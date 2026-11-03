13 Of The Best American Vodkas You Need To Try
For centuries, vodka has been closely associated with Eastern European countries with longstanding traditions of producing the crystal-clear spirit. But across the Atlantic, American distillers have spent the past several decades developing a vodka industry of their own, balancing traditional distilling methods with innovative approaches to flavor and texture. Although vodka is often regarded as a neutral spirit, there's much more to it than meets the eye. American producers are working with everything from traditional grains and potatoes to less conventional ingredients like honey and agave, each bringing something different to the finished product.
We're looking to challenge the longstanding notion that vodka is a flavorless spirit best confined to mixers and cocktails. We spoke with bartenders, beverage managers, and spirits professionals to determine the best American vodkas available. Whether you're looking for a reliable bottle for cocktails or something worth sipping on its own — and yes, you can do that with a well-crafted vodka — these are 13 of the top American vodkas on store shelves.
1. ALB Vodka
ALB Vodka comes from Albany Distilling Company, established by John Curtin in 2011. The distillery became Albany's first licensed distillery since Prohibition, helping revive a local distilling tradition dating back to the 18th century. The name ALB is, of course, an abbreviation of Albany, New York, reflecting the company's local roots. In 2025, ALB Vodka earned 98 out of 100 points at the USA Spirits Ratings competition, taking home the titles of Vodka of the Year and Spirit of the Year.
Hannah Hulsey, head bartender at the Manhattan retro-inspired bar FKA: Formerly Known As, says, "ALB Vodka is always my first choice for an American vodka. It's distilled from 100% American corn, charcoal filtered four times, and made from local New York water (which we are famous for)." Its versatility is another selling point, particularly for those looking for a spirit that can hold its own without overpowering other ingredients. As Hulsey describes it as a "versatile vodka that's perfect for cocktails, or on its own over a couple of rocks."
2. Woody Creek Distillers Vodka
Woody Creek Distillers was founded in 2012 by longtime friends Mary and Pat Scanlan and Mark Kleckner, who wanted to produce vodka using potatoes grown in Colorado's Roaring Fork Valley, near Aspen. The region was once known for its potato farming, but as the industry declined, much of that agricultural heritage faded with it. Rather than let the tradition disappear entirely, the founders saw an opportunity to give Colorado potatoes a second life, this time in the form of an authentic Colorado vodka. Their efforts received national recognition in 2015, when Woody Creek's Potato Vodka earned Double Gold and Best Vodka honors at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.
"I didn't even know Colorado had potato farms like that, so I think it's an interesting brand to explore," says TJ Perez, assistant manager and spirits buyer for Wine Dad's wine and spirits shop in Hoboken, New Jersey. "I might be a little biased because I love the texture potato vodka can have." Unlike some grain-based vodkas that emphasize a more neutral profile, Woody Creek has a fuller body and subtle earthy notes that give it a distinctive character. As Perez puts it, "What I really like about a good potato vodka is that there's a little more weight to it. Woody Creek has that creamy texture that makes it great for sipping, but it also makes a fantastic martini."
3. Prairie Organic Vodka
Established in 2008 by Minnesota-based Phillips Distilling Company, Prairie Organic Vodka emerged from a partnership with more than 900 local farmers. At its core was a commitment to sustainable agriculture and organic ingredients. Rather than relying on imported grains, the company built its identity around locally sourced, USDA-certified organic corn. These efforts have not gone unnoticed; Prairie earned Double Gold medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2009 and 2011. Most recently, Prairie was named Best Vodka in America in Newsweek's 2026 Readers' Choice Awards.
For TJ Perez, Prairie's appeal comes down to its balance of quality, versatility, and, of course, a good price point. "A solid vodka from a producer that emphasizes organic and sustainable farming. I'm a big fan of practices that help preserve the land for future generations," Perez says. Beyond its agricultural roots, Prairie's lightly sweet character and smooth finish make it an easy choice for everything from vodka sodas to Moscow mules. "It's a vodka I'd recommend to someone who wants something more interesting than the usual big brands without spending a fortune. It's clean and easy to mix with, and you can still appreciate the subtle notes from the corn."
4. Strait Up Killer Vodka
Strait Up Killer Vodka is produced by James Bay Distillers, an independently owned craft distillery established in Everett, Washington, in 2019 by Ernest and Leigh Troth. However, the inspiration behind this vodka extends well beyond its American roots. Looking to Russia, James Bay studied vodka patents and consulting with a premium producer near Moscow to develop its own interpretation of the spirit. Its efforts eventually earned Strait Up Killer a 92 point rating from Wine Enthusiast and a place on the publication's Top 100 Spirits of 2022 list.
"A high-proof vodka that stands out from the crowd. Their Russian-inspired approach is interesting, and the orca branding is pretty cool, too," TJ Perez says. Although the spirit is distilled at an exceptionally high proof, it's brought down to a more conventional 80 proof before bottling. "That's what I find interesting about it. You hear 192 proof and think it's going to knock your head off, but that's not what you're drinking. They've put a lot of work into making something clean and smooth. I honestly love this one straight out of the freezer."
