The Ideal Thickness For A Perfect Ribeye Steak

We're always on the lookout for that culinary Goldilocks moment whenever we don the apron and turn into our own makeshift gourmet home chefs. For any dish, getting the right texture, flavor, and ingredients is the holy trinity that can ultimately make or break a dish. When it comes to steak, this kind of mastery can be fiddlier, especially with finding the right cut and prepping it. As for one of the prized cuts on the market — the almighty ribeye — finding the ideal thickness is about ensuring you can get it cooked to perfection, which is why 1.5 inches is a pretty sweet spot.

It's worth knowing what you're dealing with when handling ribeye. The cut comes from the cow's rib and is renowned for its high fat content seen as marbling, which makes it especially tender and flavorful. This can have its downsides, too — sometimes the fat struggles to render, making it tough and chewy. In particular, the thickness of a ribeye has a crucial role in how heat makes its way to the steak's heart, and if you don't want your meat overly well done, a 1.5-inch thickness helps the exterior form a good crust without overcooking the inside. Too thin and a pink interior is a challenge; too thick and it could end up being more blue (closer to raw) than rare, with a burned exterior and an inside so undercooked you can practically hear the cow mooing. In case you're uncertain, we have you covered on how to avoid rookie errors when prepping your ribeye.