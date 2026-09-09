Customers Are Calling This Chipotle Item One Of The Best New Fast Food Items Of 2026

In our ranking of the best new fast food releases of 2026 so far, we highlighted some menu debuts that tantalized the taste buds of diners online. One such item is Chipotle's Cilantro Lime Sauce, which first appeared on menus in the spring of this year. The sauce is made fresh in Chipotle locations and includes sour cream, lime, cilantro, a Mexican spice blend, and jalapeños for some heat. As for the price, Cilantro Lime Sauce costs $1 to add to your meal and $1.50 to get it on the side. If you want a large side cup of sauce, that will run you $3.

Lime? Cilantro? Jalapeños? Say no more, because our appetite is primed and ready. However, you don't need to take our word for it. In the comments of a Facebook video reviewing the sauce, a Chipotle fan proclaimed, "Cilantro lime sauce is a game changer." The new item also received praise on Reddit, where a person said, "It's pretty bomb...I'm a fan of lime in my food so this was perfect, just like squeezing a fresh lime." In addition to new menu innovations, Chipotle made some other changes in 2026, like equipment updates and targeted marketing strategies.