This Wallet-Friendly Sandwich Bundle Is One Of Jersey Mike's Best New Deals Of 2026
It's already been a big year for Jersey Mike's. The sandwich slingers have been keeping busy with new sandwich drops, the return of the Hot Italian and the arrival of Dr Pepper at some of its restaurants — a collaboration that was gleefully rung in with free 22-ounce fountain drinks, naturally. But the sandwich chain hasn't stopped there. Instead, in mid-October it introduced one of its best deals to date, Mike's Mini Bundle. Coming in at $7.99, the combo package has hit just in time to help with holiday budgeting and includes any mini size cold sub and regular packet of chips.
Often a fast food deal will be announced with a lot of sparkly fanfare, only for the internet to go to work and see the math actually equates to a pretty pitiful savings. In general, that's not the case here. One diner quoted the price of their local mini sub to be around $8.65, so this deal represents a 66-cent savings for them, plus a free bag of chips. While one customer complained in a Reddit thread about feeling duped by the lack of a drink, others were quick to chime in the deal isn't marketed as a full meal, and Jersey Mike's drinks are overpriced. So the inclusion of one would've bumped up the price and lowered the overall savings.
How does the deal stack up against Subway's?
On face value, competitor Subway's regular deal — Meal of the Day — is cheaper and offers customization. For $6.99, its combo meal includes a six-inch sub, packet of chips or two cookies, and drink. You can swap out the bread for no extra cost. Ditto the cheese, which can also be subbed for free. Unlike Jersey Mike's, there's also a generous range of sauces to choose from. But some say Subway just isn't worth the price.
The filling is where Jersey Mike's starts to come out on top as the better deal. Whereas Subway's mini sub option is rigidly chosen for you — if it's a tuna day, you're stuck with that, no swapsies — Jersey Mike's has fourteen cold sub options. Among those is the heavy-hitting Italian, stuffed full of provolone, ham, prosciuttini, cappacuolo, salami, and pepperoni, it's considered the essential Jersey Mike's order.
There's also the question of overall quality. Steaks for Jersey Mike's cheesesteaks are grilled-to-order, bread is freshly baked each day, and the turkey is 99% fat free and made up of whole muscle meat. There's also around 26 grams of protein in your mini bundle, depending on the filling. Fans on Reddit agreed it's the most premium fast food sub around. In fact, Jersey Mike's topped a recent Reviewed survey to be crowned The Readers' Choice Award Best Sandwich Chain of 2026. Customers effused (per Reviewed), "[It] makes you crave a sandwich even when you aren't hungry."