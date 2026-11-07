3 Cocktails Perfect For Costco's Kirkland Signature Single Barrel Kentucky Whiskey

Costco has 10 different Kirkland Signature whiskeys as part of its extensive in-house alcohol portfolio. As printed on their labels, both Costco's Kirkland Signature Bourbon and Kirkland Signature Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey are produced by Barton Master Distillers, the Bardstown, Kentucky, makers behind the acclaimed Barton 1792 whiskeys. According to whiskey fans on Reddit, the single barrel expression, priced around $30, is "an excellent value" for a 120-proof (60% ABV) bottle. While no bottle of single barrel whiskey tastes precisely the same, reviewers on Distiller.com often describe Kirkland Signature's as having notes of caramel, oak, and vanilla, with a spicy finish.

On his BourbonGuy.com, blogger Eric Burke calls Kirkland Signature's Single Barrel "a great everyday bourbon that also happens to be overproof," adding that it's "tasty enough to use in cocktails or cooking and inexpensive enough that I don't mind using it that way." With a high proof and prominent flavor notes, single barrel whiskeys are versatile. You can either imbibe them as a neat pour or in spirit-forward classic cocktails. If you decide to go the cocktail route, keep mixers balanced to avoid overly sweet drinks and heavy-handed juices that drown out the nuanced character of the whiskey. There are many unique ways to drink whiskey, but here are three libations perfectly suited for Kirkland Signature's single barrel bourbon: the boulevardier, the paper plane, and the revolver.