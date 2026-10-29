4 Best New Jersey Mike's Sandwiches Of 2026 So Far

From tuna salad and BLTs to a hearty listing of hot subs, there's no shortage of sandwiches to choose from at Jersey Mike's. In fact, the menu features at least 24 the chain can serve up on sub rolls or wraps. Plus, every option is available as a bowl. All of that variety seems to have paid off for the purveyor of portable dining options. In 2026, its first year on the list, it unseated Chick-fil-A from the No. 1 spot in a study by the American Customer Satisfaction Index. In the same year, it also took top honors by landing in first place in Reviewed's Readers' Choice Awards for the best sandwich chain.

With a fairly comprehensive menu already under its belt, Jersey Mike's may not need to make many additions to its menu. But in 2026, there were some changes at Jersey Mike's, and a few of those pertain to its menu. We've rounded up the highlights, including a spicy new sub, the return of an old favorite, a viral custom order, and a tempting money-saving meal deal.