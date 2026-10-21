13 Trader Joe's Products That Have Been Discontinued In 2026
Loyal Trader Joe's shoppers know that products come and go like the wind. Seasonal items depart just as quickly as they arrive (so you better run fast to get your hands on the 5 best seasonal Trader Joe's items of 2026 so far), and even long-time favorites can disappear without notice. Best practice is to never get too attached to any given item — one day it might just vanish. Unfortunately, that doesn't make it hurt any less when a go-to item gets yanked from store shelves.
Nevertheless, all hope is not lost. Trader Joe's accepts feedback on discontinued products, so loyal shoppers can plead their case as to why an item should return. On its website, the grocery chain explains that it aims to bring customers high-quality products at competitive prices, which requires savvy space management. And, if a product isn't performing, "then we discontinue it to make room for something new. We do not enter into the decision to discontinue a product lightly ... We make no guarantees, but we do take customer requests into account when we develop new products or revisit old favorites."
So, when you browse this list of 13 Trader Joe's products that have been discontinued in 2026, keep in mind that you're not totally beholden to the whims of this cultish grocer. Take some time to mourn the losses of your faves, then consider filling out that form if you simply cannot stand to be apart.
PB&J Bars
If you don't want to go through the effort of slapping gooey peanut butter and sticky jelly onto two slices of bread, Trader Joe's had the perfect product to deliver the same nostalgic taste in a mega-convenient form: The PB&J Bars. Found near the granola bars, this TJ's product featured a filling made of creamy peanut butter cut with strawberry jelly, all delivered in a soft, oat vessel. Unfortunately, the PB&J Bars seem to have disappeared around August 2026.
Loyal customers have reported inquiring about the product with Trader Joe's employees after failing to spot the bars on store shelves, only to learn of its discontinuation. Apparently the grocery chain replaced the PB&J bars with the PB&J Oat Bites. And, while the ingredients might seem familiar — peanut butter, strawberry filling, oats — the taste just isn't quite right. Some fans of the OG product have recommended the Bobo's Strawberry PB&J Oat Snacks as an alternative, so maybe those are worth a shot if your craving can't be quenched.
Almond Chipotle Dip
If you needed a unique dip for crudite or wanted to punch up the flavor of a sandwich with a tasty spread, the Almond Chipotle Dip was the way to go. For many shoppers, it became a regular TJ's pickup thanks to its distinct spicy and smoky taste. However, Trader Joe's axed the product around summer 2026.
Some shoppers say that another sauce with a spicy name is the next best thing, but you'll be shelling out a bit more cash than what the TJ's version ran you. So, it's up to you whether you want to try the alternative or simply lament the loss. Nevertheless, you can channel the frustration over losing this beloved product into whipping up a homemade dip of your own. Go ahead and try one of these 50 delicious dips you can make tonight and what to pair with them. This list really runs the gamut, so you're sure to find a recipe that can ease your woes. And who knows? Maybe one of these dips will take the spot of the Almond Chipotle Dip in your regular lineup.
Dairy Free Cheddar Style Slices
Vegan cheese has come a long way in recent years, but even still, some brands make a better product than others. Trader Joe's was a standout in the vegan cheese arena with its Dairy Free Cheddar Style Slices. These bad boys were the perfect companion for a veggie burger or a dairy-free grilled cheese, or melted into a creamy, vegan mac and cheese. So, you can understand why it was a particularly sad day for vegans when it became clear Trader Joe's was discontinuing these little squares of dairy-free gold.
The Dairy Free Cheddar Style Slices were discontinued around August 2026. This devastating loss unfortunately joins the ranks of the Dairy Free American Style Slices, Vegan Feta Cheese Alternative, and the Dairy Free Shredded Spicy Mexican Style blend, which have all been lost within the past few years.
If you're still craving vegan cheese but don't know where to buy it now that Trader Joe's has axed some of its best offerings, you might consider making your own. This vegan cashew cheese recipe is ridiculously easy to make (the only special equipment you need is a blender), and features many ingredients you probably have in your kitchen right now.
Piquant Popcorn
Speaking of vegan products, the Piquant Popcorn was popular among the plant-based crowd since this savory snack lacked animal-derived ingredients and featured nutritional yeast — a vegan staple — to add some umami. But, sadly, this snack hasn't been seen since spring 2026.
