs. That was Kodiak Protein-Packed Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheddar Cheese Sandwich, with one sandwich providing more than a quarter of the daily recommended amount of protein.
Finding a hefty amount of protein shouldn't be a surprise to those who've sampled Kodiak's other products, which include oatmeal, a variety of flapjack and waffle mix flavors, granola bars, and more. The turkey sausage breakfast sandwich includes 20 grams of protein while containing just 270 calories, making it stand out on a list where most contenders measure in at around 13 or 14 grams of protein. The closest, at 17 grams, is also the lowest ranked of the eight: Red's All-Natural Egg'wich Turkey Sausage with Egg and Cheese, which lost substantial points for being incredibly dense with bland sausage.
The Kodiak sandwich also provides 14% of the daily suggested fiber intake, and contains no nitrates or nitrites, which are potentially cancer-causing compounds often found in preserved or cured meats like sausage. The breakfast sandwich has more than a third of the daily suggested amount for sodium and four grams of saturated fat, which represents 20% of the suggested daily intake.
Kodiak breakfast sandwich is tasty and popular but somewhat pricey
In our review of breakfast sandwiches, our taste tester effusively praised Kodiak's whole-grain English muffin, stating, "This is the single softest English muffin I think I've ever had, and the flavor is excellent, too." The turkey sausage had "personality," while it was nice and thick. The real cheddar cheese added complementary flavor, standing out on a list characterized by relatively underwhelming cheese options.
These breakfast sandwiches aren't just a hit with us, either. The sandwich earned rave customer reviews on Target's website. "These are really good, especially when you're trying to be healthier on the go," said one customer. "Taste great, and [a] quick and easy way to get some protein with some flavor," another stated. While a third reviewer mentioned how good they are for busy mornings. Shoppers should expect to pay for the quality, though; these Kodiak sandwiches often cost more than others, such as Great Value Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit Sandwich and Jimmy Dean Sausage, Egg & Cheese English Muffin.
It's worth remembering that protein needs can vary greatly by age, sex, body type, and activity level. As of 2026, current federal guidelines suggest 1.2 to 1.6 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, or 0.54 to 0.73 grams per pound. That means each sandwich is just part of a protein-forward diet. Still, it serves as a great high-protein breakfast for those who want to enjoy good taste and a macro boost first thing in the morning.