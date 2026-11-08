Give Biscuits And Gravy A Spicy Upgrade With This Sausage Swap

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Southern comfort food is iconic for a multitude of reasons. It's often rich and hearty, and able to fill you up for hours or send you straight into a blissful satisfied nap. Gumbo, etouffee, and fried chicken often come to mind, but biscuits and gravy are definitely one of the Southern comfort foods you might need to try. Flaky biscuits split to reveal soft crags, smothered in creamy gravy studded with pieces of savory sausage? Sign us up. The classic version is perfect for any meal of the day and can be tweaked to create endless variations. One of the easiest ways to upgrade it is by changing out the sausage, and making a spicy swap of chorizo, instead.

Sausage gravy is traditionally made with breakfast sausage, particularly ones made from pork. Chorizo makes it easy to keep with the porky theme, while adding a deliciously spicy flavor from dried chilies and other warming spices, like cinnamon, cumin, and cloves, to the overall dish. To match the textural vibes of sausage gravy, use Mexican chorizo instead of Spanish chorizo, so you can crumble the sausage meat into your cast-iron pan to cook and render that precious pork fat out. It should be fairly straightforward to use chorizo in most biscuits and gravy recipes. Replace the one pound of uncooked breakfast sausage called for with one pound of uncooked chorizo. Proceed with the rest of recipe as written, and you are in for a delightful flavor explosion!