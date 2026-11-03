24 Best New Aldi Finds Of November 2026
Grocery shoppers swear by Aldi for its range of must-haves for your pantry, fridge, and even bar cart — all at an affordable price point. From wallet-friendly pinot noir and seasonal treats to satisfy your sweet tooth, if it seems like there's always something new to discover at your local Aldi outpost, that's because there usually is. The grocery chain frequently stocks its shelves with new arrivals, and what's in store for November 2026 is certainly no exception.
We got a sneak peek at some of the best new items hitting locations nationwide this month, and we're sharing them with you (so you can get a head start on your shopping list). Considering that November is, for many, the official start of the holiday season, it should come as no surprise that Aldi is getting in on the festive fun with new products. Between spiced latte chocolate bars, goodie-filled Advent calendars, and Christmas decor and dinnerware, there are plenty of new buys fit for eating, drinking, and being merry. The best part? None of them are likely to strain your budget. Scroll on for 24 of the best new items set to arrive at Aldi.
Choceur Choco Changer chocolate bars
Aldi is getting into the spirit of the holidays with these chocolate bars hitting shelves on November 11. Choco Changers will be available in two festive flavors: spiced latte and gingerbread cookie. Both are made from fair-trade cocoa and will cost $2.99 per package. They're just the treat to pair with your after-dinner coffee or hot chocolate.
Aldi mini pastry bites
We have a feeling these frozen pastry bites may have what it takes to make our list of the best new frozen items at Aldi in 2026. Available starting November 25, the puff pastries come in hot honey (with cream cheese) and pot roast variations, so whether you prefer spicy or cozy flavors, there'll be one for you. For just $4.79, you'll get 12 of the bite-sized apps — all you have to do is pop them in the oven.
Crofton 24 days of baking Advent calendar
When you need the perfect gift for the aspiring home baker in your life (even if that happens to be you), Crofton's 24-day Advent calendar is a good candidate. It's loaded with kitchen tools fit for all sorts of holiday baking needs, including cookie cutters in classic, festive shapes. It lands at Aldi on November 4 (allowing for plenty of time to count down to Christmas) and rings in at just under $20.
Merry Moments Christmas serving platter
Planning on hosting a holiday soiree or three? This Christmas tree-shaped serving platter (and hopefully its contents) can cater to a crowd. It's great for plating hors d'oeuvres or desserts, and the vintage-inspired tree decal and gold trim make it look like it was plucked out of another era. What could be mistaken for an heirloom costs just $9.99, so you may want to keep an eye out when it drops on November 11.
Choceur dark chocolate-covered cranberries
Chocolate and cranberry are a classic winter combo, and the dark chocolate-covered cranberries coming to Aldi stores on November 11 will be a welcome addition to your holiday candy bowl. The Choceur version, made with real cranberries and Fair Trade Certified cocoa, will run you $4.99 per 10-ounce container.
Magne Builds magnetic tiles Advent calendar
Forget the North Pole — Santa might want to make a stop at Aldi to pick up a few magnetic tile Advent calendars for the build-obsessed kiddos on his list. The 40-piece set priced at $14.99 will be up for grabs in gingerbread village and snowman themes starting November 4. It comes with 12 days' worth of mini magnetic pieces and is suitable for children ages 3 and up.
Merry Moments holiday charcuterie to-go board
A covered platter allows you to take your custom-made charcuterie board to a potluck or office holiday party sans the risk of spills or topples. The wooden tray drops on November 11 in both snowman and Christmas tree shapes, and each comes with a lockable plastic lid to keep your spread secure. At $19.99, it also makes an affordable gift for your favorite holiday host.
Clancy's sugar cookie kettle corn
Fans of sweet-and-salty snacks should make note of November 11, when sugar cookie-flavored kettle corn lands at Aldi. The gluten-free Clancy's creation combines the best of both bites in a 5-ounce bag and is great for sharing (or munching solo) during a holiday movie marathon. At $2.29 a bag, this unique popcorn may be worth stocking up on — it's likely a limited-time offering.
Heart to Tail pet Advent calendar
Aldi has made it easy for pet parents to treat their furry family members this holiday season. Launching on November 4, the Heart to Tail pet Advent calendar provides pet-friendly gifts to uncover daily. The box costs $12.99, but all those happy tail wags it's sure to inspire are priceless.
Kirkton House wood holiday icon candle
Does your tablescape need a unique centerpiece? Kirkton House wood icon candles, Aldi on November 11, could be the answer. The line will feature gingerbread, tree, and candy cane shapes, and their flickering presence, courtesy of multiple wicks, is a surefire way to add mood lighting to your dinner table. Adorable designs aside, these candles are a steal at $19.99 each.
Clancy's holiday popcorn tins
You can't go wrong with a popcorn tin. This staple of White Elephants and Secret Santas is "popping" back up at Aldi on November 11. For $6.95, you can nab a trio of Clancy's flavored popcorns (cheese, caramel, and classic butter) packed in a range of decorative containers. This year, keep your eyes peeled for cardinal, puppy, Santa's Express, and snowman tin illustrations.
