4 Best New Jersey Mike's Sandwiches Of 2026 So Far
From tuna salad and BLTs to a hearty listing of hot subs, there's no shortage of sandwiches to choose from at Jersey Mike's. In fact, the menu features at least 24 the chain can serve up on sub rolls or wraps. Plus, every option is available as a bowl. All of that variety seems to have paid off for the purveyor of portable dining options. In 2026, its first year on the list, it unseated Chick-fil-A from the No. 1 spot in a study by the American Customer Satisfaction Index. In the same year, it also took top honors by landing in first place in Reviewed's Readers' Choice Awards for the best sandwich chain.
With a fairly comprehensive menu already under its belt, Jersey Mike's may not need to make many additions to its menu. But in 2026, there were some changes at Jersey Mike's, and a few of those pertain to its menu. We've rounded up the highlights, including a spicy new sub, the return of an old favorite, a viral custom order, and a tempting money-saving meal deal.
One new Jersey Mike's sub brings the heat in 2 ways
Jersey Mike's hot sub selection consists primarily of various styles of cheesesteaks featuring beef or chicken. However, the chain kicked off the year with a brand-new Mike's Hot Italian sub. The addition combines grilled ham, salami, pepperoni, and ooey-gooey provolone and is topped with grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and the ingredient that adds some kick: chopped pepper relish, a bold, spicy relish of red and green peppers with a sharp vinegar zest.
The limited-time offer garnered some fans early in the year after its debut, with one Redditor saying, " It was a great sandwich and I will definitely order again with regular meat and a normal amount of CPR. I would love to see JM keep this on the menu." Another raved, "I had one this weekend (double meat, no lettuce, no onions, plus mayo) and I wished I had ordered a giant. It was so good." While not every reviewer was on board with the sub, Jersey Mike's received enough positive feedback to bring it back later in the year, again for a limited time.
Chicken salad found its way back to the Jersey Mike's menu
Unlike fast food restaurants that frequently advertise limited-time offers, Jersey Mike's tends to be more restrained when it comes to temporary releases. However, spring of 2025 saw the addition of chicken salad to Jersey Mike's menu. It quickly shot to stardom and disappeared before customers could get enough. Just a few months later, the chain briefly served the short-lived sandwich again. Then, in 2026, the savory sandwich spread was resurrected for summertime. While this one isn't brand new in 2026, it was tweaked from the original that emerged in early 2025. Instead of the roast chicken that had previously been sliced and diced in-store, later versions were prepared using diced, pre-cooked chicken along with the same celery, mayo, and black pepper.
Of a version served in early 2026, one Redditor said, "Once I took that first bite it was game over the sandwich didn't stand a chance, it has to be one of the best sandwiches I've had in years," while another who tried it in the summer said, "I had the chicken salad sub yesterday with bacon....it totally rips!! 10 out of 10!". Some Redditors have remarked that one thing that's not fabulous about the chicken salad is an excessive use of mayonnaise. Others point to a lack of seasoning, but you can easily combat that by adding some Mike's Way seasoning (oregano and salt).
Social media popularized a new sandwich to order at Jersey Mike's
There are plenty of hacks for taking your fast food orders to the next level, and one has created a whole new sandwich at Jersey Mike's. A Jersey Mike's area manager named Donnie Otero (aka thatcrazysubguy) posted a TikTok in which he says that a customer placed this order and he started getting it as one of his own regular orders. The meaty monstrosity starts with the chain's Original Italian Sub, which sports ham, prosciuttini, cappacuolo, salami, pepperoni, and provolone. You substitute the typical bread for rosemary-Parmesan bread. Then, pile on more protein in the form of bacon, turkey, and roast beef (all the non-seafood cold meats). Order your sub "Mike's Way" but modify it with light lettuce, no oil, and extra vinegar. To add a little heat, add banana peppers, the restaurant's chopped pepper relish, and a swipe of the chipotle mayonnaise. For a little zing, throw some pickles on it too. Otero calls it the Kitchen Sink because it's everything but...
One Facebook reviewer gave the massive creation his approval, while his followers expressed enthusiasm about how many meals they could get out of one sandwich. In his market, the sandwich cost about $20, and Otero himself says it can be expensive to add all those meats, but the exact price could vary at other locations.
Jersey Mike's introduced a potentially money-saving mini bundle
Jersey Mike's subs come in three sizes: mini, regular, and giant. The mini clocks in at a fairly reasonable size of 4 to 5 inches, while the regular is a bit larger at around 7 inches long. With Jersey Mike's new Mini Bundle, you can get any of the chain's cold subs in a mini size and add your favorite chips for $7.99. So if you typically lean into a regular sandwich, you can downsize instead and round out the meal with a side, all while saving cash. For context, a cold mini on its own costs between $7 and $10, depending on location. It's $2 to $3 to add chips, so depending on where you order and what you get, you're looking at a savings of $1 to $5.
Is this a brand new sandwich? No, but it's an entirely new deal that could slice a few bucks off your order. And with savings like that, buyers can afford to splurge a little to customize with something like the aforementioned Kitchen Sink. Anyone looking for a way to satiate their chip-and-sandwich cravings may find that this limited-time Mini Bundle is better than one of those easy fast food hacks that can save a little dough.