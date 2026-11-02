Chain Restaurants With The Highest Quality Steaks

"I know this steak doesn't exist", says Cypher in the 1999 blockbuster "The Matrix." He then takes a bite of the delicious and juicy steak — his one blissful reason to stay inside the matrix. This scene symbolizes America's obsession with steak to a certain extent. The steakhouse culture in the country began in the 19th-century evolving from the London-style chophouses meant for the working class into these elite spaces where diners would go on special occasions. While the number of steakhouses has dwindled in the past decade or so, there are still a few that have withstood the test of time.

The U.S. has a range of steakhouses -– from budget-friendly to premium-priced, from legacy brands to new entrants, and from best to worst. While there are many sneaky ways in which steakhouses can scam you, there are also the ones that hold up to their promise of serving their customers top-notch steaks. This list looks at chain restaurants in America that serve the highest quality steaks. Each restaurant has made it to the list after careful deliberation and keeping a certain criterion in mind. There is a methodology slide in the end for those who are interested in reading about the process.