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Looking to amp up the flavor of steak beyond its typical beefiness? One of the best methods is a tasty marinade, but some ingredients bring more flavor than others. Monosodium glutamate, commonly referred to as MSG, is often misunderstood, but the truth is, it's great for marinating beef.

Although it might sound complicated, MSG is a simple substance created by combining sodium (like that found in ordinary salt) with L-glutamic acid, an amino acid known for providing a rich boost of savory umami. It's sold as a fine white powder, similar in appearance to regular salt, and can be integrated into a wide variety of dishes. Historically, it was most commonly associated with Asian cuisine, which led to it being incorrectly labeled as unhealthy or unsafe. The coining of "Chinese Restaurant Syndrome", a varied set of symptoms allegedly caused by overconsumption of the additive, has never been scientifically linked to MSG.

Research has found MSG to be entirely safe in the quantities called for by many recipes, which are usually limited to ½ a teaspoon or less per pound of food. This is the ratio you'll want to use for your steak marinade, since a little goes a long way flavor-wise. First-timers may also be surprised at MSG's versatility. Its pure umami flavor can enhance nearly any standby or unique steak marinade without clashing.