The Piquant Popcorn was a tough loss, and vegan blogger and influencer Cadry Nelson took to Instagram to spread the news, noting that as a "savory snacker, Piquant Popcorn has been a favorite. You get so much in a serving & lots of cheesy nutritional yeast flavor, which I love." However, she speculated that marketing might have had something to do with the discontinuation, explaining that "I can't help but wonder if consumers just didn't know the meaning of 'piquant' or 'nutritional yeast,' and it kept them away."
Luckily, Piquant Popcorn lovers have reported that it's fairly easy to make at home. Apparently, all you need is melted, vegan butter, nutritional yeast, and seasonings, like salt, garlic powder, and onion powder. But, even though this recipe may be a promising alternative, nothing is quite as simple as snagging that savory snack right off the shelf during your weekly grocery run.
All Occasion Sprinkle
Pop into the baking aisle of a regular ol' grocery store and you'll see sprinkles galore. Tiny pumpkins for Halloween; green and red for Christmas; heart-shaped for Valentine's Day. However, many of them get their bright colors from artificial food dyes. For folks looking to take a slightly healthier approach to celebrating with a fun dessert, the Trader Joe's All Occasion Sprinkle was the perfect natural option.
Much to the chagrin of health-conscious bakers, the artificial dye-free sprinkles were discontinued in winter 2026. One Redditor noted that she was "so so sad to find out the sprinkles have been discontinued. It is so hard to find sprinkles that don't use food coloring, much less any that actually taste good and are so affordable! I loved using them in all sorts of fun ways. I can only hope they come back in a new version?" But, alas, after months off store shelves, the bags of All Occasion Sprinkles don't seem to be making a return any time soon. So, fans of this product will have to seek out alternatives the next time they make a birthday cake or some funfetti cookies.
Oatmeal & Honey Soap
Beyond all of the tasty treats and savory snacks, Trader Joe's also has a particularly popular beauty section. Known for its high performing yet affordable line of products for the skin and hair. The Oatmeal & Honey Soap was no exception. For folks in need of a gentle cleanse, this sudsy bar was a go to. It didn't strip or dry out the skin, like some harsher soap products, making it a shower staple.
Unfortunately, throughout 2026 the Oatmeal & Honey Soap became increasingly hard to find. And, as of October 2026, it appears to have been discontinued. With its cult following, some Facebook users speculate that the soap's discontinuation actually has to do with the product supplier. But at the moment, it doesn't seem like the soap is coming back any time soon. With the Oatmeal & Honey Soap gone, it looks like fans of this product will have to pivot to other options.
Sweet Mustard Dill Sauce
Trader Joe's has some truly delectable dips and sauces, and the Sweet Mustard Dill Sauce was the perfect base for a salad dressing and a great accompaniment for dipping french fries or slathering over salmon. It's a little bit sweet, a little bit tangy, and a lot a bit creamy. But, sadly this product disappeared from store shelves in early 2026.
Fans of the product have been scouring grocery stores for an alternative, and some folks report that IKEA of all places has a dupe. The SÅS SENAP & DILL sauce offers a similar flavor profile, and one Redditor explains that "while IKEA's version wasn't identical, both are similar enough if sweet mustard dill sauce is what you're looking for."
As for those who don't have an IKEA in close range, another Redditor recommended a simple recipe to make it at home: "Find a different dill mustard at the grocery store and mix it with maple syrup. It will taste similar to the tj one!" Should you give the IKEA product or a DIY version a try, make sure to spread it on some salmon. And, if that recipe doesn't work out, you can try one of these 36 best salmon recipes instead.
Mango Jicama Slaw
Head to the Trader Joe's produce section and you're sure to find some gems. From the salad kits to the funky fruits, there's plenty to explore each trip. One such delight was the Mango Jicama Slaw. It was a combo that made for a truly tropical taste with the crisp texture and mild sweetness of the jicama that paired perfectly with the intensely sweet and juicy mango.
While it was tasty on its own, the Mango Jicama Slaw was a great topping for fish tacos or a worthwhile mix-in for salads. Now, fans of the product are out of luck since it appears to have been discontinued in spring 2026.
Though the product is long gone, one Redditor recommended a couple Trader Joe's alternatives. "I love the sweet chili mango salad kit," they commented. "That would be delicious on fish tacos or on the side. Not as exciting but I also love their organic Cole slaw mix with some lime juice, salt and pepper on fish tacos plus avocado and sriracha mayo." If you're in a pinch and really craving the Mango Jicama Slaw, these two options might just scratch that itch.
Almond Ginger Sesame Granola
Granola makes for the perfect yogurt bowl topping, a satisfying snack when consumed by the handful, and a delightful breakfast when eaten with milk, like your favorite cereal. But, while these sweet clusters of rolled oats may be a delight for many folks, others find the product a bit too sugary. Enter: The Trader Joe's Almond Ginger Sesame Granola.
