Customers Are Calling This Chipotle Item One Of The Best New Fast Food Items Of 2026
In our ranking of the best new fast food releases of 2026 so far, we highlighted some menu debuts that tantalized the taste buds of diners online. One such item is Chipotle's Cilantro Lime Sauce, which first appeared on menus in the spring of this year. The sauce is made fresh in Chipotle locations and includes sour cream, lime, cilantro, a Mexican spice blend, and jalapeños for some heat. As for the price, Cilantro Lime Sauce costs $1 to add to your meal and $1.50 to get it on the side. If you want a large side cup of sauce, that will run you $3.
Lime? Cilantro? Jalapeños? Say no more, because our appetite is primed and ready. However, you don't need to take our word for it. In the comments of a Facebook video reviewing the sauce, a Chipotle fan proclaimed, "Cilantro lime sauce is a game changer." The new item also received praise on Reddit, where a person said, "It's pretty bomb...I'm a fan of lime in my food so this was perfect, just like squeezing a fresh lime." In addition to new menu innovations, Chipotle made some other changes in 2026, like equipment updates and targeted marketing strategies.
How long will Chipotle offer cilantro lime sauce (and how can you make it at home)?
Chipotle's Cilantro Lime Sauce was developed by Danny Boyzo, a Culinary Analyst for Chipotle who started her career as a team member at the restaurant. The item was part of a test program before being added to menus nationwide and was apparently a big hit among consumers in test markets. While the sauce is still on the menu at our local Chipotle, it will only be available for a limited (and unspecified) time. Fast food chains offer limited-time items for practical reasons, like to take advantage of seasonal offerings or to create a sense of urgency among FOMO-focused consumers.
In the event this sauce gets stripped from menus at some point, a self-identified Chipotle staffer on Reddit did us all a solid and provided a recipe. "It's going to have 5 and a half cups of roasted diced jalapenos...7 cups of cilantro, 1/4 cup of citrus, 1/3 cup of Cilantro Lime Sauce seasoning, and 1 bag of sour cream," they explained. The person also described the process for making the sauce, saying the jalapeños, citrus, and cilantro are blended together before being mixed with the sour cream and seasoning in a bowl.