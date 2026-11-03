This Wallet-Friendly Sandwich Bundle Is One Of Jersey Mike's Best New Deals Of 2026

It's already been a big year for Jersey Mike's. The sandwich slingers have been keeping busy with new sandwich drops, the return of the Hot Italian and the arrival of Dr Pepper at some of its restaurants — a collaboration that was gleefully rung in with free 22-ounce fountain drinks, naturally. But the sandwich chain hasn't stopped there. Instead, in mid-October it introduced one of its best deals to date, Mike's Mini Bundle. Coming in at $7.99, the combo package has hit just in time to help with holiday budgeting and includes any mini size cold sub and regular packet of chips.

Often a fast food deal will be announced with a lot of sparkly fanfare, only for the internet to go to work and see the math actually equates to a pretty pitiful savings. In general, that's not the case here. One diner quoted the price of their local mini sub to be around $8.65, so this deal represents a 66-cent savings for them, plus a free bag of chips. While one customer complained in a Reddit thread about feeling duped by the lack of a drink, others were quick to chime in the deal isn't marketed as a full meal, and Jersey Mike's drinks are overpriced. So the inclusion of one would've bumped up the price and lowered the overall savings.