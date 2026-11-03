13 Of The Best American Vodkas You Need To Try

For centuries, vodka has been closely associated with Eastern European countries with longstanding traditions of producing the crystal-clear spirit. But across the Atlantic, American distillers have spent the past several decades developing a vodka industry of their own, balancing traditional distilling methods with innovative approaches to flavor and texture. Although vodka is often regarded as a neutral spirit, there's much more to it than meets the eye. American producers are working with everything from traditional grains and potatoes to less conventional ingredients like honey and agave, each bringing something different to the finished product.

We're looking to challenge the longstanding notion that vodka is a flavorless spirit best confined to mixers and cocktails. We spoke with bartenders, beverage managers, and spirits professionals to determine the best American vodkas available. Whether you're looking for a reliable bottle for cocktails or something worth sipping on its own — and yes, you can do that with a well-crafted vodka — these are 13 of the top American vodkas on store shelves.