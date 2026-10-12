These Pumpkin Whoopie Pies Are The Perfect Fall Dessert
Although it can be a somewhat difficult process to determine a state's official food, it's a little bit easier to pinpoint those specialty items that fall into more specific categories. Maine, for example, has a few contenders for what might qualify as the overarching state food (lobster ranks pretty high on that list). As for the official state treat, however, ask just about anyone who's from Maine or who visits regularly, and you'll get a resounding, clear-cut answer: whoopie pies. As someone who visits Maine with my family every single summer, whoopie pies are very near and dear to my heart. In Maine, you can get whoopie pies at pretty much every coffee shop and restaurant, which is one of my favorite parts about being there. So I just love them.
This pumpkin whoopie pie recipe not only pays homage to my favorite summer treat, but it gives the classic sandwich confection a distinctly fall-inspired glow up. I absolutely love the warm pumpkin pie spice in the cookies themselves, and that warmth pairs incredibly well with tangy cream cheese frosting in the middle. I'd also argue that pumpkin whoopie pies are a little more exciting than your average pumpkin cookie, too, since you get double the fun with two rich, moist pumpkin cakes on either side of a generous layer of frosting. Whoopie pies are great any time of year, but this pumpkin-infused twist transforms them into the perfect fall treat.
Gather the ingredients for pumpkin whoopie pies
For the whoopie pies themselves, you'll need all-purpose flour, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder and soda, salt, pumpkin puree, brown sugar, granulated sugar, eggs, vanilla, and vegetable oil. Then, for the cream cheese frosting, have softened cream cheese, softened unsalted butter, powdered sugar, and more vanilla on hand.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Prep 2 baking sheets
Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
Step 3: Whisk together the dry ingredients
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, pumpkin pie spice, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.
Step 4: Whisk together the sugars and wet ingredients
In a large bowl, whisk together the pumpkin puree, brown sugar, granulated sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, and vegetable oil until smooth and well combined.
Step 5: Stir the dry ingredients into the wet ones until just combined
Gradually add the dry ingredients to the pumpkin mixture. Stir until just combined. Be careful not to overmix the batter.
Step 6: Scoop the batter onto the baking sheet
Use a medium-size cookie scoop or spoon to drop rounded tablespoons of batter onto the prepared baking sheets. Leave at least an inch between each cookie. If desired, use a spoon to even out the tops of the scoops.
Step 7: Bake then cool the whoopie pies
Bake for 12–14 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the tops are puffed and spring back lightly when touched. A toothpick inserted into the center should come out clean. Allow the cookies to cool completely before frosting them.
Step 8: Beat together the cream cheese and butter
While the cookies cool, beat the softened cream cheese and butter together until smooth and creamy.
Step 9: Add the powdered sugar and vanilla
Gradually add the powdered sugar and vanilla extract and beat until fluffy.
Step 10: Pipe the frosting onto cookies and cap them to create sandwiches
Spread or pipe a generous layer of cream cheese frosting onto the flat side of one cookie. Top with another cookie and gently press them together. Repeat with the remaining cookies and frosting.
Step 11: Serve the pumpkin whoopie pies
Serve the pumpkin whoopie pies immediately or refrigerate until ready to serve.
What can I serve with pumpkin whoopie pies?
Pumpkin Whoopie Pies Recipe
Pumpkin puree and warm, sweet pumpkin-pie spice flavor 2 tender cookies, which pair perfectly with tangy cream cheese frosting in our fall-forward whoopie pies.
Ingredients
- For the whoopie pies
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup pumpkin puree
- ¾ cup packed brown sugar
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- ½ cup vegetable oil
- For the cream cheese frosting
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- ½ cup unsalted butter, softened
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, pumpkin pie spice, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the pumpkin puree, brown sugar, granulated sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, and vegetable oil until smooth and well combined.
- Gradually add the dry ingredients to the pumpkin mixture. Stir until just combined. Be careful not to overmix the batter.
