The Classic American Beer That's A Must-Try For Lager Fans

Thankfully, we live in a time when there are plenty of beers to choose from. Whether you're into Miller High Life, the self-professed "Champagne of beers," or Yuengling from America's oldest brewery, it's safe to say that regardless of where you are in the country, you can find a good brew for your unique palate. We even rounded up 18 classic American beers to help you find your next favorite, and Texas icon Shiner Bock ranked third-best. The beer's "smooth, delicately sweet," and "toasted" flavor profile, including its hint of bright hoppiness, are the key reasons we gave this bottle the number-three spot. Despite having "bock" in its name (more on that in a bit), Shiner Bock is essentially a lager inspired by German-style brewing traditions.

Shiner Bock is comprised of roasted barley malt, German specialty hops, and authentic European lager yeast, alongside corn grits as an adjunct grain. By adding corn grits, the brand deviates from the criteria that define true German bocks, which are made with only barley malt. Additionally, German bocks are typically seasonal and stronger, usually ranging between 6.3% and 7.2% ABV, while Shiner Bock is more of a year-round pour with a much lower 4.4% ABV. Since first brewing in 1913 at its Shiner, Texas-based Spoetzl Brewery, the legendary lager has evolved into a lighter-bodied, highly approachable, and uniquely American adaptation rather than a strict German-style bock.