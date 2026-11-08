Give Your Omelet A Flavor Boost With This Soft Cheese

While you can pretty much add anything to an omelet that your heart desires, cheese is a classic choice. Mild options like mozzarella will simply give the dish a gooier texture, while stronger ones like cheddar will add some sharpness to the eggs. But if you want a super creamy omelet packed with flavor, consider incorprating Boursin.

A soft, easy-to-spread cheese, Boursin will make your omelet melt-in-your-mouth creamy and wonderfully rich. Plus, it will give the mild eggs a much needed upgrade in the taste department. Which flavor will work best is up to your preference. Classic Boursins like Garlic & Fine Herbs would provide a simple, fresh, herbaceous kick. For a bit of savory sweetness, you could try Caramelized Onion & Herbs. Meanwhile, Hot Honey & Roasted Garlic offers a punchier, spicier flavor. If you want an earthier, strongly umami omelet, however, Boursin Black Truffle & Sea Salt is the variety to choose.

Incorporating the cheese is simple. Start by making an omelet as you usually would. Then add small chunks of Boursin to either the center of the omelet or just one side, depending on how you fold it. (If you just fold one edge to the other, Boursin is best placed on a single side. If you fold each edge into the center, put the cheese in the middle.) You won't need an entire pack for the omelet. For folks wondering how to use the leftovers, try giving your grilled cheese a serious upgrade).