5. Annika Jones Vodka
Annika Jones Vodka comes from The Family Jones Distillery, a Colorado craft producer founded in 2016 with operations in Denver and Loveland. Annika Jones is a fictional character inspired by master distiller Rob Masters' Scandinavian grandmother and her culinary traditions. Drawing on Scandinavian influences and the distillery's strong ties to Colorado agriculture, Masters incorporates Öland wheat, an heirloom grain originating from Sweden and grown locally by Colorado farmers. This distinctive approach has earned Annika Jones recognition on the competition circuit, including a Silver Medal and Best in Category distinction at the New Orleans Spirits Competition.
For TJ Perez, Annika Jones is worth exploring because of its blend of two familiar vodka ingredients: "Made with wheat and corn, making it an interesting combination to explore. It offers an opportunity to experience the characteristics of both grains in one vodka." Bringing the two together creates an interesting contrast, particularly for drinkers who enjoy comparing different vodka styles. "I think it's a good one to try if you're curious about what the base ingredients actually bring to a vodka," says Perez. "You'll pick up a little sweetness from the corn and some of that softer character from the wheat. I'd try it in a martini first, where you can get a better sense of what both grains bring to the table."
6. Tito's Handmade Vodka
Tito's Handmade Vodka was founded in Austin, Texas, by Bert "Tito" Beveridge, a former oil and gas industry professional who earned the nickname "the vodka guy" after developing a hobby of making flavored vodka infusions and sharing them with friends. Unable to secure conventional financing, Beveridge famously relied on 19 credit cards to get his fledgling distillery off the ground. The company's breakthrough came in 2001, when Tito's received a Double Gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The recognition helped transform the small Texas operation into the nationally recognized vodka brand found in bars and liquor stores across the country.
For TJ Perez, Tito's Handmade Vodka hardly needs an introduction. "It's Tito's! All jokes aside, it's a staple for a reason. You can't really have a liquor store without it. It's reliable, recognizable, and fairly priced," he says. And he's got a point. While craft distilleries across the country continue experimenting with production methods and unconventional ingredients, Tito's has built its reputation on consistency. "Look, not everyone walks into a liquor store looking for something they've never heard of," says Perez. "Tito's is ole reliable. You can make a martini, a Moscow mule, or just mix it with soda and lime. It's not trying to reinvent the wheel, and there's nothing wrong with that."
7. American Harvest Vodka
American Harvest Organic Vodka was created by Sidney Frank Importing Company, the company that helped turn Grey Goose into an internationally recognized premium vodka brand. This venture, however, took a different approach. Rather than focusing on European luxury, American Harvest embraced its domestic roots, establishing production in Idaho using locally grown organic winter wheat. Since being acquired by Beach Whiskey Company in 2017, American Harvest has earned several accolades, including a Best of Class Gold Medal at the 2025 Los Angeles International Spirits Competition.
For TJ Perez, American Harvest's commitment to responsible farming is a major selling point. "I appreciate [its] emphasis on quality control and sustainable, regenerative farming practices. That commitment to how ingredients are grown is something I really value," he says. Fortunately, American Harvest puts just as much care into making its vodka as it does sourcing its ingredients.
8. Wheatley Vodka
Wheatley Vodka is the creation of Harlen Wheatley, who joined Buffalo Trace Distillery in 1995 and went on to become its master distiller in 2005. Looking to take the Kentucky distillery beyond its bourbon-making roots, Wheatley developed his own vodka recipe using red winter wheat and other grains, experimenting with small-batch distillation along the way. Bottled at a slightly unusual 82 proof rather than the standard 80, Wheatley Vodka has earned numerous accolades, including Best American Vodka at the 2019 World Vodka Awards and a Gold Medal at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.
For TJ Perez, Wheatley Vodka has the advantage of coming from one of the most respected names in American whiskey. "Produced at Buffalo Trace Distillery, it's known for its smooth, approachable character and comes from a distillery with a strong reputation in the spirits industry," he says. As a longtime admirer of Buffalo Trace and its premium whiskeys, Perez has a particular appreciation for the distillery's work: "I'm a big fan of Buffalo Trace. They've made some incredible whiskeys over the years, so it's cool to see what they can do with vodka. And Wheatley is really good."
9. High Ground Estate Vodka
Master distiller Joseph O'Sullivan heads Minden Mill Distilling, located in Minden, Nevada, where the operation occupies a converted century-old flour mill. Its flagship spirit, High Ground Estate Vodka, was introduced in 2024 and is made entirely from locally grown rye. The distillery oversees every stage of production, from growing and milling the grain to distilling and bottling the finished spirit, using water sourced from Sierra Nevada snowmelt. In 2025, High Ground was named Best Vodka at the L.A. Spirits Awards.
