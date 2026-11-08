Give Your Omelet A Flavor Boost With This Soft Cheese
While you can pretty much add anything to an omelet that your heart desires, cheese is a classic choice. Mild options like mozzarella will simply give the dish a gooier texture, while stronger ones like cheddar will add some sharpness to the eggs. But if you want a super creamy omelet packed with flavor, consider incorprating Boursin.
A soft, easy-to-spread cheese, Boursin will make your omelet melt-in-your-mouth creamy and wonderfully rich. Plus, it will give the mild eggs a much needed upgrade in the taste department. Which flavor will work best is up to your preference. Classic Boursins like Garlic & Fine Herbs would provide a simple, fresh, herbaceous kick. For a bit of savory sweetness, you could try Caramelized Onion & Herbs. Meanwhile, Hot Honey & Roasted Garlic offers a punchier, spicier flavor. If you want an earthier, strongly umami omelet, however, Boursin Black Truffle & Sea Salt is the variety to choose.
Incorporating the cheese is simple. Start by making an omelet as you usually would. Then add small chunks of Boursin to either the center of the omelet or just one side, depending on how you fold it. (If you just fold one edge to the other, Boursin is best placed on a single side. If you fold each edge into the center, put the cheese in the middle.) You won't need an entire pack for the omelet. For folks wondering how to use the leftovers, try giving your grilled cheese a serious upgrade).
What to pair with Boursin in an omelet
Boursin should be available at most grocery stores, though you may have to shop around if you're looking for a specific flavor or one of the limited-time offerings the brand sometimes releases. And while you're at the store, it may be worth picking up some additional ingredients to pair with your Boursin-based omelet.
Since the cheese will make your omelet gooey, you could add chunks of meat and/or vegetables for textural variety (and even more flavor). Breakfast sausage or bacon are winners for a kick of salt, while a meat like chorizo will really pack a flavorful punch. As for vegetables, grab ones that will complement or match with the Boursin flavor you're using, like onions (caramelized or plain) for the caramelized onion flavor or mushrooms to boost the earthiness of the black truffle flavor. Try a sprinkle of chives on top of the herb flavors or a pinch of chili flakes on the hot honey flavor. You just want to make the flavors of the Boursin pop with your additions.
You could also take a page from the viral omelet recipe that appeared on the hit TV show "The Bear." It features a Boursin-filled omelet topped with sour cream and onion chips. The chips will pair well with the cheesy flavor and add a crunch you don't often get with this egg dish. Whether a crunchy omelet is up your alley is something you may just have to find out through trying.