- Use a medium-size cookie scoop or spoon to drop rounded tablespoons of batter onto the prepared baking sheets. Leave at least an inch between each cookie. If desired, use a spoon to even out the tops of the scoops.
- Bake for 12–14 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the tops are puffed and spring back lightly when touched. A toothpick inserted into the center should come out clean. Allow the cookies to cool completely before frosting them.
- While the cookies cool, beat the softened cream cheese and butter together until smooth and creamy.
- Gradually add the powdered sugar and vanilla extract and beat until fluffy.
- Spread or pipe a generous layer of cream cheese frosting onto the flat side of one cookie. Top with another cookie and gently press them together. Repeat with the remaining cookies and frosting.
- Serve the pumpkin whoopie pies immediately or refrigerate until ready to serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|460
|Total Fat
|24.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|9.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.3 g
|Cholesterol
|70.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|56.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.2 g
|Total Sugars
|38.6 g
|Sodium
|242.8 mg
|Protein
|4.7 g
What is a Whoopie pie?
From regular pies to hand pies to MoonPies to whoopie pies, it can be hard to keep up with all the pie variations that exist in the dessert world. While it's a little easier to tell a full-sized pie apart from something like a whoopie pie, it can be a little harder to distinguish the sandwich-like confection from other types of treats. For example, whoopie pies and MoonPies often get mixed up, but they are different since MoonPies are flatter and typically feature chocolate-coated graham cracker cookies and a marshmallow filling.
Whoopie pies, meanwhile, are sort of a treat all their own. You can recognize a whoopie pie based on its sandwich-like appearance, and it'll always have cake-like cookies on the outside and some sort of filling, be it frosting or marshmallow fluff, on the inside. To me, what truly sets whoopie pies apart from comparable treats is the texture. The cookies on the outside are soft, fluffy, and more cake-like than a traditional cookie. You might easily recognize a traditional whoopie pie, which features chocolate cookies on the outside and a marshmallow cream filling, but you can essentially transform any dessert flavor profile into the iconic treat. Pumpkin is definitely a popular fall variation, and one that pairs particularly well with cream cheese frosting.
How should I store these whoopie pies?
While the cookie portion of whoopie pies would keep at room temperature, the cream cheese frosting is what makes these pies a must-store in the refrigerator. The fully assembled whoopie pies will keep for upwards of five days, but note that the pumpkin cookies are at their best texture within the first few days. They'll also be quite cold straight from the fridge, and the frosting might be a bit stiff, so if you prefer to enjoy your whoopie pies at room temperature, let them sit for about 20 minutes before digging into leftovers.
If you want these pumpkin whoopie pies to last well beyond the fall season, then freezing is an option as well. Place the pies in a freezer-safe container and in an even layer (or place sheets of parchment paper between them if you need to stack), then freeze. them for upwards of two months. When it comes time to serve, you will need to plan ahead a little bit and allow the pies to thaw in the fridge overnight. Then, let them sit at room temperature for about 20 minutes before enjoying them.
What are some substitutions that can be made to this recipe?
Whoopie pies are a versatile treat in and of themselves, and you'll find all sorts of flavor variations depending on where exactly you're located and what time of year it is. Obviously, we're going for an autumnal theme with these pumpkin whoopie pies, but there are a few ingredient swaps you can make to truly customize these treats and give them a super homemade feel.
While canned pumpkin puree works just fine for this recipe, you could go the extra mile and make your own puree right at home (it's not incredibly difficult to do, it just takes a little time). Since pumpkin ultimately boasts a pretty neutral flavor on its own, this recipe relies on pumpkin pie spice to enhance the pies with distinct warm, spiced notes. If you don't have a pre-made pumpkin pie spice mix, you can whip up a scratch-made blend by combining ground cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves — and you can lean into your favorite spice to tweak the flavor to your tastes. Finally, if you don't like the tang of cream cheese frosting, then classic vanilla buttercream will also work well here as a filling.