3 Costco Steaks Worth Buying In 2026
Beef prices are getting so lofty that many consumers are turning to alternatives like chicken, pork, and plant-based proteins. Fortunately for steak-loving Costco members, many buyers find that the wholesale retailer offers great value on its beef. Shoppers can snag some truly excellent cuts when they know what to look for. According to customer buzz, ribeyes, New York strips, and cap ribeyes are the cuts to buy from Costco in 2026. The cap ribeye is Prime-grade beef, while the other two are Choice. Although Choice isn't as generously marbled as Prime, it still offers tenderness and flavor at a lower price, and that makes it a great value for everyday steak, especially if you know how to cook a perfect steak.
All three steaks come from the store's exclusive Kirkland Signature line. Costco sources most of its store-brand beef right here in the United States, though it also carries beef from brands like Rastelli's and Kansas City Steak Co. These Costco steaks are frequently praised for quality, but shoppers also appreciate how reasonably priced they are compared to other retailers, especially considering what you can expect to pay for a good steak in 2026. And while each steak offers members the combination of quality and value we expect from Costco, each has its own appeal.
USDA Choice Boneless Ribeye Steak
Tender and generously marbled, it's no surprise that ribeyes rank among the most popular restaurant steaks in the U.S. (per the 2025 Cargill Future of Beef report). At Costco, the Kirkland Signature USDA Choice Beef Ribeye Steak is often praised by shoppers for its impressive quality. "Honestly the quality of these steaks seem to be better than any cut I've ever sourced from Walmart, publix, aldis or rouses," said a poster in the steak subreddit. A commenter in another sub noted the beef appeared to be punching above its weight class where grading is concerned. "I'm no pro but that is a very good looking cut of Choice," the person stated.
While you can source tasty ribeye steaks at many grocery stores, Costco members also benefit from those affordable Kirkland Signature prices. But if you want to slash beef prices even lower, there's a hack for getting the best possible price on steaks if you're willing to put in the effort. According to the Ohio Beef Council, you can save $1 to $2 per pound by carving your own steaks from larger portions of beef.
USDA Choice Boneless New York Strip Steak
In our ranking of grocery store New York strip steaks from worst to best, the Kirkland Signature USDA Choice New York Steak earned an impressive second-place position. Like the ribeye, the chain's Choice-grade New York steak features bountiful marbling — so much so that a shopper on Reddit shared an image of their steaks and wondered, "These are really choice? I think someone messed up lol. Excellent deal." As with the ribeye, another Reddit thread highlighted the cost benefits of buying a whole loin and trimming the beef yourself, declaring that $9.99 per pound was "a pretty damn good price."
If you're not interested in cutting your own, as of this writing, Costco's impressive Choice-grade steaks only cost $18.15 per pound. To do justice to your New York strip, pan-searing will yield some of the most delicious results. Steaks are perfect when seasoned simply with salt and pepper, but adding garlic and herb-infused butter can amplify their flavor.
USDA Prime Boneless Ribeye Cap Steak
A bovine anatomy lesson can help explain why the Kirkland Signature USDA Prime Boneless Ribeye Cap Steak is a special cut. Ribeye steaks are sourced from the rib portion of a cow, which is located between the shoulder and the loin. The ribeye crown, or cap, which wraps around the "eye" of the ribeye, is fatty and flavorful thanks to ample marbling. While it doesn't have the name recognition of filet mignon, the ribeye cap is often called the best cut of steak you can buy by experts like J. Kenji López-Alt of Serious Eats fame.
A steak aficionado on Reddit agreed with this claim, declaring, "A Costco prime ribeye cap is basically the pinnacle of steak for me." Elsewhere on the platform, a Redditor said, "Costco ribeye caps are the best steaks I've ever cooked." The fact that Costco carries this cut is impressive in its own right, as cap steak isn't readily available at all grocery stores. See Mashed's deep dive on ribeye cap steak for tips on how to cook it (hint: high heat is your friend).