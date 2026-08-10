4 Of The Biggest Changes Golden Corral Is Making In 2026

After reaching peak popularity in the '80s and '90s, buffet restaurants experienced a period of decline. However, all-you-can-eat establishments have been on the upswing in recent years as consumers look for affordable, high-value dining options. When it comes to buffet chains, Golden Corral dominates the market with approximately 400 locations in the U.S. The restaurant has come a long way since its origins in 1973, and its success can be attributed to a wide selection of affordably priced comfort food. Golden Corral has also implemented lots of changes in 2026, so we've compiled some of the biggest developments occurring this year.

The restaurant will add new locations and is also planning smaller buffets to serve travelers and college students. Golden Corral is also breaking with its all-you-can-eat tradition to explore fast-casual establishments (though re-branded under a different name). And with its targeted promotions, the chain aims to attract more customers and encourage returning visits. Whether you're a first-timer or a Golden Corral veteran, we know that selecting from the restaurant's 150-plus dishes can be overwhelming. To help you out, here are some underrated Golden Corral foods you have to try.