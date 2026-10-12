These Pumpkin Whoopie Pies Are The Perfect Fall Dessert

Although it can be a somewhat difficult process to determine a state's official food, it's a little bit easier to pinpoint those specialty items that fall into more specific categories. Maine, for example, has a few contenders for what might qualify as the overarching state food (lobster ranks pretty high on that list). As for the official state treat, however, ask just about anyone who's from Maine or who visits regularly, and you'll get a resounding, clear-cut answer: whoopie pies. As someone who visits Maine with my family every single summer, whoopie pies are very near and dear to my heart. In Maine, you can get whoopie pies at pretty much every coffee shop and restaurant, which is one of my favorite parts about being there. So I just love them.

This pumpkin whoopie pie recipe not only pays homage to my favorite summer treat, but it gives the classic sandwich confection a distinctly fall-inspired glow up. I absolutely love the warm pumpkin pie spice in the cookies themselves, and that warmth pairs incredibly well with tangy cream cheese frosting in the middle. I'd also argue that pumpkin whoopie pies are a little more exciting than your average pumpkin cookie, too, since you get double the fun with two rich, moist pumpkin cakes on either side of a generous layer of frosting. Whoopie pies are great any time of year, but this pumpkin-infused twist transforms them into the perfect fall treat.