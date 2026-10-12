The Classic American Beer That's A Must-Try For Lager Fans
Thankfully, we live in a time when there are plenty of beers to choose from. Whether you're into Miller High Life, the self-professed "Champagne of beers," or Yuengling from America's oldest brewery, it's safe to say that regardless of where you are in the country, you can find a good brew for your unique palate. We even rounded up 18 classic American beers to help you find your next favorite, and Texas icon Shiner Bock ranked third-best. The beer's "smooth, delicately sweet," and "toasted" flavor profile, including its hint of bright hoppiness, are the key reasons we gave this bottle the number-three spot. Despite having "bock" in its name (more on that in a bit), Shiner Bock is essentially a lager inspired by German-style brewing traditions.
Shiner Bock is comprised of roasted barley malt, German specialty hops, and authentic European lager yeast, alongside corn grits as an adjunct grain. By adding corn grits, the brand deviates from the criteria that define true German bocks, which are made with only barley malt. Additionally, German bocks are typically seasonal and stronger, usually ranging between 6.3% and 7.2% ABV, while Shiner Bock is more of a year-round pour with a much lower 4.4% ABV. Since first brewing in 1913 at its Shiner, Texas-based Spoetzl Brewery, the legendary lager has evolved into a lighter-bodied, highly approachable, and uniquely American adaptation rather than a strict German-style bock.
Where to buy Shiner Bock
A key mistake to avoid when buying beer on your next store run is assuming Shiner Bock is just another bland lager. This multi-award-winning brew is quite flavorful, and we've even coined it as the signature beer of Texas. Firstly, many beer fans appreciate its easy drinkability, with subtle sweet notes and malt-forward baked bread on the palate. A reviewer for The Beer Connoisseur described Shiner Bock as "a fine introductory lager for the general populace." Another upside to Shiner Bock is its wallet-friendly price, with six-packs available for under $10.
Shiner Bock's Spoetzl Brewery has been in operation since 1909 and even continued making beer during Prohibition. Initially, Shiner Bock was solely a seasonal offering until 1973, at which point fan enthusiasm made it a year-round staple. The flagship beer's popularity continued to expand outside Texas borders, and it's now distributed across nearly all 50 states, including major retailers and grocery stores such as Target, Publix, 7-Eleven, and more. A 12-ounce bottle contains 141 calories, 12.4 grams of carbohydrates, and 13 IBUs.