Copycat Starbucks Apple Crisp Oat Milk Shaken Espresso Recipe
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Every fall without fail, Starbucks trots out its signature pumpkin spice latte, a menu staple since its introduction in 2003. Pumpkin isn't the only fall flavor on the menu, though, ever since the chain more recently debuted drinks made with apple crisp syrup. One heavily promoted fall item was an apple crisp oat milk shaken espresso, although it was gone from the menu by the time the winter drinks dropped. If you find yourself missing it, there's no need to wait for next fall, since you can always recreate it with this copycat recipe from developer Julianne De Witt.
"This copycat Starbucks apple crisp oat milk shaken espresso recipe pairs bright espresso with spiced apple and brown sugar," De Witt describes, adding, "It's the perfect cozy drink for fall." The heart of the recipe is the flavoring syrup, which is made from apple cider mixed with brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Each shaken espresso only requires a tablespoon or two of syrup, depending on how sweet you want the drink to be. This means you'll have plenty of leftovers, which can be used to flavor coffee or tea or poured over pancakes or ice cream.
Collect the ingredients for a copycat Starbucks apple crisp oat milk shaken espresso
The apple crisp syrup is made with brown sugar, apple cider, vanilla extract, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Additional ingredients for the drink include espresso (Starbucks blonde roast, for preference) and oat milk.
Step 1: Combine the syrup ingredients
Add the brown sugar, apple cider, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt to a small saucepan.
Step 2: Simmer the syrup
Bring to a light boil then simmer for 5 minutes, until the syrup is slightly thickened. Allow the syrup to cool slightly.
Step 3: Make the espresso
Brew the espresso shots.
Step 4: Put some ice in a shaker
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.
Step 5: Add the espresso
Pour the espresso over the ice.
Step 6: Sweeten it with apple crisp syrup
Add ½ to ¾ ounce of the syrup, depending on how sweet you want your drink.
Step 7: Top it off with oat milk
Pour in the oat milk.
Step 8: Shake the drink
Shake for about 20 seconds, until chilled.
Step 9: Pour the apple crisp oat milk shaken espresso into a glass and enjoy
Pour the oat milk shaken espresso into a glass and serve.
What to serve with copycat Starbucks apple crisp oat milk shaken espresso
Copycat Starbucks Apple Crisp Oat Milk Shaken Espresso
Though Starbucks' seasonal apple crisp oat milk shaken espresso may not be a year-round drink in-store, it sure can be at home with this copycat recipe.
Ingredients
- For the apple brown sugar syrup
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
- 1 cup apple cider
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
- Pinch of salt
- For the oat milk shaken espresso
- 2 shots Starbucks blonde espresso
- 1 cup oat milk
Directions
- Add the brown sugar, apple cider, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt to a small saucepan.
- Bring to a light boil then simmer for 5 minutes, until the syrup is slightly thickened. Allow the syrup to cool slightly.
- Brew the espresso shots.
- Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.
- Pour the espresso over the ice.
- Add ½ to ¾ ounce of the syrup, depending on how sweet you want your drink.
- Pour in the oat milk.
- Shake for about 20 seconds, until chilled.
- Pour the oat milk shaken espresso into a glass and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|1,063
|Total Fat
|2.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|265.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.6 g
|Total Sugars
|239.5 g
|Sodium
|811.0 mg
|Protein
|2.7 g
What is blonde espresso, and can I use a different type of espresso in this recipe?
Blonde espresso refers to beans that have been roasted for a shorter amount of time than is the case with medium or dark roasts. While the flavor tends to be lighter and sweeter, blonde-roasted beans contain more caffeine than those that have spent a longer time in the roaster. This makes it the perfect blend for anyone who doesn't care for a bitter brew but still wants that wake-me-up jolt.
Starbucks blonde roast is available in ground and instant form as well as in K-cups and Nespresso capsules (the latter are pictured here). You may, of course, substitute a different type or brand of espresso or use a darker roast if that's your preference. If you don't have a machine capable of making espresso, you can use instant espresso or strong coffee instead. A shot of espresso, unlike a shot of booze, typically measures one fluid ounce, which equates to two tablespoons of liquid. To equal two shots, you'd use ¼ cup of coffee.
How can I modify this shaken espresso recipe?
Besides changing up the espresso, there are other modifications that can be made to this recipe to customize it to your liking. For one thing, there's no need to stick with oat milk if it isn't your thing. A different type of plant-based milk could be used (Starbucks offers almond and coconut as alternatives), and it's also okay to go with dairy milk.
When you're making the syrup, you could swap out the brown sugar for maple syrup or honey for a slightly different flavor, or even use white sugar for a lighter, more neutral sweetness. Artificial sweeteners are fair game here as well. As for the apple cider, this really isn't too different from apple juice, so there's no reason why you can't use the latter. If you like a topping on your drink, you can squirt on some cold foam (Aldi's Barissimo brand makes a pretty good Starbucks copycat) or give it a shot of whipped cream.