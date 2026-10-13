The Steak Marinade Upgrade That Packs 10x The Flavor
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Looking to amp up the flavor of steak beyond its typical beefiness? One of the best methods is a tasty marinade, but some ingredients bring more flavor than others. Monosodium glutamate, commonly referred to as MSG, is often misunderstood, but the truth is, it's great for marinating beef.
Although it might sound complicated, MSG is a simple substance created by combining sodium (like that found in ordinary salt) with L-glutamic acid, an amino acid known for providing a rich boost of savory umami. It's sold as a fine white powder, similar in appearance to regular salt, and can be integrated into a wide variety of dishes. Historically, it was most commonly associated with Asian cuisine, which led to it being incorrectly labeled as unhealthy or unsafe. The coining of "Chinese Restaurant Syndrome", a varied set of symptoms allegedly caused by overconsumption of the additive, has never been scientifically linked to MSG.
Research has found MSG to be entirely safe in the quantities called for by many recipes, which are usually limited to ½ a teaspoon or less per pound of food. This is the ratio you'll want to use for your steak marinade, since a little goes a long way flavor-wise. First-timers may also be surprised at MSG's versatility. Its pure umami flavor can enhance nearly any standby or unique steak marinade without clashing.
A humble building block of flavorful marinades
Since MSG describes a specific chemical compound rather than a brand name or formula, there are generally no significant differences between one MSG product and another, as long as no other ingredients are listed. Japan's Ajinomoto is the world's largest and oldest MSG producer, while Americans may also be familiar with Ac'cent, an MSG product sold as a "flavor enhancer".
Of course, MSG isn't the only ingredient that can seriously upgrade your steak marinade. The acidity of lemon juice, sweeteners like honey and fresh fruit, or vibrant fresh herbs can complement and contrast the umami boost MSG provides. You can also dial back the salt in your favorite marinade recipes when adding MSG. The substance is sometimes used in small quantities as a replacement for table salt for those on low-sodium diets, as it has only about a third as much sodium.
So, if you've got one of the cuts of steak you'll want to marinate before grilling, such as flank steak or skirt steak, don't settle for any old flavorings and hope for the best. With a small sprinkle of MSG, you can substantially deepen the rich, savory flavor of your beef. By ignoring old myths and adhering to modern food science, your meat will become the talk of your next steak night or cookout.