The candied ginger and nutty, almost earthy tahini distinguished the product from other sweeter granolas that often lean into flavors like honey, cinnamon, peanut butter, or chocolate. And, the unique flavor profile was perfect for those who wanted a little pizzaz at breakfast without venturing into the realm of sugary or dessert-like cereal. It was also a go-to for many folks who previously enjoyed the Trader Joe's Just the Clusters Ginger, Almond & Cashew Granola Cereal that was discontinued in 2022.
But, much to the dismay of Almond Ginger Sesame Granola loyalists, the product was discontinued around May or June of 2026. With this product yanked from store shelves, fans might have a difficult time finding a suitable replacement since many of the other Trader Joe's granola options are on the sweeter side.
Panzerotti Pizza Bites
Pizza rolls were a go-to snack for many during childhood, and there was one Trader Joe's product that invoked a sense of nostalgia: The Panzerotti Pizza Bites. This product was like an elevated pizza roll, taking on more of a mini calzone shape with a dough that almost resembled pie crust in texture. The filling was a classic blend of mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce. And, unlike the distinctive crispy exterior of a Totino's Pizza Roll, Trader Joe's take on the product was a bit more doughy and indulgent.
Unfortunately for fans, the product appears to have been discontinued in winter 2026. However, there were some outspoken Trader Joe's shoppers that don't see the discontinuation as a particularly tough loss. In 2025 one Redditor gave the Panzerotti Pizza Bites a try and reported that they "Saw these in my local TJ's and was so excited to try them. I cooked them in the air fryer, and they are basically thick, flavorless dough buns with maybe half a teaspoon of filling, the filling is very thin and mealy and you need a detective to find the cheese, don't waste your money."
Chocolate Coffee Flavored Granola
Much like the Almond Ginger Sesame Granola, the Chocolate Coffee Flavored Granola had a dedicated fan base. The intense coffee flavor paired with rich chocolate made for a particularly indulgent breakfast when served over yogurt. A handful right out of the bag was also the perfect remedy for that pesky chocolate craving. Sadly, Trader Joe's discontinued this product around summer of 2026.
It's tough to find a suitable replacement for the Chocolate Coffee Flavored Granola, but that hasn't stopped Trader Joe's shoppers from trying. One fan of the product reported that the West Coast-based grocery chain Safeway sells a similar product — the Open Nature Granola Chocolate Espresso granola. But, if you don't have a Safeway near you, it might be worth it to try your hand at making granola at home. DIY versions don't have to be boring, either. Try exploring these 9 simple ways to take plain granola to the next level. With a little bit of effort and creativity, you might just find a way to make your breakfast exciting again. And, don't we all need a little bit of joy in the mornings to get us through the impending work day?
Organic Sparkling Apple Cider Vinegar Beverages
With probiotic sodas taking over the market, it came as no surprise when Trader Joe's rolled out its own line of Organic Sparkling Apple Cider Vinegar Beverages. These bubbly cans of goodness were a staple for many TJ's shoppers, but unfortunately customers began reporting the product's disappearance around April 2026.
As one fan of the Organic Sparkling Apple Cider Vinegar Beverages explained on Reddit, they " stopped drinking 10 months ago, and these apple cider drinks were oddly my replacement. I LOVED these and have been holding out hope they would bring them back :-(. So bummed that every time I find an item at Trader Joe's that I love, it ends up getting discontinued." Other customers have speculated that the grocery chain may be looking for a new supplier and that the original manufacturer may have gone out of business, but as of now there seems to be no plans to bring the beverages back.
Mahi Mahi Burgers
As far as fish-based burgers go, many Trader Joe's shoppers say that the Mahi Mahi Burgers were some of the best. Though small in size, the patties held up to grilling and air frying, and the mild flavor made them a versatile vessel for toppings. Sadly, Trader Joe's pulled the product around summer 2026.
If you're feeling down about the disappearance of the Trader Joe's Mahi Mahi Burgers, some folks report that the Premium Salmon Burgers are worth a try (and might be even tastier). But, if you're still committed to whipping up some of this tropical fish at home, you might want to brush up on preparation tips and tricks because you certainly don't want to make this Mahi Mahi seasoning mistake. If you're not careful, you might just end up with a slab of dense and chewy fish, and a texture like that certainly won't scratch the itch for the TJ's Mahi Mahi Burgers.