3 Disadvantages Of Being A Costco Member

Costco has undergone much growth since its debut in the '80s, expanding in every conceivable way over the decades. The store now operates more than 900 global locations and offers perks like tasty and affordable food court fare, a generous free sample policy, and Kirkland Signature, the store brand for discerning consumers. Despite Costco's sizable list of benefits, the chain might not be the best fit for everyone. That's why we created a list of three Costco membership drawbacks to consider before you sign up.

Navigating Costco can be frustrating thanks to the ever-changing layout, which the store uses to its monetary advantage. Then there are the high annual membership fees and complaints about the produce selection. These shortcomings relate to Costco specifically, but you should also know what you're getting when buying in bulk. The practice can be more environmentally friendly and help you save money, but it can also lead to overspending and food waste. If you're mulling a membership at Costco or other bulk retailers, factors like household size, storage space, and budgetary limits should be included in your decision.