For Jennifer Yim, master mixologist at the Bellagio Las Vegas, High Ground Estate Vodka is a standout example of Nevada's growing spirits industry. "High Ground is made from 100% estate-grown rye and Sierra Nevada snowmelt, and distilled in small batches," she says. "What I really enjoy is its silky texture, rounded body, and delicate rye spice." Its versatility is another selling point, particularly for those who enjoy a vodka that brings a little more character to their cocktails. As Yim explains, "In an espresso martini, it holds its own against the richness of the coffee, while in a classic martini, you can really appreciate its texture and subtle nuances."
10. St. George All Purpose Vodka
St. George Spirits was founded in 1982 by German immigrant Jörg Rupf and was one of the pioneers of modern American craft distilling. What began with the production of unaged fruit brandies, or eaux-de-vie, from California-grown pears, cherries, and raspberries eventually expanded into a diverse range of spirits. In 2016, St. George introduced All Purpose Vodka, incorporating Bartlett pear distillate as a salute to its fruit-brandy origins. That same year, the vodka earned 90 points from Wine Enthusiast, securing a spot on the publication's Top 100 Spirits of 2016 list.
"I'm a huge fan of this distillery," says TJ Perez. He explains that it makes "some really interesting spirits, and the vodka is no exception. The team is passionate about what they do, and I've yet to try something from them that I didn't enjoy." St. George's All Purpose Vodka is made from a combination of grain-based spirit and pear brandy, giving it a distinctive character that sets it apart from more conventional vodkas. Perez adds, "These guys know what they're doing. I love that they're not afraid to experiment. ... There's a reason behind what they make. Their vodka is a great example of that, and I'd happily drink it straight or use it in a cocktail."
11. Bar Hill Vodka
In 2011, an unexpected partnership between Vermont beekeeper Todd Hardie and distiller Ryan Christiansen led to the establishment of Caledonia Spirits. Their goal was to explore how honey could be incorporated into distilled spirits beyond its traditional association with mead. Barr Hill Vodka emerged from this collaboration, made entirely from fermented raw honey rather than the cereal grains or potatoes typically used in vodka production. In 2023, the vodka earned 93 points and a Gold Medal at the USA Spirits Ratings competition, along with a Silver Medal at the Bartender Spirits Awards that same year.
For Luke DeYoung, beverage manager at Dicey's Pizza & Tavern in Chicago, Barr Hill Vodka is worth trying for its unique use of raw honey and the distillery's dedication to protecting pollinators. "Barr Hill stands on its own in the vodka category: rather than stripping away character from commodity grains, it's fermented and distilled entirely from pure, unpasteurized honey," says DeYoung. He also praises its texture and delicate wildflower aroma, which make it particularly well suited for sipping: "It finishes bone-dry with zero residual sugar, delivering a lush, creamy texture and delicate wildflower nose that redefines what a sipping vodka can be."
12. Charbay Clear Vodka
In 1962, Yugoslavian-born distiller Miles Karakasevic immigrated to Canada, eventually settling in California, where he established his own winery and distillery, Domaine Karakash, in 1983. The business later adopted the clever name Charbay, a combination of Chardonnay and brandy inspired by one of its early creations. Over the years, the family expanded beyond its initial offerings —Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, and French-style brandy — to produce other spirits, including Charbay Clear Vodka, made from corn and rye. Today, Miles' son Marko continues the family's distilling tradition as its 13th-generation distiller.
For TJ Perez, Charbay Clear Vodka stands out for its decision to skip a common step in vodka production. "An interesting option because of its approach to filtration. They avoid charcoal filtration to preserve more of the vodka's natural texture and character," he says. Made from a combination of corn and rye, Charbay has a fuller mouthfeel, with hints of vanilla and a little pepper on the finish. "I like that they're not trying to filter every last bit of character out of the vodka. There's really something to taste here. I'd recommend trying it neat first, because otherwise you might miss what makes it different."
13. Weber Ranch Vodka
Weber Ranch Vodka is something of a dual product. Founded in 2024 by former executives behind Patrón Tequila, Texas-based Round 2 Spirits takes an unconventional approach to vodka by using 100% Blue Weber agave, the same plant used to make Mexico's famous tequila. Grown and initially distilled in Jalisco, Mexico, the agave-based spirit undergoes further distillation and bottling in Muenster, Texas. This unusual approach has attracted considerable recognition, including Best New Vodka at the 2026 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.
TJ Perez credits it as being "a particularly unique vodka because it's made from agave rather than traditional grains or potatoes. That gives it a different starting point and makes it an interesting bottle to try." Made from 100% Blue Weber agave, the same variety used in tequila, the vodka offers subtle tropical fruit notes. "Most people associate agave with tequila, so turning it into vodka is pretty cool," says Perez. "I love using it in riffs on margaritas and palomas to see how it holds up against tequila. I'd recommend it to anyone looking to try something different."
Methodology
To help put this list together, we spoke with bartenders, beverage managers, and spirits professionals from across the country to get their recommendations on some of the best American vodkas available. We considered how each vodka is made, the ingredients used, its flavor profile, and how well it works in cocktails or on its own. We also looked for American distilleries doing something a little different, whether through their production methods, choice of ingredients, or approach to making vodka.