One Of Consumer Reports' Lowest-Rated Coffee Blends Comes From Kirkland Signature

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Out of the 27 coffee blends rated on Consumer Reports, Kirkland Signature's House Blend ranked second-to-last, beating out CR's lowest-rated coffee, Maxwell House's House Blend, by the narrowest of margins. The site noted that the warehouse giant's coffee tasted burnt, harsh, and bitter, and since it's only available as whole beans, this indicates probable issues with Kirkland's roasting process. Mashed's own reviewer gave a slightly kinder evaluation in our rankings of Costco's Kirkland coffee blends, comparing it to an unremarkable office coffee — it's not great, but it gets the job done.

However, online customer reviews are incredibly mixed on the blend. While more than 68% of reviews on the Costco website give it 5 out of 5 stars, numerous users on Reddit have less-than-good things to say about it. One Redditor pointed out how the "medium roast" advertised on its packaging is a lie, considering how burnt it tastes, while another shared that they couldn't finish their cup on account of how over-roasted and oily it was.

One user offered a possible explanation for the disparity between reviews: the coffee used to taste okay until Costco changed its roasters. Until early 2024, the packaging said it was roasted by Starbucks, and the page for that version of the product had a whopping 85% of its reviews scoring 5 stars. The massive drop-off in positive reviews for the newer version says a lot about what might have happened.