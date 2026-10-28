10 Restaurant Chains That Actually Microwave Their Food

Some chefs simply transcend time: Auguste Escoffier, Julia Child, and Anthony Bourdain, to name a few. But there's another chef to whom very few culinary greats can compare. He's been an oft-overlooked staple in kitchens all over the world since the '50s, and yet, some of the legendary chefs we mentioned above would probably scoff at his very existence. But let's be honest: Who among us hasn't benefited from the most efficient and dependable chef of all time?

We're talking, of course, about Chef Mike. You may know him as "the microwave." Love him or hate him, Mike is potentially working in your favorite chain restaurant's kitchen as we speak, steaming up a plate of veggies or a lobster tail, and even melting lava cakes. He has a hand in prepping classic pastas, soups, and mac and cheese, too. The microwave gets a bad rap for changing the texture and taste of some foods, but that doesn't stop chain restaurants from using them to save time and resources.

We're not saying that these restaurants only use microwaves to fully cook their food, but that they call in Chef Mike to reheat, thaw, and at times even prepare some food. But is this a good thing, or a bad thing? We looked at Chef Mike's resume to see which restaurants he works at and exactly what he does to the food.