Aldi super fan Advent calendar
Calling all Aldi super fans! On November 4, the supermarket chain is dropping a Christmas countdown calendar just for you. You can get the giftable goodie box for $29.99, which is packed with adorable, branded trinkets, from a snow globe to a card case to Aldi's version of a winter-themed Rubik's Cube.
Merry Moments Christmas washable runner
Adding a seasonal touch to your entryway, kitchen, or master bathroom is a cinch with Aldi's charming runner, priced at $19.99. The elongated rug will be sold in Villa Green, Villa Red, Festive Plaid, and Christmas Trellis variations. The Christmas Trellis design features a quaint, wintry pattern of deer, farmhouses, and snow-covered pines. The best part might be the fact that it's washable, so you won't have to fret over muddy bootprints or wine spills. You can pick one up starting on November 18.
Specially Selected maple nut brioche loaf
Wondering how to make the fluffiest French toast? One word: brioche. Specially Selected maple nut brioche is a fall-flavored take on the French favorite, so you're in for an even more elevated breakfast hack. The pre-sliced loaf drops November 11 and will be priced at $4.89. Needless to say, it'll pair wonderfully with a generous drizzle of maple syrup.
Kinder mix Advent calendar
If you're a proud member of the Kinder Chocolate cult, this indulgent Advent calendar will be right up your alley. Landing at Aldi on November 4, this $6.99 box is a candy lover's dream, filled with 24 of Kinder's smooth and creamy chocolate treats with a range of flavors and fillings just waiting to surprise you ... and your taste buds.
Adventuridge holiday 30-ounce Thirst Crusher tumbler
Festivity and functionality meet in Adventuridge's new holiday-themed Thirst Crusher tumblers. The 30-ounce, cup holder-ready commuter mugs are stainless steel, double-walled, and vacuum insulated to keep drinks cold for hours on end. Beginning on November 25, the $7.99 cups get dressed up for the season in prints and patterns like plaid, bows, snowflakes, snow village, and Christmas tree. Iced peppermint mocha, anyone?
Clancy's wavy chips
A Thanksgiving dinner ... in the form of a chip? Two new Clancy's potato chip varieties attempt some culinary alchemy with their upcoming Turkey Stuffing and Garlic Mashed Potato flavorways, coming to stores on November 11. The savory ridged chips are 150 calories per 1-ounce serving and cost $2.19 per bag — way less than the average Turkey Day spread.
Amos Gummy Peelerz Advent calendar
Kids (or grownups) who can't resist squishy gummy candies will love counting down the days until Christmas with a Peelerz Advent calendar chock full of chewy fruit snacks made with real fruit juice. Various fruit and holiday-inspired shapes are tucked behind each door, from grapes to gift boxes. You can scoop one up for $5.49, beginning November 4.
Merry Moments Christmas mini Haul It All bag
A dupe of the popular Bogg Bag, Aldi's version comes in a mini size with a similarly sturdy vented construction. On November 25, you'll be able to get your hands on these cheerful totes emblazoned with a range of holiday graphics, including a gingerbread house, Christmas lights, a Christmas tree, and the candy cane and "Ho Ho Ho" design pictured here. Each mini Haul It All tote will be priced just under $15, and we get the sense they'll be a popular find.
Aldi gingerbread mini muffins
Gingerbread-flavored mini muffins are launching at Aldi on November 18. These petite baked goods are free of high-fructose corn syrup and 190 calories per pack. Pop this seasonal snack into your kid's lunchbox or enjoy them when you need a quick bite on the go. Each box comes with five bags of four muffins and will ring in at $2.75.
Kirkton House Merry Moments candle Advent calendar
Presented in a pretty gingerbread house box wrapped with a bow, this candle calendar is sure to delight any home fragrance fan on your list. Gift-ready packaging is one thing, but it's what's on the inside that counts. In this case, that's a slew of candles in Christmasy scents like toasted marshmallow, mistletoe kisses, sparkling gumdrop, and frankincense and myrrh. Look for it at Aldi starting November 4 for $39.99.
Kirkton House holiday reed diffuser
For those who prefer a flameless home fragrance experience, Aldi's Kirkton House label is releasing a range of reed diffusers in holiday-adjacent scents. Starting on November 25, shoppers can browse reed diffusers in four scents: pinecone sandalwood, pink pepper bergamot, spiced plum cinnamon, and peppermint eucalyptus. Each one will retail for $7.99 and come with five reeds inside a bow-accented vessel made of colored glass.
Barissimo coffee mocha cups
Aldi's Barissimo coffee pods are getting an upgrade on November 25, when two new flavors — chocolate raspberry and peppermint — launch in stores. Each box of caffeinated goodness rings in at $4.59 and includes 12 single-serve cups of Fair Trade Certified ground coffee, perfect for making basic brews a little more festive.
Kirkwood holiday-shaped nuggets
Who says a quick weeknight dinner can't inspire whimsical holiday magic? Hitting Aldi freezers from November 25, Kirkwood's breaded, white meat chicken nuggies boast playful shapes, including a stocking, reindeer, Christmas tree, and snowman, for $6.99 a box. The fully cooked pieces are made with antibiotic-free chicken and zero artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, so you can feel good about snacking on them and serving them to your little elves.