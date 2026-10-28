3 Costco Steaks Worth Buying In 2026

Beef prices are getting so lofty that many consumers are turning to alternatives like chicken, pork, and plant-based proteins. Fortunately for steak-loving Costco members, many buyers find that the wholesale retailer offers great value on its beef. Shoppers can snag some truly excellent cuts when they know what to look for. According to customer buzz, ribeyes, New York strips, and cap ribeyes are the cuts to buy from Costco in 2026. The cap ribeye is Prime-grade beef, while the other two are Choice. Although Choice isn't as generously marbled as Prime, it still offers tenderness and flavor at a lower price, and that makes it a great value for everyday steak, especially if you know how to cook a perfect steak.

All three steaks come from the store's exclusive Kirkland Signature line. Costco sources most of its store-brand beef right here in the United States, though it also carries beef from brands like Rastelli's and Kansas City Steak Co. These Costco steaks are frequently praised for quality, but shoppers also appreciate how reasonably priced they are compared to other retailers, especially considering what you can expect to pay for a good steak in 2026. And while each steak offers members the combination of quality and value we expect from Costco, each has its own appeal.