Not LG Or KitchenAid: Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Dishwashers All Come From The Same Appliance Brand

Bosch has several different dishwasher versions, from ones custom panel ready to narrower, apartment-friendly versions. The top-rated model, though, according to Consumer Reports, is Bosch's Benchmark 24-inch dishwasher. It retails for $1,999 and is available in two different finishes, stainless steel and cabinet-front. The patented "CrystalDry" technology is a signature feature aimed at drying dishes better, but the Benchmark also has three racks — two standard ones plus a top rack for silverware — that use ball-bearing wheels for a smooth glide. This dishwasher also has a built-in water softener for reducing water spots left from hard water.

Reviews across Bosch's website, Home Depot, and Best Buy praised this dishwasher for being particularly quiet and sleek. Users appreciated they can start a delayed cycle via their phones. The silverware shelf is another plus for saving space (and loading the dishwasher the right way), according to owners, and they also noted their dishes end up mostly dry with minimal water spots.

Consumer Reports rated another Bosch dishwasher highly, the 800 series, right behind the Benchmark, for reliability, customer satisfaction, and performance. It's cheaper at $1,399 to $1,499 and has nearly all the same features, minus the water softener. It's also designed to be slightly louder, but reviews on Bosch's website noted it still has a pretty low sound footprint. This one comes in 17 3/4-inch and 24-inch sizes, as well as additional finishes, like white, black, and brushed black steel.