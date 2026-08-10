4 Of The Biggest Changes Golden Corral Is Making In 2026
After reaching peak popularity in the '80s and '90s, buffet restaurants experienced a period of decline. However, all-you-can-eat establishments have been on the upswing in recent years as consumers look for affordable, high-value dining options. When it comes to buffet chains, Golden Corral dominates the market with approximately 400 locations in the U.S. The restaurant has come a long way since its origins in 1973, and its success can be attributed to a wide selection of affordably priced comfort food. Golden Corral has also implemented lots of changes in 2026, so we've compiled some of the biggest developments occurring this year.
The restaurant will add new locations and is also planning smaller buffets to serve travelers and college students. Golden Corral is also breaking with its all-you-can-eat tradition to explore fast-casual establishments (though re-branded under a different name). And with its targeted promotions, the chain aims to attract more customers and encourage returning visits. Whether you're a first-timer or a Golden Corral veteran, we know that selecting from the restaurant's 150-plus dishes can be overwhelming. To help you out, here are some underrated Golden Corral foods you have to try.
Expanding locations throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico
Golden Corral has experienced plenty of ups and downs over the years, but the chain has proven highly resilient despite it all. The restaurant is in the process of building and developing six new locations, with the expansion slated to extend into 2027. The new restaurants will be located in Tennessee, Florida, Texas, and Alabama, as well as San Juan, Puerto Rico — part of a broader plan to expand Golden Corral's footprint in the U.S. territory.
It's worth noting that the chain closed some locations earlier this year, but Golden Corral appears to be on an upward trajectory. The restaurant remains robust from a sales perspective, earning $1.6 billion in sales in 2025 (per Restaurant Business). In addition to the in-restaurant buffet experience, customers can order food online for pickup or have their items delivered to their doors. Golden Corral also offers a rewards program that gives diners one point for every dollar spent. This adds up to a $10 discount once the customer racks up 100 points. These shows of customer appreciation could be a big reason why the restaurant is still going strong.
Ongoing targeted promotion rollouts (like America $2.50 Value Deals)
Golden Corral might have one of the best all-you-can-eat food offers in town, but the establishment isn't immune to economic shifts. Rising food costs may drive up prices at the chain, while cash-strapped consumers are eating out less as they tighten their budgets. To ease the financial burden on its customers, Golden Corral is offering a spate of promotions throughout 2026. The chain hopes this strategy brings more customers to the restaurant and increases visit frequency, which would prevent more drastic cost-saving measures (like paring down menus or using lower-quality ingredients).
For instance, the chain introduced the America $2.50 Value Deal in July to honor the nation's 250th birthday. This promotion includes a kid's buffet meal and beverage for just $2.50 (when accompanied by the purchase of an adult meal) on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of each week. While this promotion is only available for a limited time, diners will have access to additional Value Deals at Golden Corral until the end of the year. You can expect discounts on breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus, as well as deals for takeout orders and catering services.
Exploring new fast-casual dining concepts (sans buffet)
Did you know that Golden Corral actually started out as a steakhouse? The chain has also dabbled in other dining concepts in more recent years. Golden Corral's journey into the fast-casual restaurant space began in 2023 with its Homeward Kitchen concept. In 2025, it rebranded Homeward Kitchen as Golden Corral Favorites, which offered the same home-style menu items but within the confines of a quick-service dining establishment. While Golden Corral Favorites has since closed, the chain's interest in pursuing the new dining concept remains strong.
The plan is still in the exploration stages, but Golden Corral plans to establish a new fast-casual location, albeit with adjusted branding. As reported by FSR Magazine, company CEO Lance Trenary believes that Golden Corral Favorites failed because customers associated the name with buffet-style dining. To prevent future misconceptions, the new establishment will go by a different name, though it will offer a similar menu as Golden Corral buffets (Trenary claimed that diners rated the food highly when patronizing Golden Corral Favorites).
Targeting uncommon locations with smaller buffets
Along with its budding fast-casual aspirations, Golden Corral is tweaking its dining concept in other ways. As of this writing, the chain is constructing a much smaller establishment in Texas, which measures approximately 7,500 square feet. Keep in mind that the typical size of a Golden Corral restaurant is about 10,500 square feet. A smaller space means reduced operating costs, but it also allows Golden Corral to acquire and convert existing restaurant locations that are no longer in use (such as TGI Fridays and Red Lobster).
Reducing its restaurants' footprint is just part of the story, though. Golden Corral is also expanding into different markets to address potentially overlooked customer segments. A collaboration with Pilot travel centers in Maryland and Virginia was a bona fide success, as the test restaurants proved quite lucrative despite their reduced size. The success of these locations has also led the company to explore creating reduced-size Golden Corral restaurants within college campuses or at airports.