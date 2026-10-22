Publix Vs Wegmans: Which Grocery Store Makes The Better Italian Sub?

The beauty of a sub is that you can make it whatever you want. The freedom to craft your own perfectly curated sandwich is what draws us to deli counters across the country, but then there are the pre-selected classics, like the club or the BLT. None might be as popular, however, as the Italian sub.

Regardless of your version of what should go on an Italian sub, you'd be surprised at how much they vary. Most include a selection of Italian meats and a cheese like provolone, but the bread, toppings, and condiments are more varied than you'd think. There are plenty of great Italian subs across the U.S. worth seeking out, but two grocery chains with famously devoted sandwich fans, Publix and Wegmans, have their own versions that are frequently compared to one another — and they're not the only grocery stores that serve up the best Italian subs in every state. So, I ordered the standard Italian sub from each joint and ate them side by side to see which one is actually worth the trip.